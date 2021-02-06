The Eternals Battle Thanos In New Marvel Preview

Thanos the Mad Titans returns in Eternals #2. Marvel Comics launched its new Eternals series last month and next week's second issue sees Thanos doing battle with Ikaris. This comes after the murder of one Eternal, setting Ikaris and Sprite on the trail of the killer. That trail led them to Titanos, the ruined Eternals capital. Time is moving in strange ways on Titanos, and Thanos is ready for battle. Eternals is written by Kieron Gillen and features art by Esad Ribic. You can see the preview pages from the issue, released by Marvel, as well as the official solicitation information, below.

ComicBook.com spoke to Gillen ahead of the new series' debut. He discussed how the series reverberates through the Marvel Universe while also remaining a self-contained saga.

"For me, it’s the ideal mix of huge and contained," he said. "It’s touching some of the most important players and pieces in the Marvel universe (and so clearly is going to echo out) while also being entirely it’s own book, a singular compelling statement. The opening year is an epic, and the aim is to be classic."

Eternals #2 goes on sale on February 10th.