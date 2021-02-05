Marvel Reveals New Heroes Reborn Titles In A Universe Without The Avengers

✖

For a few weeks now we've been learning more and more about Marvel's upcoming Heroes Reborn (not to be confused with the 1990s crossover of the same name). This publishing initiative will spin out of Jason Aaron and Ed McGuiness work on The Avengers and present a world where Earth's Mightiest Heroes never assembled. The flagship series will explore one big storyline in this alternate universe, but Marvel has confirmed that a series of one-shots throughout the month of May will further elaborate on the characters and scenarios seen in this world. We run them all down below!

Up first is Heroes Reborn: Hyperion & the Imperial Guard from writer Ryan Cady and artist Michele Bandini The series is described as follows: "The teenage Hyperion’s cosmic quests with his Shi’ar friends near their end, but none of the young heroes are ready to say farewell. A quick mission in the Negative Zone sounds like the perfect coda to a storied fellowship...but what awaits Hyperion, Gladiator and the rest is horror and agony beyond their wildest nightmares!" Heroes Reborn: Hyperion & the Imperial Guard #1 will be released on May 12.

(Photo: MARVEL)

Publishing on the same day is Heroes Reborn: Peter Parker, the Amazing Shutterbug #1 from writer Marc Bernardin and artist Rafael de Latorre and exploring the new life of a non-super powered Peter Parker. The description treads: "Peter’s the biggest Hyperion fan in the world, and he also just happens to be chummy with his favorite hero thanks to a photography gig at the Daily Bugle! SURELY, nothing can go wrong, with his camera (and him) in the heart of the action… Right?"

(Photo: MARVEL)

Wednesday, May 19 will see the release of Heroes Reborn: Magneto and the Mutant Force #1 from writer Steve Orlando and artist Bernard Chang. The issue's solicit reads: "Years ago, Magneto and Professor X led Earth’s mutants in a final push for independence against the Squadron Supreme of America. What followed was the Squadron’s Mutant Massacre, a violent rebuttal that left mutantkind forever wounded, and Xavier dead...or so Magneto thought. Years later, Magneto discovers Xavier clinging to life in the astral plane and gathers his allies for a first-of-its-kind rescue mission to restore hope for mutantkind before it’s too late."

(Photo: MARVEL)

The final week of May will see the release of two one shots including Heroes Reborn: Young Squadron from writer Jim Zub and artist Steven Cummings featuring all new versions of the Chamions team including Kid Spectrum (Sam Alexander, Nova in the main Marvel Universe), Girl Power (Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel in the main Marvel Universe) and the all-new Falcon (Miles Morales, Spider-Man in the main Marvel Universe); and also Heroes Reborn: Siege Society #1 from writer Cody Ziglar and artist Paco Medina, focusing on a "a new team of villains" including Baron Zemo, Natasha Romanov, Clint Barton, Scott Lang, and Victor Creed.

(Photo: MARVEL)