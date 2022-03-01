Two Spider-Mans Team Up In new Marvel Preview

Spider-Man fans aren’t seeing double. There are two Spider-Mans ready to fight in Marvel’s preview of Amazing Spider-Man #91. While Peter Parker was comatose, his clone, Ben Reilly, took over the Spider-Man mantle. Ben had the backing of the Beyond Corporation, which he now knows is a supervillain program that has been messing with his memories. Ben is read to take down his former employer for good, but can he do it alone?

It turns out that he won’t have to after all. Peter Parker is back in action and suiting up in time to lend Ben a hand. Can two Spider-Mans take down the horde of villains that lie in wait?

Fans will find out in Amazing Spider-Man #91. The issue goes on sale on March 2nd.

The Amazing Spider-Man #91

DEC211117

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sara Pichelli, Fran Galan (CA) Arthur Adams

BEYOND, CHAPTER SEVENTEEN

“BEYOND” NEARS ITS END! WHAT IS BEHIND DOOR Z?! Ben makes his way to the same place Miles Morales was last at, and he is nowhere to be found. Just door after door of true horrors. Any door’s resident could kill Spider-Man, but Door Z’s might just destroy the whole city!

In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: $3.99

