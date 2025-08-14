Marvel Teases the Death of Two Future MCU Avengers in Imperial (Exclusive)

Two future members of an Avengers team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are knocking on death’s door. The cosmic corner of the Marvel Universe is currently in chaos, thanks to the events in Imperial. The story by writer Jonathan Hickman and artists Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini is changing the cosmic landscape, and once completed, Imperial will usher in a wave of new titles. One of the inciting incidents in Imperial #1 resulted in the deaths of galactic leaders, with many others missing in the vastness of space. We now know the status of two of these characters, and things aren’t looking good for them.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Imperial #3 by Jonathan Hickman, Iban Coello, and Federico Vicentini. It begins in Fulcrum Space as the Milano II, carrying Star-Lord, Shuri, and Nova, barely makes it through an exploding stargate. They’ve come to warn the Galactic Council members about how the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda has been framed for the assassinations of Hulk’s son, Hiro-Kala, and Star-Lord’s father, Emperor J’son. Star-Lord relays this message to everyone on Fulcrom Station, with the broadcast picked up by two refugees clinging to life in space.

Young Avengers Wiccan and Hulking Are Lost in Space

The preview of Imperial #3 ends with Wiccan and Hulkling, former members of the Young Avengers, doing everything in their power to stay alive until they can be rescued. When the Wakandan assassin attacked the Galactic Council, several of its members were pulled out into space and left for dead. While search parties have been looking for survivors, it appears they haven’t found our two heroes. While a communication device allows them to receive messages, their calls for help aren’t going through. The only ship that’s come close enough to them was a Rigellian frigate, but Hulkling believes they were ignored on purpose.

Wiccan has cast a barrier to keep them alive for the time being, but it will only hold as long as Wiccan does… and his time is running out. Of course, Wiccan and Hulkling are now married, with Hulkling serving as the Emperor of the Kree/Skrull alliance. But with Hulkling believed to be dead, that uneasy alliance has now crumbled. A faction of Skrulls have gone on the offensive against the Shi’ar, Hulk, and Black Panther, which only goes to seed more dissent for the true puppetmasters working behind the scenes.

“Part THREE of a four-part Marvel cosmic event!” the description of Imperial #3 reads. “As the conflict begins to spread out to the wider universe! We find out who’s really orchestrating the great game of cosmic houses as the last chance to stop a universal war presents itself. Will our heroes be able to stop it in time?”

Imperial #3 goes on sale Wednesday, August 20th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!