Marvel Reveals Indigenous Voices David Mack Variant Cover (Exclusive)

Marvel's Voices kicked off in 2018, but that was just the first in an ongoing anthology to celebrate new talent and highlight representation in comics, and the newest addition to the line is Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices #1. The issue will feature an array of renowned Indigenous writers and artists, including Jeffrey Veregge, and all of them will be bringing Marvel's library of Indigenous characters to the forefront. That will include Echo, and that's why Marvel got co-creator David Mack to create a gorgeous variant cover for the issue. You can get your exclusive first look at the new cover in the image below.

"C.B. [Cebulski] and I started talking about various Native projects a year ago when discussing my 'Of God's & Heroes' Marvel art exhibit at the Smithsonian. I am truly grateful for the platform that Marvel has not only provided for me and my work, but with this edition of Marvel Voices, all of Native America," Veregge told Marvel.com. "This is an opportunity to share the cultural influences that we as Native artists and writers grew up with that will add more depth and dimension to the Native Heroes in the Marvel Universe."

“Marvel’s Voices started in 2018, which grew and evolved from a popular Marvel podcast into a larger program within our comics,” said Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski. “MARVEL'S VOICES #1, our first anthology in this program, was released this past February, and the reception from fans was incredible. It was clear we needed to do more to lift up more voices and talent and increase representation in and behind our stories. This book is the first step of our next expansion of the program to not only elevate the diverse talent we already have at Marvel, but also discover new writers and artist who can bring their voices to our characters, both old and new. And this is only the beginning."

You can find the official description for Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices below.

Written by JEFFREY VEREGGE, REBECCA ROANHORSE, DARCIE LITTLE BADGER & STEPHEN GRAHAM JONES

Art by JEFFREY VEREGGE, WESHOYOT ALVITRE, KYLE CHARLES & DAVID CUTLER

Cover by JIM TERRY & BRIAN REBER

Commentary by TABOO & BEN JACKENDOFF

"MARVEL CELEBRATES INDIGENOUS HISTORY WITH A STAR-STUDDED SPECIAL! Today’s hottest Native American and Indigenous talent make their Marvel Comics debuts with a collection of super-charged stories as Marvel celebrates National Native American Heritage Month! Celebrated writer and artist Jeffrey Veregge explores the legacy of Marvel’s incredible cast of Indigenous characters! Hugo, Nebula, and Locus-award winning Black/Ohkay Owingeh writer Rebecca Roanhorse and Tongva artist Weshoyot Alvitre tell an Echo tale like none you’ve heard before. Geoscientist and Lipan Apache writer Darcie Little Badger joins acclaimed Whitefish Lake First Nation artist Kyle Charles for a Dani Moonstar story that’s out of this world! And Bram Stoker-winning horror writer Stephen Graham Jones of the Blackfeet Nation teams up with Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nation artist David Cutler to revisit one of the darkest spots of X-Men history!"

Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 hits comic stores this November.