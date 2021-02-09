DC Announces Justice League: Last Ride Digital First Limited Series

DC Comics has begun to reveal its plans for the coming months, as the Infinite Frontier publishing initiative will bring a fresh spin on characters that fans know and love. One part of the publisher's new plans has been an increased number of Digital First series, and it sounds like DC's biggest super team will soon be part of one. On Tuesday, DC announced Justice League: Last Ride, an upcoming Digital First limited series. The series will be written by Eisner-winning writer Chip Zdarsky, with art from Miguel Mendonça and colors from Enrica Eren Angiolini.

Once, the Justice League was the most powerful collection of superheroes in the universe. But an unthinkable tragedy within its ranks has caused Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman to go their separate ways, leaving the League broken and disbanded under a veil of anger and mistrust. Now, against the backdrop of the universe’s greatest murder trial, can the League reconcile the past before they’re eradicated by the greatest villains in the cosmos?

Justice League: Last Ride will be available in sixteen weekly digital chapters, followed by eight monthly print issues. The first digital chapter will arrive on Wednesday, April 14th, and retail for $0.99, with the first physical issue arriving in comic book stores on Tuesday, May 11th. The physical issues will retail for $3.99, with an additional card stock variant available for $4.99.

Keep scrolling to check out the first look at Justice League: Last Ride, complete with a main cover from Darick Robertson and a cardstock variant from Mendonça.