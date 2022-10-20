Marvel's Judgment Day Races Towards Its Earth-Shattering Conclusion (Exclusive)

The fate of the entire Earth is in the balance in A.X.E: Judgment Day #6. The Marvel event started as a war between the X-Men and Eternals, with the Avengers stuck in the middle playing peacemaker. Of course, Judgment Day has evolved since then, as the heroic faction of the Eternals has teamed up with the Avengers and X-Men to save the world. The resurrected Celestial named Progenitor has vowed to spend 24 hours judging everyone on Earth, with its verdict of global annihilation currently in progress. The final issue of the blockbuster event is an all-hands-on-deck mission as Progenitor makes its final move against the heroes.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #6 by Kieron Gillen, Valerio Schiti, Ivan Fiorelli, Marte Gracia, and VC's Clayton Cowles. The preview begins with the larger-than-life Progenitor reflecting on how it has a lot of Tony Stark in it. That's understandable since Iron Man was one of the characters who helped bring it to life. However, while Tony Stark is an engineer, Progenitor is a god. This god wants to activate the reality loom at the heart of the machine/Earth in order to make it self-destruct but is struggling to make it happen. This is thanks in large part to the actions of the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals, who are split up into different missions.

The secret of the X-Men's resurrection protocols has gone public, bringing even more scrutiny against mutants. Judgment Day #6 was a hallmark moment for the resurrection protocols, as Captain America became the first human to be brought back to life by it. Captain America, Nightcrawler, and Starfox are leading a team to keep Progenitor distracted while a group of Avengers, Eternals, and X-Men are secretly inside the Celestial to bring it down.

Makkari and Sersi soon discover that the Eternals are finally granted the freedom to make their own choices, which is a first in their long lifetime. But before they can contemplate what this truly means, Iron Man finds the entryway to the Celestial's main core.

What Is Marvel's Judgment Day?

A.X.E.: Judgment Day is a six-issue event series from Kieron Gillen, Valerio Schiti, Marte Gracia, and VC's Clayton Cowles that features the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals. It promises to have major ramifications for not only the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals, but the larger Marvel Universe as well. There have been numerous spinoffs and tie-ins to Judgment Day, as everyone in the Marvel Universe stands before the Progenitor to be judged.

Marvel is also releasing A.X.E.: Judgment Day Omega #1 after the final issue, which will showcase just how this monumental saga will impact the Avengers, X-Men, Eternals, and the rest of the Marvel Universe.

"Up front, I've black-hatted the Eternals," Gillen told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. "Not all Eternals are bad guys here, but mainstream Eternal society are the aggressors, and for very 'understandable reasons.' That's the first act, basically: The Eternals go to war, and then we build up from there. But the Eternals are a complicated group of people. Especially since I'm writing both the ETERNALS tie-ins and IMMORTAL X-MEN, I'm always writing the complexities."

The exclusive preview of A.X.E.: Judgment Day #6 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, October 26th.