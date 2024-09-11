Marvel's Ultimate Universe Just Set Up a New Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange is on the verge of making his debut in Marvel's new Ultimate Universe. Each month of releases in the new line of Ultimate comics introduces readers to all-new takes on their favorite Marvel heroes and villains. Ultimate Black Panther has already done this by making Okoye the queen to King T'Challa, as well as introducing Erik Killmonger and Storm as freedom fighters. The book's antagonist, Moon Knight, is also two separate figures, Khonshu and Ra. The latest issue of Ultimate Black Panther is now setting up the debut of another familiar hero: Doctor Strange.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Ultimate Black Panther #8. Continue reading at your own risk!

Ultimate Black Panther #8 comes from the creative team of Bryan Hill, Stefano Caselli, David Curiel, and VC's Cory Petit. The war between Wakanda, Ra and Khonshu rages on, and the issue begins with a violent battle that ends with Black Panther wounded after he is stabbed with a blade formed from the mysterious green element that seems to be a counter to Vibranium. Black Panther experiences visions while he recovers from his injury, and appears to witness the origin of Wakanda's natural resource. Afterward, T'Challa is even able to mentally communicate with Vibranium and command it to his will.

This sets up the back half of Ultimate Black Panther #8. T'Challa has sent Killmonger and Storm off to find someone to help him understand Vibranium and the mystical elements at play. The duo find someone in Eastern Europe, and after roughing him up, he reveals that he'll tell them "where you can find the Sorcerer Supreme."

(Photo: Killmonger and Storm are looking for the Sorcerer Supreme in Ultimate Black Panther #8 - Marvel Comics)

Who will be the Ultimate Universe's Doctor Strange?

While Doctor Strange is the Sorcerer Supreme in the main Marvel Universe – at least until Blood Hunt changed that to be Doctor Doom – there's no guarantee that he will be the Sorcerer Supreme of the Ultimate Universe. The person Killmonger and Storm interrogate even refers to this unknown Sorcerer Supreme as "them," so they could be male, female, or non-binary. Of course, this could also be Marvel's way of keeping the Sorcerer Supreme's gender a secret until the big reveal in later issues.

Other candidates aside from Doctor Strange include his wife Clea, Wong, or even Brother Voodoo. Since the cast of Ultimate Black Panther is majority Black, it would make sense for Brother Voodoo to hold the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme and join Black Panther's fight against Moon Knight.

Ultimate Black Panther #8 is on sale now from Marvel Comics.