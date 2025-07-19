Marvel Just Revealed the Most Important Character in the Ultimate Universe (But Can They Stop the Maker?)

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion has given readers the one crossover they’d been expecting since Ultimate Invasion, as Miles Morales finally crosses over to Earth-6160. However, the entire thing is inadvertent; the Maker gave Miles a card that would transport him to the new Ultimate Universe and give him access to the City, the Maker’s base. However, Miles doesn’t find it — his two year old sister does. Miles has followed her, doing his best to find her. The book is basically a travelogue through the new Ultimate Universe, and the second issue takes Miles, along with Ant-Man and the Wasp, to Wakanda, where they’ve tracked Miles’ sister to. While in Wakanda, she is found by T’Challa, Storm, Shuri, and Killmonger, where they make an interesting discovering about her that could change everything.

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #2 is quite basic, but it does bring an interesting new idea to the Ultimate Universe, one that makes a lot of sense when you remember the Maker and Miles’s interaction in Ultimate Invasion. The Maker hasn’t been seen in the new Ultimate books, as he’s hiding out in the City, but there’s a big chance that he made a huge mistake with Miles. As the Maker’s emergence gets closer and closer, Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion may set up a very unlikely character that give the heroes an edge.

Miles Morales’ Sister Could Be the Key to Getting in to the City

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #1 saw Miles working with Peter and Richard Parker to try to find Billie, but he wasn’t even on the right continent. Billie was in Wakanda, which is probably the safest place for her. Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #2 talks about how Billie was found at the walls of Wakanda, and Shuri reveals why they’ve kept her so long — she has the energy signature of the Maker to her. Now, obviously, that came from using the Maker’s technology to cross the universal gulf, but I think there is more to it than that. The Maker gave Miles the card that Billie found so that Miles could join him in the Ultimate Universe. While it probably would have just teleported him to the New York City of the Ultimate Universe, Miles almost certainly would have quickly figured out where to go and made his way to the City. The City, so far, is impregnable and Miles would need some kind of way to get in there. The card may have imbued Miles with energy that the City’s systems could read, and that would have let him enter the City to meet with the Maker. It makes perfect sense — the Maker, after all, did ask Miles to join him — but Miles didn’t use the card; Billie did. This could open up a story option that I doubt anyone saw happening when they thought about how the Ultimate Universe would shake out.

Billie’s body is imbued with energy that has the Maker’s signature to it. At first, T’Challa questions whether she could be some kind of weapon of the Maker, but Shuri shoots that down. The energy signature isn’t that of a weapon, or at least one that Shuri recognizes. It’s a teleportational signature. This makes perfect sense — Billie was teleported to Earth-6160 — but there could be more to it than that. If Shuri can pick up the energy signature, then so could the Maker’s machines. Billie could be the key to unlocking the City, because the Maker wanted Miles to join him. This makes Billie Morales one of the most important humans on Earth-6160. Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #2 doesn’t out and out say that Billie could get into the City, but Shuri does call her a “key” at some point. If Billie is the key to the City, the heroes can use her to go after the Maker before he’s ready, bringing the Ultimate Universe’s endgame with it. In fact, this could have been the plan all along.

Billie’s Arrival on Earth-6160 Could Spell the End for the Maker

So, recently, it’s been revealed that the first phase of the Ultimate Universe would end on on the 24th issue of Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate X-Men. Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion is a six issue series and dropped the same month that Ultimate Spider-Man and Ultimate Black Panther hit their 18th issue (Ultimate X-Men is about two months behind them because of delays, so it was on issue #16). Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion is ending at the same time as the 24th issues hit. This could have been the endgame of the Ultimate Universe’s first phase all along.

Billie Morales being the most important character to the Ultimate Universe is a very interesting idea. It’s not something that anyone would have expected when Marvel first teased Miles and the Maker meeting in the new Ultimate Universe. Now, obviously, this could be some kind of red herring, but it definitely feels like Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion is heading in that direction.

Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #2 is on sale now.