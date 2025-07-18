Budd St. Pierre Gets a Surprising Visitor Behind Bars in Jeff Lemire’s Minor Arcana #10 (Exclusive)

Budd St. Pierre is learning that there’s no solace when you’re locked behind prison bars. Acclaimed comic book creator Jeff Lemire is back with a new ongoing series at BOOM! Studios titled Minor Arcana. The comic follows Theresa, the daughter of a small-town “psychic” fraud, who returns home to care for her ailing mother, however begrudgingly. What Theresa discovers is that there is more to the magic than she originally believed, and she gets caught up in the very town that she tried to escape. Minor Arcana is working its way to double-digit issues, and the tenth continues to keep the focus on Budd St. Pierre.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Minor Arcana #10 by Jeff Lemire and Steve Wands. It begins with Budd St. Pierre behind bars in 1977 as he adjusts to his new way of life. While the other prisoners may think they don’t belong there, Budd has no preconceived notions that he should be free. He knows what he did, as we get a glimpse of the crime Budd committed while he sits in his cell. Budd grows accustomed to the daily routine, doing laundry, eating his prison food, and getting some fresh air outside in the prison yard.

Left with no options, Budd is resigned to his fate. However, fate has other plans. While lying in bed one night, he is visited by the ghost of Vickie, who we can assume is his daughter. Budd looks down at his hands in shock, not believing what he just saw. Looking for answers, he heads to the prison library and finds a book on tarot, one of the major plot points in Minor Arcana.

“The ballad of Budd St. Pierre continues!” the description of Minor Arcana #10 reads. “Locked up, Budd has plenty of time to reflect on his past mistakes. Though he finds temporary solace in his routine, as well as exploring Tarot, the fate of his relationship with his wife and daughter is uncertain.”

One of the most renowned creators in comics, New York Times bestselling and award-winning writer and artist Jeff Lemire (Descender, Black Hammer) arrives at BOOM! Studios with an extra-length opening chapter of a must-read ongoing series inspired by, and intricately linked to, the tarot and perfect for fans of his creator-owned work as well as Helen of Wyndhorn and Locke & Key.

Minor Arcana #10 goes on sale Wednesday, August 27th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!