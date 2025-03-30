3 Theories About How Avengers: Doomsday Will Connect to Secret Wars

Avengers: Doomsday revealed the start of production earlier this week, confirming some returning cast and re-affirming the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU as the new Doctor Doom. Folks were shocked when Downey revealed his return at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024, confirming the company’s decision to move on from Jonathan Majors’s Kang after his conviction and introducing Doctor Doom to the MCU in major fashion. From that point, speculation started to grow about how these changes would lead to Avengers: Secret Wars and the eventual rumored soft reboot of the MCU with all of their tools in the same toolbox from now on.

Downey’s return also means the return of the Russo brothers, who made their intentions clear to pull from several Marvel events to craft their own story for Doomsday and Secret Wars. They claimed they wanted to pull from the original event and the 2015 crossover written by Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic, but would the duo stop there? And how will Doomsday bridge the gap to Secret Wars for the MCU? Will all the seeds that have been planted show growth, starting with Fantastic Four: First Steps and the beginning of Phase 6 of the MCU?

Marvel

There are plenty of possible theories fans can dive into with months until the release of Fantastic Four and a year until Avengers: Doomsday. With the cast confirmation released on March 26th, we can confirm that X-Men characters and the Fantastic Four will have major roles in the film. This also confirms that these characters will somehow come to share space with the main MCU characters.

We’ve jumped into the deep end for a look into how Avengers: Doomsday will connect to Secret Wars. Our three theories are far from the only ones to pop up and won’t be the final ones proposed. These will be possibilities, but feel free to chime in with your own in the comments.

Doom Discovers MCU Like Infinity Ultron Discovers Fifth Dimension, Revealed to Cause Incursions

Marvel

A lot of these theories attempt to stick with established aspects of the MCU to find a path from Doomsday to Secret Wars. The introduction of Infinity Ultron in the What If? series on Disney+ gave us some new wrinkles to the multiverse that had been introduced in Loki season one.

Given what we know about Doctor Doom, it’s safe to say he could be working opposite Reed Richards in their reality. Rumors and potential leaks on Reddit indicate the Fantastic Four arrives on the First Steps version of Earth after originally coming from the MCU. While Doom isn’t a mirror image of Tony Stark, he does eventually see how his MCU counterpart lived and the existence of the diverging timelines due to the events of Avengers: Endgame. Knowing what might’ve been with his counterpart’s life, plus the power he can wield from the Watcher, this could be where Doom puts his plan in motion with the incursions, and where he concocts pitting the MCU heroes against the X-Men, all while working in the background to take power and control.

Doom Wipes Out Council of Kangs, Uses Power to Fight Incursions, Creates Battleworld to Save Universe

Marvel

But what if Marvel and Kevin Feige decide to give Kang a sendoff in the opening moments of the new Avengers movie in 2026? Originally, the proposed main villain of the entire Multiverse Saga, Kang was dropped after Jonathan Majors’ firing and hasn’t been mentioned much since. Doomsday could see him and the Council dispatched by Doom in the opening moments, similar to the opening of Infinity War. The power of the council could be then taken by Doom, who uses the incursions to leave one planet standing in the end: Battleworld.

The idea that Kang will get one final part to play before he is banished to time isn’t too far-fetched, given his swift removal after Majors was fired. Bringing him back for a pre-film departure would give some closure to Kang and set the stakes from the top. One bad guy wipes out the entirety of the former bad guy from existence, labeling them a true threat from the start. The eventual battle between Earths in the incursion should be the finale of the movie, with Doom working in the background to create his universe where he is the “God Emperor.”

Doomsday could end with the flash to white and the Doom mask, leading directly into Secret Wars and Battleworld in 2027. This version ignores the deeper connection to Reed Richards we might see hinted at in Fantastic Four, saving it for the next movie.

Doom Learns About the MCU as Reed Richards’s Home in First Steps, Inspired by Tony Stark’s Death to Create Battleworld

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/Marvel

A final idea makes Fantastic Four: First Steps a far more important chapter in Phase 6, revealing how the team originally hailed from the MCU’s Earth before landing on a parallel Earth that features a retro quality of the time period. Richards’s arrival sparks a rivalry with Victor Von Doom, mirroring their comic relationship, and shows Marvel’s first family growing to be the main focal point in that timeline. The big difference comes when Doom learns of the parallel universe and his parallel life to Tony Stark.

Part of Stark’s story in the comics has seen him revealed as adopted, with Howard Stark and Maria Stark never being his birth parents. If this somehow plays a part in the creation of Doom in Doomsday, it’ll be an interesting tweak that some fans may have trouble stomaching. It could also end up being an extra thorn in Doom’s side that he can’t handle existing.

Essentially, what this sets up is the MCU’s greatest hero now becoming its greatest villain. The man who stopped Thanos and saved the world is now poised to be its end, leaving time for a reveal at the end of the movie that he is a version of Stark, and he’s responsible for the events of Secret Wars. It’s an interesting path, maintains the antagonistic relationship with Reed Richards, and gives him new wrinkles that expand his character within this world. What’s missing is any firm connection for Doom and the incursions, which could still be brought up in the films. We also know Galactus will play a part as a main villain for The Fantasic Four: First Steps, adding a dash of cosmic power to the storyline and possibly being another avenue for Doctor Doom to take over.

Do you have a theory of your own? Do you think we’re onto something major with our theories? Sound off in the comments!