Marvel's Star Wars Final Issue Preview Features Luke Skywalker and Ben Solo

"Pass on what you have learned. Strength, mastery — but weakness, folly, failure also," Yoda tells Jedi Master Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. "Yes, failure, most of all. The greatest teacher, failure is. Luke, we are what they grow beyond. That is the true burden of all masters." Before Skywalker's student became Supreme Leader Kylo Ren, he was Ben Solo: Jedi apprentice and son of Leia Organa and Han Solo. In the series grand finale of Charles Soule's 50-issue run on Marvel's Star Wars comic, Luke and Ben look to the future by reflecting on the past from the first Jedi temple on the Outer Rim planet Ossus.

The giant-sized issue takes place before the events of The Force Awakens and revisits the period between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, when Han was the carbonite-frozen prisoner of Tatooine gangster Jabba the Hutt. In flashback, Luke recounts his return to the planet Gazian in the galaxy's Mid Rim territories, where he encountered an echo of the High Republic Jedi Master Elzar Mann within the Living Sea of Gazian while continuing his own Jedi training (back in Star Wars #20).

Following Soule's five-year run set between Empire and Return, Marvel Comics is relaunching its line of Star Wars comics with new No. 1s kicking off the final battle of the galactic civil war in the new post-Return of the Jedi era spanning the decades before the sequel trilogy: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.



In Charles Soule and Madibek Musabekov's Star Wars #50, Jedi Master Luke Skywalker must teach his student Ben Solo a powerful lesson about the true balance between Light and Dark! He offers up a tale from the days of the Rebel Alliance that touches on multiple eras of Star Wars history, and brings this epic run to a thrilling, incredible climax!

Marvel has released a first look at the 64-page finale (below) before it goes on sale September 11th, followed by Greg Pak's giant-sized Star Wars: Darth Vader #50 on Sep. 18th.

