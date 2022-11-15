Marvel Teases the Secret Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse

Marvel's "Avengers Assemble" crossover promises to reveal the identity of Avenger Prime, dubbed "the most important Avenger in the Multiverse." Writer Jason Aaron is wrapping up his tenure on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with an "Avengers Assemble" crossover between Avengers and Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" brings Aaron's nearly five-year run to an end, as Mephisto and his Multiversal Masters of Evil attack an Avengers Tower at Infinity's End. Avengers Tower is home to the mysterious Avenger Prime, who fans got a short glimpse of in 2021's Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/Hulk #1. Avenger Prime will be revealed in February's installments of "Avengers Assemble."

The cover of February's Avengers #65 by Javier Garrón places Avenger Prime in shadows as they're surrounded by a mound of Mephisto heads. Mephisto and his Council of Red from across the Multiverse have been causing chaos across the timestream. "In AVENGERS #65, learn the secrets of Avenger Prime, the most important Avenger in the Multiverse!" Marvel's description of the issue reads. "He's spent years manning a watchtower at the heart of all creation all by himself. Now his story can be told, as he suddenly finds himself no longer alone, but instead surrounded by an unbelievable gathering of heroes."

As for Avengers Forever #14, it's cover by Aaron Kuder features Doom the Living Planet, which is a Doctor Doom variant mixed with Ego the Living Planet. Jason Aaron has written Doom the Living Planet in some of his other series like Thor. Avengers Forever #14's description reads, "In AVENGERS FOREVER #14, behold the greatest gathering of Avengers in the history of ever! The mightiest heroes of the Multiverse. The protectors of the prehistoric Earth. And the mainstay Avengers of the present-day Marvel Universe. At last, they all stand together in one place, united against a common foe. What enemy could dare stand against the greatest force ever assembled? Here comes Doom the Living Planet with the answer."

What Is Avengers Assemble?

"Avengers Assemble" is the culmination of Jason Aaron's nearly five-year run on the Avengers. The event is a crossover between Avengers and Avengers Forever, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes team up with the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC to take on Mephisto and his evil Council of Red, which are variants of the villain from throughout the multiverse. Mephisto has also recruited the Multiversal Masters of Evil as well to his side.

A look at the first look images for Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 begins by taking readers to Infinity's End, where an endless sea of zombies stand before Avengers Tower. Next, we have the Avengers from the present day, who now find themselves in the prehistoric era. They come face-to-face with the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC, and before they can team up against Mephisto, they appear ready to do battle amongst themselves first. A fourth image features the Multiversal Masters of Evil, and finally, we end with Mephisto's Council of Red marching toward Avengers Tower.

AVENGERS #65 – Part 6 of "Avengers Assemble"

Written by JASON AARON

Art and Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

On Sale 2/1

