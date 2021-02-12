The Thunderbolts Want to Use A Marvel Hero's Corpse As A Bomb Against The King In Black

✖

Marvel's Thunderbolts have a bold mission: they want to save the Marvel Universe, which is currently under siege by Knull, the Lord of the Abyss, in Marvel's "King In Black" crossover. Mind you, The Thunderbolts aren't embarking on this deadly mission out of altruism: Wilson Fisk/Kingpin has a figurative (and literal) gun to the Thunderbolts' heads to get the mission done. Sure, there's a lot of ill-gotten money and goods on the table for this crazy team of Thunderbolts to snag - but Knull has taken out The Avengers, X-Men, and countless worlds between Earth and his dark homeworld.

Warning: King In Black: Thunderbolts #2 SPOILERS Follow!

So how do you take out an evil deity like Knull? According to The Thunderbolts: with one hell of a bomb. And what better bomb could there be, than the mangled corpse of Marvel's supreme superhero, Sentry!

You read correctly: King In Black: Thunderbolts #2 sees Kingpin's plan go sideways. The surviving Thunderbolts team of Taskmaster, Batroc, Star, Mister Fear, made through Knull's symbiote horde to reach Norman Osborn at Ravencroft Institute. Norman is unusually sane and calm, and the meeting gets broken up when one of Knull's symbiote dragons infects Ravencroft's patients (and the Thunderbolts' friends) with symbiotes. Regardless, the Thunderbolts escape, and Norman gives them a plan to carry out: get a piece of Sentry's corpse and blow it up.

Sentry met his end swiftly and brutally in King In Black #1, after swooping in from the heavens to take on Knull. Instead, Knull grabbed Sentry by the throat, ripped him in half, and tossed the two ends. Well, using some badly paraphrased Star Wars Jedi teachings, Taskmaster gets Star to use her powers to track Sentry's energy signature. The Thunderbolts track the energy all the way to New York's Jones Beach - a journey that once again almost gets them killed.

In the end, the crazy, bloody, journey is worth it: The Thunderbolts recover Sentry's lower half (gross), which Star confirms has "a lot of energy inside him still. That's gonna be an awfully big explosion."

Taskmaster tells the team it's as simple as blowing Sentry up and taking Knull out - but Star points out one big snag: how do the Thunderbolts survive that? So far, this Thunderbolts has made it clear - with gruesome deaths and Kingpin's clear words - that anyone on this team is expendable.

Marvel's King In Black is now unfolding in Marvel Comics.