Invincible Video Game Revealed With Violent New Trailer

Invincible is getting a brand new video game and it looks stupidly violent. Ever since the release of Prime Video’s Invincible series, the Robert Kirkman-penned comic series has become utterly massive. The series is known for its incredibly violent action sequences as the characters are incredibly strong (and invincible) so they can take a lot of hits and their strength allows them to totally demolish anyone without powers. It’s pretty over the top, but the violence allows for a lot of drama as well. With the popularity of Invincible, many have been waiting to see when we could get a video game based on the fracnhise.

Now, it’s happening. Skybound has announced Invincible Vs, a brand new 3v3 tag-team fighting game that uses characters and locations from the iconic comic series. It also seems like the voice cast from the Amazon TV series will reprise their roles for the new game, but the full cast has not been confirmed. Invincible Vs will feature a single player story mode in addition to your typical fighting game offerings, such as ranked and casual PvP matches. Invincible Vs will release sometime in 2026 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

“I have said this before, and I’ll say it again: this is the most excited I’ve been about anything involving Invincible,” said Kirkman. “Invincible VS is crazy fun, fast, ferocious and dripping with the same over-the-top brutality that you’ll see in the comic book pages and on the show. It is a natural evolution of the franchise and it is everything that fans have been demanding for over a decade! This is without a doubt, probably the best superhero fighting game in the universe!”

As of right now, it’s unclear exactly when in 2026 this will release, but it looks to be shaping up nicely. It appears that a lot of effort is going into this to make it the Invincible fight game that fans have dreamed of for years. It wouldn’t be surprising if this released sometime during the roll out of the next season of the TV series, but that’s pure speculation. Either way, it looks like Invincible is clearly becoming a massive brand that Skybound is wasting no time on capitalizing on. It’ll be interesting to see if we get a more traditional game based on the series in the vein of Marvel’s Spider-Man or the Batman: Arkham series, but such a thing may be much further out.

Invincible Vs will release in 2026. What do you think of this new game? Let me know in the comments below.