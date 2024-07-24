Ultimate Black Panther Starts a War With Moon Knight

The growing tensions between Black Panther and Moon Knight are about to erupt into an all-out war. Ultimate Black Panther is one of the new titles to launch in Marvel’s relaunch of the Ultimate Universe, and puts the spotlight on familiar Wakandan characters under a whole new lens. T’Challa is still King of Wakanda, but he’s now married to Okoye. Also, Erik Killmonger and Storm are freedom fighters, and Moon Knight consists of Ra and Khonshu, who are a part of The Maker’s evil council that control the Ultimate Universe. Moon Knight has been making moves against Wakanda, and it’s time that Black Panther retaliated.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Ultimate Black Panther #6. Continue reading at your own risk!

Ultimate Black Panther #6 comes from the creative team of Bryan Hill, Carlos Nieto, David Curiel, and VC’s Cory Petit. The issue puts the focus on Moon Knight, as we get to see how Ra and Khonshu are using a mysterious green ore to perform god-like abilities. They are gathering favor with the locals, healing the sick and moving the Earth. All this is so they can recruit loyal followers who will sacrifice their own lives for Moon Knight’s cause of taking down Wakanda.

One of Moon Knight’s terroristic acts is stopped by Black Panther, leading to a face-to-face confrontation between the characters. Their fight ends in a tie, with Moon Knight walking away and declaring, “Then I suppose we’ll have a war.” A big part of their fight will come down to the green ore that acts counter to Vibranium, and which side will claim it.

T’Challa and Moon Knight declare war in Ultimate Black Panther #6

Black Panther forms a super team to take down Moon Knight

In Ultimate Black Panther #4, King T’Challa goes missing in action after he sets off to investigate an attack orchestrated by Ra and Khonshu, the Ultimate Universe version of Moon Knight. Black Panther was rescued by Killmonger and Storm, who are freedom fighters. T’Challa was missing for weeks, and Queen Okoye was forced to lie to her citizens and pretend everything is alright.

But after an assassin tried to kill Okoye in her sleep, Black Panther returned to take her out. Along with his sister Shuri, they discover the assassin is a former Dora Milaje. T’Challa told Okoye that with spies inside Wakanda, they can’t trust anyone. They need a new circle of trust. T’Challa sent Okoye to the Temple of the Sacred Dead, and instructed her to tell and trust no one except who she sees standing next to him when she arrived.

When Okoye walked into the Temple of the Sacred Dead, she found Black Panther standing with Shuri, Erik Killmonger, and Storm. The five of them together are all that stand between Ra and Khonshu bringing Wakanda to its knees.