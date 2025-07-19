James Tynion IV’s Tiny Onion Reveals Massive Humble Bundle Featuring 5 Publishers

Eisner and GLAAD Award-winning creator James Tynion IV is making it easier than ever for comic book fans to check out his wide collection of works. Tynion IV has worked for several comic book publishers over the years, and had a very successful run as the writer of DC’s Batman ongoing series. But instead of focusing just on work-for-hire projects, Tynion IV has carved out a unique niche when it comes to the independent scene, creating massive hits like Something is Killing the Children, The Department of Truth, and many more. Now, fans have access to many of James Tynion IV’s comics all in one convenient place, and it spans multiple publishers.

Tiny Onion, an independent production house from the mind of James Tynion IV, announced a team-up with Humble Bundle for “The Frightening and Fantastic Worlds of James Tynion IV” bundle. It’s in collaboration with comic publishers DC, BOOM! Studios, Image Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and DSTLRY. The bundle is live now, with partial proceeds from the bundle benefiting The Binc Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to assisting comic book retailers and booksellers across the United States with support for employees, owners, and their families experiencing unexpected financial crises.

image credit: tiny onion

“We are grateful for every publisher and creator that partners with Humble Bundle and thinks of Binc when selecting their charity of choice,” said Pam French, executive director of Binc. “Thank you Tiny Onion and James Tynion IV for your support for book and comic people around the country.”

“The Frightening and Fantastic Worlds of James Tynion IV” bundle is valued at over $628, and provides accessible jumping-on points for new and existing readers, offering a pay-what-you-want charitable model. Some of the titles included are all eight available volumes of BOOM!’s Something is Killing the Children and its spinoff titles, Books of Slaughter (Vol. 1-3) and House of Slaughter (Vol. 1-6); Image Comics’ The Department of Truth; and DC’s The Nice House on the Lake by Tynion and artist Álvaro Martínez Bueno.

There are also digital volumes and issues of bestselling books like The Woods, Wynd, Memetic, and The Backstagers from BOOM! Studios; The Closet, The Deviant, and WORLDTR33 from Image Comics; Blue Book, The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, and True Weird from Dark Horse Comics; and Spectregraph from DSTLRY.

The bundle comes on the eve of San Diego Comic-Con, which will host the 2025 Eisner Awards. Previous Eisner winner Tynion is nominated again for Best Writer for his work on Something is Killing the Children, Wynd, Blue Book, The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos, Spectregraph, The Department of Truth, The Deviant, and WORLDTR33. The Department of Truth (by Tynion, Martin Simmonds, and Aditya Bidikar, with guest contributions by Alison Sampson and Jordie Bellaire) is also nominated for Best Continuing Series, and The Deviant (by Tynion, Joshua Hixson, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou) is nominated for Best Limited Series.

“I’ve written a lot of books over my decade-plus in comics, and I’m thrilled that so many of them have been included in this Humble Bundle,” said Tynion. “Whether you’re already a fan or brand new to the medium, this collection offers a wide variety of award-winning stories, featuring the best artists in comics—all for a great cause.”

“The Frightening and Fantastic Worlds of James Tynion IV” bundle is available from July 17th through August 7th.