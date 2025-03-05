Invincible Preview Unleashes Army of Evil Invincibles (And Features Original Robert Kirkman Superhero Debut)

Invincible has put Mark Grayson through the wringer in its third season but the son of Omni-Man isn’t prepared for its final two episodes. With Angstrom Levy waiting in the wings, monitoring his arch-rival from afar, the multiverse-traveling antagonist has assembled a group of evil Marks from different realities to aid his cause. With the penultimate of season three right around the corner, the animated adaptation has shared a clip that shows just how much damage multiple evil Invincibles can do. On top of this carnage, it seems that a lesser-known comic book character created by Robert Kirkman is making his animated debut.

Warning. If you don’t want to be spoiled on the next episode of Invincible’s third season, be forewarned that we’ll be dipping our toes into spoiler territory. In Invincible’s past, viewers have witnessed alternate realities where Mark threw in with his father and aided the Viltrumite Empire. In fact, according to Levy, Invincible turning evil is the “norm” as the Mark we’ve come to know is more of an aberration. As the world’s heroes attempt to fight this familiar-looking army, the series is taking the chance to introduce the series to the “Astounding Wolfman.” This lycanthropic hero had quite the run in Image Comics but if you’ve never heard of him, we’re more than happy to break down this werewolf’s origin story.

What Makes This Wolfman Astounding?

Image Comics’ The Astounding Wolf-Man first landed in 2007, running for twenty-five issues before meeting its end. During this run, the werewolf hero routinely would interact with other heroes in this comic book universe, having plenty of team-ups with Mark Grayson. As has become Robert Kirkman’s trademark, this superhero story was one that was fit to bursting with plenty of twists and turns while following a family man struggling with his lycanthropic curse.

The Astounding Wolf-Man is a character named Gary Hampton who finds himself encountering a werewolf that passes on its curse to him on a family vacation. Struggling with how to control his wild side, Hampton is approached by a vampire named Zechariah who offers to train him in his powers and transform him from a monster into a superhero. Up until this preview, many wondered if this Wolf-Man would appear in the Invincible series but now, those questions can be laid to rest.

Will Other Image Comic Heroes Appear?

Of course, the arrival of the Wolf-Man leads fans to wonder if other folks from the Image Comics line will make an appearance. In the original Invincible comic, heroes like the Savage Dragon, Shadowhawk, Spawn, Witchblade, and more would routinely appear. Unfortunately, having these figures appear might be a little trickier due to rights issues though wilder things have happened. Lest we forget, Mark was featured jumping into the world of Fortnite in season two.

Want to see if other superheroes from Image debut in Invincible's third season?