King in Black: Black Panther #1 Preview

In Marvel's King in Black event, Knull the Symbiote God's army of symbiotes have invaded Earth, prompting Marvel's greatest heroes including the Avengers, X-Men, and more to fight to defend against it. However, to now the majority of the action has taken place in New York but what happens when Knull's army invades Wakanda, the home of Black Panther? Readers will find out on February 10th with the arrival of King in Black: Black Panther #1 and in this preview for the upcoming title, it looks like Black Panther will be going to war with Knull's invaders.

Written by Geoffrey Thorne with art from German Peralta and colors by Jesus Aburtov, the one-shot will see the King of Wakanda torn between his role as an Avenger, his role as king of his beloved Wakanda, as well as torn by the yearnings of his own heart. As you can see in the preview, Storm will also factor in this battle.

You can check out the solicitation for King in Black: Black Panther #1 below and read on for a preview of the issue.

KING IN BLACK: BLACK PANTHER #1

Writer Geoffrey Thorne

Art German Peralta

Cover Art Leinil Francis Yu

SYMBIOTES INVADE THE UNCONQUERABLE COUNTRY OF WAKANDA!

T'Challa's most treasured allies are lost in a storm of Knull's making in this wild one-shot! Critically acclaimed writer, actor, and producer Geoffrey Thorne explores a Wakanda gone dark - invaded by Knull's massive symbiote army. Wakanda needs its king. It needs the Black Panther. But once again, the hero must choose between his role as an Avenger, his role as a king... and the yearnings of his heart.

King in Black: Black Panther #1 goes on sale on February 10th.