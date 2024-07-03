The Krakoan Age of mutantkind is over — but from the ashes comes a new era of the Uncanny X-Men. There’s a new leader (Rogue), a new team (Wolverine, Jubilee, Gambit, and Nightcrawler), a new status quo (Professor X is Inmate X, and the X-Men are outlaws), a new home (in Louisiana, after Xavier’s school was transformed into Graymalkin Prison), and a new creative team (DC’s Wonder Woman writer Gail Simone and Avengers artist David Marquez).

Marvel on Wednesday revealed the trailer for the upcoming relaunch of Uncanny X-Men, the second of three flagship X-titles set in the all-new From the Ashes era (along with Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman’s X-Men in July and Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero’s Exceptional X-Men in September). Uncanny X-Men #1 goes on sale August 7th with a lineup of variant covers from superstar artists Jim Lee (X-Men), Leinil Francis Yu (Wolverine), Andy Kubert (Ultimate X-Men), and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official synopsis states, “With Professor X gone and his school transformed into a nightmarereflection of itself, the series sees Rogue step up to be the pillar ofXavier’s dream alongside Wolverine, Gambit, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee.From their new base of operations in New Orleans, the Uncanny X-Men areback to being the outlaw heroes the world hates and fears — and the lightin the darkness for mutants everywhere! Mutantkind made a big statementwith Krakoa, and now, life is harder for them than ever before, butRogue’s X-Men will be there to welcome mutants to their newfoundfamily.

“A core group of essential X-Men rise From the Ashes to facea world without a home — and without Professor X! All bonds among themutant community seem to be slipping away, and Rogue reluctantly findsherself as the hero designated to bring them back together… but a fearless, malignant power is out there hunting mutants, and it has aterrible secret that may destroy what remains of the X-Men.”

“The X-Men are fractured in the aftermath of the end of Krakoa,scattered across the globe without a central base of operation,” MarvelComics VP Executive Editor Tom Brevoortsaid when announcing the next X-Men era. “What that means in practice is that all threetitles carrying the name X-Men are core X-Men series-they all centeraround one of the major aspects of what the team has been about atdifferent points. This is very much by design. We want to field a wideassortment of X-titles with different styles and tones and approaches,an X-Men book for virtually any taste.”

X-Men #1 is on stands July 10th, followed by Uncanny X-Men #1 on August 7th and Exceptional X-Men #1 on September 4th.