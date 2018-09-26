Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/26/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Heroes in Crisis #1, Spider-geddon #0, and Man-Eaters #1. The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #1003

Bendis is revealing himself to be quite the conspiracy writer as this middle chapter manages to develop depth for the “invisible mafia” on almost every level without tripping over its own plot or stalling progress. It is one of the writer’s best paced comics in years, quickly moving through the cliffhanger of #1002 and providing plenty of action that leaves the nature of the “red cloud” in question. A highlight of the issue comes in the layouts of an ill Clark Kent, pages that twist the reader’s eye to develop an empathetic confusion at what is happening. What could have been a standard scene in the newsroom is made into one of the issue’s best moments as a result. Action Comics #1003 is yet another strong entry in this Superman renaissance. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATGIRL #27

Regardless of how you felt about the fallout of last issue, there’s definitely enough in this Batgirl installment worth checking out. Barbara’s fight against Grotesque takes some frightening, and personal, turns, which will definitely set a new path for Batgirl for the time being. Scott’s writing is relatively nuanced, although some of Barbara’s internal monologues or decisions might seem frustrating. Pelleter’s art is a particularly standout part of the issue, depicting Barbara’s new suit in a dynamic, aesthetically pleasing way. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN BEYOND #24

The conclusion of the current Batman Beyond arc came fairly abruptly, but it makes for an enjoyable read nonetheless. The issues of secret identity, legacy, and trust are being handled better in this book than the majority of DC’s other titles, and it seems to be getting stronger with each issue. The return of a certain Clown Prince of Crime in next month’s issue can only signal an even more exciting outing. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATMAN KINGS OF FEAR #2

Using fear gas as the basis for a showcase of Kelley Jones’ Batman artwork proves to be a great idea as the second issue of “Kings of Fear” tosses reality to the side in about half of its pages. Scarecrow’s mask provides a horrifying, pock-marked visage as everything from buildings to friends are twisted into daunting new forms. Jones lets loose on many of these pages, pushing his layouts in unexpected directions while working to ensure every new page provides at least one, new notable detail. The plot beneath this work remains very much on the rails of a standard Batman narrative, but provides all the support that Jones needs to remind readers just how haunting Gotham City can be made to look. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #989

This new-and-improved Batman is still taking some getting used to, but he’s moving in the right direction. James Robinson’s Bruce Wayne is now a little less of a jerk to the people he considers friends and confidants, but is still just as snarky to his opposition. His annoyance could almost be seen as overconfidence or haughtiness, and this is where the book is at a crossroads of sorts. There needs to be a payoff to Bruce’s changing demeanor, as that is the most interesting part of the story so far. Sure this version of Firefly is also the most entertaining that character’s been in some time, but Bruce’s emotional state is by far the main plot point, and if he doesn’t have some sort of poignant realization about that this is going to feel like any other Batman story. Here’s hoping the team can deliver. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOOMSDAY CLOCK #7

Doomsday Clock #7 sheds some light on Ozymandias’ true motivations, and finally gives us our big Dr. Manhattan reveal. The book remains a tad bit confusing at times — I always feel like I’ve missed a half of an issue whenever I read this event series — with intriguing but poorly defined mysteries lurking just outside of the main plot. If you can ignore all the noise involving the Superman theory, and the JSA, and the Legion, this is one of the stronger issues to date. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

FLASH #55

While the other forces might be insanely powerful, they just aren’t very compelling at the moment, and the book is losing momentum as a result. That’s not to say there aren’t interesting things within the pages of Flash #55, but none of it has to do with the Strength, Sage, or other forces at play. Iris and Commander Cold’s exchanges with each other and Barry Allen are the strongest parts of the book, though the scenario that Barry finds himself in with Iris’ friend is a nice hook for next issue. Even so, there just aren’t any surprises with this book, and the wild card Impulse has yet to make an appearance. Without all that we’re just left with a whiny Barry Allen, and that’s just not enough to stick around. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2

HEROES IN CRISIS #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Heroes in Crisis #1 is a hollow man of a comic. It presents the style of a well-crafted comic and calls out to greater ideas. Yet when any serious scrutiny is applied there is very little to be examined beyond the exterior. Trauma and suffering are deeply serious topics and ones that this issue is entirely unprepared to address, no matter what genre elements it calls upon in the process. There is simply nothing to be said and the fine exterior seems to be draped upon a mannequin. Yes, there is a possibility that the series will improve as it continues and has a chance to interrogate its own premise, but there is nothing here to suggest that will occur in a meaningful fashion. Heroes in Crisis is far more engaged with the idea of seriousness than any ability to seriously interpret the world, and that makes the greatest tragedy of this comic the comic itself. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #3

Even though this issue might be the darkest book of James Tynion IV’s young run, it still has a fine balance between humanity and horror, which makes it a great read. Martinez Bueno’s art is especially spectacular this issue and the artwork in the final fight scene is some of the best on the shelves this week. Although hesitant at first, I’m completely sold on a Tynion IV-helmed Justice League Dark book, and this title is definitely on you need to have on your pull list. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #1

Sometimes when new series start they aren’t exactly reader friendly. The reader has to have a lot of knowledge about other series and past events to make sense of the new book, but Joshua Williamson’s Justice League Odyssey #1 is refreshingly not one of those series. While having a current working knowledge of the goings-on of the DC universe would be a plus, the story does an excellent job of setting things up in a way that its accessible for all readers and doesn’t loose any of the interest in the process. There’s a lot to be interested in here, too, especially with Darkseid’s perhaps unexpected role in the issue. Stjepan Sejic’s art is lovely as well, making the issue visually enjoyable to top it all off. This book is absolutely worth giving a read. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

LOONEY TUNES #245

Looney Tunes #245 is another example of a comic taking typical Looney Tunes characters and humor and depriving them of the inherent energy of animation to create a kind of carbon copy homunculus of a cartoon in comic book form. I suppose that’s what it is intended to do, so it’s hard to fault it there, but I will fault for a couple of other reasons; firstly for exposing me to Tweety Bird’s “I tawt I taw a puddy tat” schtick not once but twice in a single issue, and secondly for the groan-worthy “Nintweetsu” joke that caps off one of the stories. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

RAVEN DAUGHTER OF DARKNESS #8

For seven issues, Raven: Daughter of Darkness has been some strange hodgepodge of a story about Raven while also being more about Trigon than the character for which the title is named before taking a sudden left turn. However, that turn wasn’t towards an independent Raven story but instead suddenly shifts full-on into a Night Force story. If that sounds exciting, don’t get your hopes up. Raven: Daughter of Darkness #8 is a mess. There are too many moving parts, too many questions, and things simply move too fast to have a solid understanding for what’s going on. Trigon may not be bullying his way into being the center of the story, but Raven is still playing second fiddle to a man who is largely using her for his own aims. It’s a tiring pattern, one that gets even more tiresome as this series drags on. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 2 out of 5

SCARLET #2

Scarlet #1 ended on a cliffhanger that promised to speed the series up and offer some interesting new avenues; #2 spends its entirety dragging out that one moment to the point that it’s barely recognizable as a single moment. Monologue and dialogue alike are used to walk all over the possible meanings of this offer, but just like in Scarlet #1 there’s very little to be actually said. The tedium is only interrupted by flashback sequences, most of which allow Maleev’s inks to be appreciated in a vacuum. For a series with such a potent premise, there remains very little worth discussing in Scarlet. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

SCOOBY DOO TEAM UP #42

The Mystery Machine Gang teaming up with a rotating array of DC Comics primates might not already be on your pull list, but it definitely should. This issue really nails what makes certain issues of this series work more than others, leaning into the kookier elements of the DC Comics lore and giving fans a brief partnership of characters that they didn’t know they needed. Granted, the plot gets a little thin at certain moments, but things are so ridiculous, self-aware, and genuinely delightful that it’s still a standout read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #3

SILENCER #9

The Silencer remains a hot mess, with characters introduced and killed off in the blink of an eye. While the book’s spastic pace has some charm to it, the comic relies too heavily on readers to care about the inner workings of an evil spy organization that worked solely because people didn’t know anything about it. Patch Zircher’s art, while technically sound (and a big improvement over the book’s past artists) doesn’t really mesh well with the John Romita Jr. designs of the books, especially the oversized cyborg dudes with red eyes. Overall, this remains a dud of a series, and hopefully one coming to an end soon. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 1 out of 5

TERRIFICS #8

Since the end of the first issue, The Terrifics has teased the arrival of Tom Strong, the Alan Moore co-created science hero. Strong’s appearance in the comic was a controversial one, largely due to some fans protesting how DC has treated Moore and his creative wishes in the past. But now Strong and his entire super-family is in the Terrifics, and honestly? It just feels dull. Part of that is Jeff Lemire’s writing style, which always skews towards to the sober and dreary. But largely Strong and his supporting cast just feels so generic and misses the spark of creativity that fans loved about the character in the first place. Tom Strong’s use in this comic is like owning the Mona Lisa and hanging it in a basement. It feels like a waste, and a controversial waste at that. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

TITANS #26

The reintroduction of the Blood Cult provides for a thrilling issue of Titans that almost has Dick, Donna, and company straddling the line of being in a horror tale. Though this issue is rather stagnant throughout, Dan Abnett made sure to include a major twist at the end to make sure your mind didn’t wander completely away. Art-wise, Peeples, Santorelli, and Hi-Fi continue to impress me with their work on this title, perhaps some of my favorite art at DC. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #55

The finale of “The Enemy of Both Sides” comes together in a flawed, but still interesting, way. The plot tackles the political upheaval and interpersonal relationships with relative ease, although the end result gets a bit too wordy at parts. The art and coloring is definitely a standout of this issue, providing gorgeously-hued panels, even as some panels get into uncanny valley territory. If you haven’t been following this arc already, this definitely isn’t the ideal place to start, but it just might be worth going back and catching up. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6

Reducing the scope to a bar filled with C-list villains helps to deliver the best issue of the new Amazing Spider-Man so far. Peter’s presentation in this series is still problematic to say the least, as his references make him seem like a 40-year-old man and there are few positive attributes to balance his ego and impulsiveness. Despite lacking a “bona fide” hero, the issue still provides an amusing central thesis that plays up background plots with much greater stakes well. A refocusing on minor villains and some choice appearances from Peter’s supporting cast (along with some guest art) makes for a very strong issue capable of supporting a leading man that it’s hard to muster much interest in. After a very disappointing opening arc, hope springs eternal as Amazing Spider-Man begins to course correct. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BEN REILLY SCARLET SPIDER #24

One of the best written issues of Ben Reilly: Scarlet Spider is marred by new series artist Bruno Oliveira’s uneven art. For months, Scarlet Spider has followed Reilly as he attempted to redeem himself in Las Vegas due to his turn to supervillainry in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man. A lot of that redemption was supposed to come by finding a cure for a young girl’s disease, something that was blown due to the conniving of Mephisto, whom Reilly ran afoul of a while back. Most of Peter David’s 24-issue arc comes to a head this issue, as Mephisto makes his closest friends and allies think that Reilly had a hand in killing this girl. But, as Reilly fights for his life, he discovers that there’s lines he refuses to cross, giving us a glimmer of the Ben Reilly that fans loved back in the 1990s. Unfortunately, Oliveira’s art is pretty rough and rushed looking and nearly spoils the whole issue. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

BLACK PANTHER #4

Much like the prior volume, this futuristic leap in Black Panther bears the marks of a story plotted as a whole before being cut into individual issues. There is plenty that occurs in Black Panther #4, including an action-packed escape sequence featuring some surprising changes to the status quo, but none of it feels like a distinct issue. Instead, it picks up from the very last moment of #3 and charges forward until it reaches the end of its page count. As part of a grander narrative, there is still a lot to be appreciated with this new Black Panther series, specifically consistently stunning artwork and a very ambitious narrative. Yet as a single issue there is clearly something about this story that makes it feel like something best read as part of a collection instead of a single installment. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

DOMINO ANNUAL #1

As far as annuals go, and this being the first one out under the current Gail Simone run, Domino Annual #1 is fine, but not great. The various stories focus almost exclusively on the past in some way, shape, or form, while being tied together with a frame story that makes little sense — despite how amusing it is. Seeing how current Domino feels about past actions and paramours is nice, however, and the art captures the feel of the series perfectly. The book might be worth the cover price if only for short, beautiful Cable story. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 3 out of 5

EDGE OF SPIDER-GEDDON #4

Edge of Spider-Geddon has cracked a code that its predecessor only made work about half of the time. Even its final installment which builds directly into the events of Spider-geddon, tells a self-contained story that functions very well on its own. The narrative toys with the role of “spider” and “goblin,” building history as it moves through a single tower invasion scene. It is a very effective method to pack a single issue with plenty of drama and delivers an ending that works well both on its own terms and for the story to come. With every issue of Edge turning out this well, the prologue may very well turn out to be the very best part of Spider-geddon. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

EXTERMINATION #3

Extermination gets another strong chapter that isn’t quite as jaw-dropping as its first, but avoids the pacing pitfalls of its second. As the story hits the meaty middle, Pepe Larraz has less emotional beats to work with, but he’s still killing the action and the big moments. Meanwhile, Brisson continues to keep the story’s gas pedal pushed all the way down as multiple action scenes take place at the same time. It’s dark but not too dark, action-heavy without being brainless, and just a a high-octane, cinematic good time. X-Men fans will be looking for the next chapter as soon as they put this issue down. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

INFINITY WARS IRON HAMMER #1

Although I was impressed by the first Infinity Warps spin-off in Soldier Supreme last week, I’m disappointed by the debut issue of Iron Hammer, the mash-up between Thor and Iron Man. I’m not sure if it’s because Gerry Duggan isn’t behind it, but Infinity Wars: Iron Hammer #1 felt distinctly different than any of the other Infinity Wars outings thus far, and it rubbed me the wrong way. Near the end of this book, it’s as if they sat down and tried shoving as many mashed-up characters as they could into one book, and it most certainly created a disjointed ending that made me scratch my head. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE #10

Marvel Two-In-One finally closes the loop with the return of the Fantastic Four in this issue as Johnny and Ben’s quest through the multiverse is resolved. Their big showdown against the Mad Thinker delivers some top-notch moments that are bound to please and resonate with fans both of these individual heroes and their legendary team. As the ending of a 10-issue arc, it reads as something more necessary than climactic. Much of the plotting resembles the replacement of pieces in a toy box, and Perez’s linework is inked with such a heavy hand that even the most thrilling layouts seem to plod forward. It is a mixed conclusion to this arc, one with more good than bad, but enough of the latter to miss greatness. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #35

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur finally finds some balance this week, which is a little late considering we’re nearing the end of the arc, but better late than never. Lunella continues to be her holier-than-thou self, but she finally seems to show a little bit of self awareness when she misreads a situation and actually allows the bad guys to make a little headway before stopping the situation. The issue also quickly realizes that a human take on Devil Dinosaur might not be the best course, and the switch back to dinosaur is a solid reminder of how good the art on this title can be. All of that said, it’s still difficult to get into a story whose focus seems to be “Kingpin wants to destroy a school,” but by the final panels of #35, it’s actually starting to seem like an interesting concept and feels like a set up for a satisfying conclusion. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

MOON KNIGHT #199

Max Bemis made some fantastic additions to Moon Knight’s Rogues Gallery in this series, but this time the villain might have held onto the mic a bit longer than necessary — or even a lot longer than necessary. The second half of this issue is the perfect mix of tension and payoff with some genuine head-scratching moments. Thing is, it takes so long to get to that payoff, and while some of that is necessary to make it worthwhile, the first several pages just feel like letting the villain ramble for the sake of rambling. Bemis has a way of making even the more outlandish premises and topics digestible, but there isn’t the same balance here, and overall the first half of the issue is more confusing than tense. What is readily appearant though is how stellar Paul Davidson is as an artist, as you don’t even need to hear a word from Ernst to put together just how unhinged and sadistic he really is. Overall this is still a good issue, it just isn’t as good as it could’ve been. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

OLD MAN HAWKEYE #9

Of all the Thunderbolts, Songbird always seemed to be the closest to a true hero, which made her betrayal of Hawkeye that much more heartbreaking. While Songbird doesn’t necessarily get the full redemption she deserves in this issue of Old Man Hawkeye, she’s treated far more respectfully than the other Thunderbolts so far. Ethan Sacks and Marco Checchetto continue to weave a powerful and haunting prequel to Old Man Logan, one that’s handled with a bit more nuance and tragedy than we ever saw in the original storyline. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

OLD MAN LOGAN #48

Old Man Logan has gone through some good arcs throughout its run amidst plenty of rough patches after Lemire’s departure. Brisson’s time on the book has brought the good, the bad, and the ugly that the series has to offer, and this issue lands somewhere in the middle. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

PETER PARKER SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #310

When future list writers form compilations of the greatest issues of Spider-Man ever, this story will have earned a place among many other classics. The final installment of Chip Zdarsky’s run features the creator as both writer and artist engaging in a diverse array of storytelling tones and styles to craft something truly unique, something that will likely sneak up on you. It emphasizes the small moments of Peter Parker’s life, delivering big laughs and some tears by valuing the tiniest of moments and the seemingly imperceptible choices that make a superhero genuinely heroic. It is a story that jerks tears and tugs heartstrings, but that is not what makes it great. The fashion in which Zdarsky delivers his tale makes it a universal one that supports the goodness of individuals, lifting up its readership as well as its hero. That makes this issue truly spectacular. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

PUNISHER #2

After a stellar first issue, the newest installment of this run somehow manages to be more boundary-pushing and engrossing than ever. The cat-and-mouse game between Frank Castle and a laundry list of characters takes a new direction, with character interactions that fans will surely be delighted to see. When combined with what already works so well for the series — genuinely provoking art, a unique sense of space, and a break-neck speed pace — the end result is absolutely magnificent. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #3

SENTRY #4

Let’s get this out of the way right off the bat: Kim Jacinto might be the perfect artist for Sentry. The work he and Joshua Cassara did with color artist Rain Beredd on Sentry #4 is outstanding. In terms of story, the penultimate issue of Jeff Lemire’s assumed mini-series — there hasn’t be a solicitation for an issues past #5, after all — is breathtaking from start to finish. Bob Reynolds is one pissed-off guy, and I’m not quite sure there’s a stronger nor more volatile hero in the Marvel rolodex than an angry Golden Guardian of Good. Blood-pumping, heart-stopping action page after page makes this a must-read title. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

SPIDER-GEDDON #0

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Spider-Geddon #0 is a perfectly fine introduction to the upcoming event. It didn’t exactly leave me excited for the event, but it also didn’t actively turn me away from the event either. Plus, Gage’s writing should at least have readers reassured that the Spider-Army is probably in good hands under his direction. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #39

A lot of the jokes in this week’s issue of Spider-Man/Deadpool fall flat, but there is an amazing visual gag that’s a homage to the best scene in the Jurassic Park franchise, so I’m willing to forgive the two dozen or so jokes that miss since one knocked it out of the park and genuinely made me laugh out loud. However, this issue mostly played to Spider-Man/Deadpool‘s worst habits, complete with random cameos, too much bickering, and bad fourth wall jokes that cater to only a handful of people. This is one of the weaker issues that Robbie Thompson has written, and I can’t help but wonder if the book needs get away from its current storyline to re-find its groove. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #24

The current arc of Doctor Aphra comes to a crescendo as a bounty hunter collides with our rogue archaeologist, forcing her to spring her complicated plans into action if she hopes to retrieve a lightsaber. Unfortunately, multiple presences from her past emerge in Aphra’s life, posing even bigger threats to her that will make her quest for the Jedi relic completely worthless, unless she offers an ultimate sacrifice. Much like all the issues that led to this penultimate issue of the storyline, this issue was complicated and cumbersome, as each page is stuffed with multiple storylines that the reader must attempt to keep straight in order to make sense of Aphra’s journey. The issue does tease that Aphra’s love life could finally be sorted out, though if history is any indicator, it’s possible this arc will end with the Doctor screwing things up for herself, at least until the next arc begins and she finds herself in another overly complicated scenario. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 2 out of 5

STAR WARS POE DAMERON #31

With Black Squadron facing certain doom, Poe Dameron pleads with Leia Organa to let him go assist his friends, even if that means one of the Resistance’s only pilots puts himself at risk. Meanwhile, Black Squadron themselves refuse to give up the fight against the First Order, forcing them to enact some unexpected skills to find an advantage in their conflict. As the Poe Dameron series comes to its conclusion, it has acted as a parallel for the pilot’s journey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The series began as a way to showcase Dameron’s quick wit and piloting skills and now, 30 issues later, we’ve seen him mature into a leader who aims for the symbolic win in hopes of inspiring others to join the Resistance instead of settling for taking down as many First Order ships as he can. The series as a whole might not have been a home run with every issue, but with writer Charles Soule and artists Phil Noto and Angel Unzueta, Poe Dameron has been the most consistently exciting Star Wars book in recent years, fleshing out one of the new trilogy’s most charismatic characters. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOM FIRST HOST #5

Venom First Host ends exactly in the exact same way as it started: a complete and utter mess. Hopefully this story can finally be put to rest, and only bright skies are ahead for Eddie Brock comics. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 1 out of 5

X-MEN BLUE #36

While Extermination is doing a fantastic job of making the time-displaced X-Men’s last days in the present era feel epic and exciting, X-Men Blue‘s final issue hits the emotional characters notes that the original five X-Men deserve. This issue is basically Cullen Bunn walking through the highlights of his X-Men Blue run to give each lingering plot thread a punctuation mark, including one or two unexpected notes that are likely to please longtime X-Men fans. Marcus To does a great job alternating between the action-heavy moments and the quieter ones. This is a graceful and satisfying end to X-Men Blue and closing chapter to the All-New X-Men saga. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-MEN RED #8

For the first time since X-Men Red began, Tom Taylor’s modernization of the X-Men’s core message and the mutant metaphor skews a little too on the nose as Trinary gives a pedantic explanation of the pros and cons of the Internet while the X-Men solve a global threat by holding hands in a circle. Despite that, the issue is still well-crafted, and Carmen Carnero provides some truly stunning moments for Storm to shine. This issue doesn’t have the same standout moments that many of the past issues have had, but it still gets the job done as a serviceable middle chapter of the overall X-Men Red saga. It may not be the series’ best installment, but it’s still pretty darn good. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ARCHIE MEETS BATMAN ’66 #3

There are few styles in modern comics as clearly defined as that of the classic Archie story. It is the mode in which this crossover is operating and one that bears its seams in this issue. The problem in this case is that anything short of perfection feels awkward. Minor imperfections in a certain character’s face, issues of proportion, and troublesome staging make many pages in this issue read like an illustrated uncanny valley. There are still some fine moments, including a top-notch pairing of ’66 riddles and fisticuffs, as well as some very well written jokes. Yet Archie Meets Batman ’66 chooses to live and die by a style crafted over almost a century, and minor flaws in this installment add up in a big way. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

BEASTS OF BURDEN: WISE DOGS AND ELDRITCH MEN #2

While the first issue of “Wise Dogs and Eldritch Men” offered a great introduction to returning and new readers, it’s this second issue that makes it clear just how big of an impact the miniseries will have on Beasts of Burden lore. Much of the story is spent in dialogue with the complexity of the world beyond Burden Hill showcased through glimpses of a very deep history. Growing threats and monsters take a role as well though, leading to a quest that is bound to prove bloody before it’s over. This issue feels like a genuine turning point for the entire story, one that is offering ample depth for its characters and setting, all while establishing much darker twists and turns to come. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BETTY AND VERONICA: VIXENS #10

The final issue of Vixens ends things on a slightly bittersweet, but genuinely enjoyable note. The Vixens’ journey takes them to some pretty unexpected places, as their work in Riverdale starts to manifest in some interesting ways as well. While it might not be the most thorough wrap-up of the series, it tugs on just the right heartstrings, all while keeping things feminist and fun. Let’s hope the Vixens get a chance to eventually ride again, because they have been a delightful addition to the Archie Comics canon. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

BONE PARISH #3

Bone Parish is without a doubt one of the darkest, and most engrossing, mysteries making its way into comics today. This third issue escalates things even further, providing just the right amount of backstory and worldbuilding without distracting from the beautiful chaos at hand. The unanswered questions of this series only make it more compelling, taking you on a gothic thrill ride. Between Bunn’s unique voice and Scharf and Guimaraes’ stellar art, the end result is so satisfying. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

COLD SPOTS #2

The central mystery of Cold Spots just gets more intriguing with each issue, but the visuals don’t always have the same momentum. We get a much better idea of what the central mystery involves in issue #2, and the plot picks up some urgency in the second half. The visuals also shine in that second half, delivering some delightfully chilling environments and expression work. Even in that second half though sometimes it is difficult to grasp what’s going on in a given panel, and the last page is sort of the same way. It’s uneven at points, but the mystery will compel you to keep moving forward. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

DREAM DADDY #2

Dream Daddy #2 is just the thing fans of the visual novel crave. It has mystery, well-timed quips, and the best breakdown of gothic aestheticism you can ask for. This latest issue sees our resident single dad meet the one and only Damien Bloodmarch, and their first encounter leads to some serious vampire hijinks. Robert takes things a bit too far as he tries to stake out the would-be vamp, and fans get to see a new side of Damien which involves a cute pup named Betsey. What more could you ask for? — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

FAITH: DREAMSIDE #1

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Faith at the helm of her own series, and after this first issue of Dreamside you’ll remember all the reasons you fell in love with her in the first place. Faith’s trademark wit and earnestness are both here in spades thanks to writer Jody Houser, though we agree that Faith should have the power to create Kaiju. Dreamside also feels like an essential part of the Valiant universe, tying into Faith’s previous series and Harbinger Wars 2 in fulfilling ways without using those as a crutch. The visuals from MJ Kim are solid throughout, and we’re hopeful for more Kalju work from Kim before the story ends. Things do start off a bit slow though, as it doesn’t seem like the story is really going to kick off until issue #2, but issue #1 effectively teases what’s to come enough to get you to stay with it and see what’s around the corner. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

FENCE #10

Fence #10 continues to raise the bar as the issue touches new ground with Seiji and Nicholas. At long last, the pair have their awaited match for team tryouts, and it is the latter who lands a point on fans. Nicholas reveals a softer side of himself that will leave fans cooing, and things only get more intense when the match ends. Faced with an uncertain future, Seiji and Nicholas take a step in their relationship that makes this chapter a true winner. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

GAMMA #1

Gamma is back at it with Dark Horse, and the series’ inaugural issue will be a welcome reminder to fans of the original oneshot. The busy debut follows a man named Dusty in a desolate world filled with monsters. This colorful story brings together the worlds of Pokemon and Power Rangers, asking fans to follow Dusty as he uses his sentai roots to become one of the world’s best kaiju trainers. However, as this first issue proves, there is way more standing between Dusty and his goal than Ash Ketchum ever faced with Pikachu. — Megan Peters

Rating: 5 out of 5

HARBINGER WARS 2 AFTERMATH #0

Harbinger Wars 2 Aftermath could really be called Livewire #0, but that doesn’t mean we’re complaining. Livewire was one of the linchpins to the event and overall has changed the most since the beginning of Harbinger Wars 2 to the end. If that was a draw for you, you’re going to love this issue, as she shares memorable moments with Aric, Colin, and the kids she fought so hard far, setting up what looks to be a very promising series. There’s also one other poignant moment that is more than worth paying attention to, and we’re interested to see how that plays out in future storylines. There’s nothing necessary to Harbinger Wars 2 or the Livewire series in this issue, but Valiant fans will still find plenty to enjoy. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

MAN-EATERS #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Man-Eaters is certainly a unique concept, one that takes the current “year of the angry woman” discourse and turns it on its head. The end result cleverly walks the line between horrific and hopeful, all while keeping a decidedly feminist edge. With genuinely enjoyable visuals and an intriguing storyline, there’s quite a lot of promise within the world of Man-Eaters. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #31

“Shattered Grid” has paved the way for “Beyond The Grid”, and it gets off to an amazing start. Writer Marguerite Bennett takes an eclectic group of Power Rangers and brings them outside of their comfort zone, focusing more on survival while still keeping the core heroic characteristics that Power Rangers is known for. It’s a bit of a slow build, but things kick into gear in the second half with a dazzling if immensely mysterious introduction. This book is gorgeous from beginning to end, favoring heavier shadows while still filling the pages with beautiful bold colors that this franchise is known for. This is a bold new direction for the Power Rangers, and you’ll want a seat before it leaves the station. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

MODERN FANTASY #4

Modern Fantasy comes to a mostly clean conclusion as Sage and her friends fight a balrog inside a mall. Surprisingly, Rafer Roberts and Kristen Gudsnuk stick mostly to straight-laced action and drama instead of the wry humor that the series has been built around so far. The change in tone isn’t a bad thing, but fans of the series might be a little disappointed at the mostly earnest ending. Still, this is one of the stronger fantasy comics of 2018 and a must-read for fans of that genre. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

RICK AND MORTY #42

In Rick and Morty #42, Kyle Starks and Marc Ellerby bring the “Rick Revenge Squad” story to a close (or do they?) in funny and satisfying fashion. Each members of the Smith family plays to their “strengths” to contribute to the team effort to turn the tide. Each conflict resolves in pitch perfect manner that will likely get the desired laughs from Rick and Morty fans. Tini Howard and Jarrett Williams “Adventures in the Public Domain Part 2” is a little less thrilling, combining Sherlock Holmes with HP Lovecraft’s Cthulu mythos as a concept but without much in the way of actual jokes. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RICK AND MORTY VS DUNGEONS & DRAGONS #2

The first issue of Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons was a solid start, but the series fires up all cylinders in its second issue. Anyone who is a fan of Rick and Morty‘s signature humor will find themselves literally laughing out loud at this comic, especially if they have at least some familiarity with Dungeons & Dragons. It’s impressive how Patrick Rothfuss and Jim Zub manage to blend and balance the Dungeons & Dragons portion of the story with Rick and Morty‘s usual sci-fi, existential, and blistering, topical comedy. Troy Little draws the issue beautifully, doing great work imagining the Smith family as D&D characters and making creative use of drawn-in sound effects. Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons & Dragons is a perfect synthesis of the best parts of both worlds. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

ROLLED & TOLD #1

Rolled & Told is a spiritual successor to the old Dragon magazines, filled with articles about the current edition of Dungeons & Dragons. The new Lion Forge magazine contains two low-level D&D adventures, four pre-made character sheets for what appear to be the recurring central characters of the magazine, an article about critical hits, and plenty of gorgeous illustrations. Rolled & Told is definitely intended for readers knowledgeable about D&D, but there’s enough there to intrigue newcomers to RPGs as well, especially if you’re into classic fantasy. One thing I appreciated about Rolled & Told is the whimsical nature of its adventures — most D&D publications focus mostly on classic “high” fantasy while forgetting that the game is as much about intentional and unintentional humor as it is about killing monsters and collecting treasure. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR TREK VS TRANSFORMERS #1

The Star Trek vs. Transformers crossover hits the ground running with the gleeful energy of a child mixing two sets of action figures for the first time. Using the often-ignored Star Trek: The Animated Series as the basis for Trek’s side of the equation alongside G1-era style Autobots and Decepticons is an inspired choice. Philip Murphy recreates the style of both series perfectly and blends them seamlessly, while Mike Johnson and John Barber capture the voices of these iconic characters, from Optimus Prime’s commanding presence to Captain Kirk’s wry sarcasm in the face of danger. There’s a panel that’s a bit harder to make sense of then it should be, and a couple of word bubbles that could have been moved around for better readability, but the truth is Star Trek vs. Transformers has absolute joy for anyone with fondness for either franchise, classic animation, light-hearted science fiction, or comic book fun. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

STAR WARS ADVENTURES #14

In the first half of the issue, readers get to see what Chewbacca would do when given the day off, which includes going to a spa, getting a massage, and accidentally encountering a bounty hunter who aims to settle a bet with the Wookiee. A majority of this story is depicted with Chewie speaking his native language, which requires the artwork to tell the story of the near-fatal journey, a storytelling format that was both successful and entertaining. The second story features IG-88 relaying an encounter he had with Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon in which the smuggler was confronted by Agent Kallus from Star Wars Rebels. The story was a straightforward anecdote about how Solo was able to give the Empire the slip, with the ways it connected Rebels with The Empire Strikes Back being the most entertaining components of the narrative. The overall issue might not be ground-breaking, but the enjoyment of the stories lay in their simplicity. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

STARCRAFT SCAVENGERS #3

Starcraft: Scavengers is a strong alternative to how most publishers approach licensed comics. Usually, licensed comics try to add on to the universe they play in, either by continuing an adventure or by showing what “came before” the events of whatever TV show, game, or movie the publisher licensed. However, Jody Houser instead chose to use the lore of Starcraft to carve out a corner of its universe and make it her own, complete with a really touching story about how friendships and first loves change over time. There’s still a strong horror element to Starcraft: Scavengers, and the mystery monster finally gets revealed in this issue, but Scavengers really is a story about carving one’s own path and discovering that your friends might not be who you thought they were. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

STRANGER THINGS #1

In Netflix’s Stranger Things, Will Byers disappears to another realm that is dark and full of terrors. In this Dark Horse comic, fans are finally seeing what it is he encountered in the Upside Down. After finding himself in the bizarre world, Will channels his alter ego Will the Wise in hopes of pushing his fear out of his mind, encountering various relics that, unbeknown to him, offer a connection to the world he temporarily left behind. Unfortunately, wits will only get Will so far, as there are monstrous beings that lurk in the darkness. This limited series is sure to appeal to devout fans of Stranger Things as, even after one issue, we’ve learned more about Will’s ordeal in the Upside Down and just how close his friends came to connecting with him. While we don’t expect the series to have major ramifications on the TV series, we at least get to spend more time with the characters we enjoy and explore more of what the other side has to offer. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

REDNECK #15

This will be seen as “down” issue for Redneck, just because it uses this time to set up a new wave of characters, and lay the groundwork for what’s to come in the next arc. Donny Cates uses the time wisely and really dives into the individual stories of these vampires, which is one of the main reasons that the series has continued to be so good. If you’ve been reading Redneck from the beginning, you surely won’t be disappointed. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

REGULAR SHOW 25 YEARS LATER #4

This Regular Show continuation continues to be one of the best comics of the year, balancing quirky and off-the-wall humor with serious subject matter that so many of us fear talking about. Aging and life-changing events are difficult things to accept and experience, but this comic charges into that terrifying abyss with an incredible amount of bravery and transparency. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

WAYWARD #29

Often times when a comic comes to the end of its run things start to get a little predictable. That’s not a bad thing. If you’ve read something from start to near-finish, it’s normal to be able to pick up where the writer is going. However, with Jim Zub’s Wayward that is absolutely not the case. Somehow, even with it feeling like he pulled out all of the stops previously, issue #29 manages to take it to the next level — especially with Shirai. It’s Shirai’s arc that is perhaps the most noteworthy overall this issue. Not only is the writing superb, but the art tells an equally powerful story. With a perfect balance of action and actual suspense, Wayward #29 is an immersive thrill ride that almost makes you forget the stop is right around the corner. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

WICKED & DIVINE 1373

The final flashback issue of The Wicked + The Divine accomplishes a lot by keeping its scope small. A conversation between two surviving gods touches on far-greater impacts than what happens in their shared room, addressing everything from the gods’ impact on human history to the nature of Lucifer. Its timing could not be better as the central series prepares for its final arc, one that is bound to further contextualize everything that happens here. Ryan Kelly offers a beautiful new interpretation of Lucifer in the Middle Ages, and manages to make the brutality of the era (both manmade and natural) visceral and difficult to witness. It is a great send-off to this series of backups, issues that have grounded the ongoing series in history. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WITCHBLADE #8

The Witchblade revival is treading carefully into the wider world of the Artifacts, a collection of powerful magical weapons that the Witchblade and Darkness world was built around. Now that Alex is firmly established as the new Witchblade bearer, she’s discovering a little more about its burdens, and I don’t just mean the demons infesting New York. I do feel that the shift in tone from “unexperienced demon hunter” to “caught up in a global conspiracy” is a bit jarring, but I’m willing to give Witchblade more time to find its footing. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

WWE NXT TAKEOVER REDEMPTION #1

NXT Takeover Redemption is what happens when your canvas is relatively wide open and you’ve got someone who knows wrestling at the wheel. Despite never being completely hooked on the Aleister Black character, writer Dennis Hopeless managed to get me on board, mostly because he tethers the character to one driving force, and that’s the need to conquer his next challenger. It’s a simple premise, but one that works thanks to Hopeless setting the scene early on without giving away the character’s more mysterious aspects. Artist Rodrigo Lorenzo does some stellar work as well, both in his likenesses and in conveying the fluidity and striking of action in the ring. If you weren’t on the Aleister Black bandwagon before, this just might win you over. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5