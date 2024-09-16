One X-Men Hero Is About To Take on Thanos' Whole Black Order Solo

Jean Grey is on a collision course with Thanos' children, the Black Order. After the Fall of X, the X-Men have started to resurface across several ongoing and limited series. Labeled X-Men: From the Ashes, the publishing initiative represents a new era of X-Men comics for Marvel. One of those titles is Phoenix, as Jean Grey and the fiery cosmic entity leave Earth and head for the stars to take on the role of galactic defender. The X-Men are no strangers to space adventures, with some of their most popular storylines taking place off-world. However, Phoenix has her hands full dealing with the Black Order.

Marvel released the preview of Phoenix #3 by Stephanie Phillips, Alessandro Miracolo, David Curiel, and VC's Cory Petit. Jean Grey is working with her father-in-law, Corsair of the Starjammers, to find out why the Black Order has been commiting kidnapping on alien worlds. The last issue featured a fight between Phoenix and Corsair versus the Black Order, but the villains summoned a legion of dead Asgardian warriors to distract our heroes. The Black Order is absent from the Phoenix #3 preview, but it does tease the chaos that is in store for the issue.

"Jean is one of the most powerful characters I've ever written," Phillips said when Phoenix was announced. "The beauty and challenge to Jean is that she is imbued with a cosmic force alongside the morals, shortcomings, and empathy of a human being. The dichotomy between those two is something incredibly special about Jean, and means that she is constantly doing a dance between humanity and absolute power. So, that dance is what we hope to have on full display in this story... a cosmic ballet that shows how beautiful the Phoenix Force can be when working in tandem with Jean Grey. And let me assure you, Alessandro Miracolo has made that cosmic dance look absolutely gorgeous."

"This is fantastic! Being an X-Men fan since I was a kid, I'm so happy to work on such an important character like Phoenix, and Stephanie's writing has been incredible!" Miracolo shared. "Depicting Phoenix out in the cosmos and unleashing her energy has been thrilling and simply epic, and there's also really emotional moments that I hope to make the most of. I wish I could say more but I hope everyone is excited because this will be fun!"

What is Phoenix #3 about?

DEATH FROM ABOVE… AND BELOW?! Saving a planet full of kidnapping victims who've disappeared from the gaudy whirlwind of Gameworld — seems like just another day in space for Jean Grey! Though… she did get the tip-off from her less-than-forthright father-in-law, legendary pirate Corsair of the Starjammers crew… and the kidnappers are none other than the children of Thanos themselves, the dreaded Black Order. And yet… somehow… it's all about to get a whole lot worse!

The Phoenix #3 preview is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, September 18th.