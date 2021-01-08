Marvel Announces New X-Men's Nightcrawler Series

✖

Marvel's X-Men titles have ben on a hot streak since 2019, when Jonathan Hickman came in with House of X and Powers of X. Today, Marvel announced that Si Spurrier will join forces with Hickman and his all-star collaborators, with Way of X, part of the new Reign of X wave of titles. And heading up Way of X will be the fan-favorite mutant Nightcrawler. Coming off acclaimed work on X-Men Legacy and X-Force, Spurrier returns to the X-Men with a series that the publisher says "will explore some of the most pressing questions that have been raised in this thought-provoking new era."

With artist Bob Quinn, Spurrier will explore a team of mutants led by Nightcrawler who will assemble to confront the dark mysteries of the X-Men’s new way of life in Way of X. The series will launch in April.

"I should probably just tell a lie for the sake of a neat elevator pitch and say that Way of X is a story about the creation of a new mutant religion," Spurrier said in a statement. "But it's not - not really. That’s kinda where it starts, for sure. Nightcrawler realizes something's wrong with the hearts and minds of mutantkind and sets out to fix it. But as he quickly discovers, this isn’t a job for priests and prayers … The question is, what do they have to become in order to fight it? Preachers? Cops? Executioners? Or something entirely new?"

Here's how Marvel describes the series:

Mutantkind has built a new Eden... but there are serpents in this garden. Some mutants struggle to fit in. Some mutants turn to violence and death. And the children whisper of the Patchwork Man, singing in their hearts...Only one mutant senses the looming shadows. Snared by questions of death, law and love, only Nightcrawler can fight for the soul of Krakoa. Only he - and the curious crew he assembles(including fan-favorites Dr. Nemesis, Pixie and Blink) - can help mutants defeat their inner-darkness and find a new way to live.

"I'm incredibly excited that Marvel gave me the opportunity to launch a new X-Men series with Si," Quinn said. "Nightcrawler is one of my favorite X-Men, and he along with the recent developments in the X-men universe really gives us the opportunity to explore some pretty wild concepts and ideas. Bringing them to life is really a dream come true. Si is a great storyteller and this story gives X-Men fans something they’ve never seen before."

"Way of X is a smart, psychedelic tale about faith, science, culture, love and law," Spurrier added. "And Bamfing. Bamfing just for the joy of it."

Way of X hits stands this April. The first cover will feature a cover by Marvel vs. DC and Man and Superman artist Giuseppe Camuncoli.