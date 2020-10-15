Marvel: What Happened to the Phoenix?

✖

Those who have been keeping up with Avengers recently know that the Marvel Universe has been in the midst of the Age of Khonshu, and the story came to a big conclusion in this week's Avengers #37. Last time we saw Moon Knight he had called up on the powers of the Phoenix, and crazily enough it actually worked. That allows him to dispatch with the Avengers trying to confront him easily, but he starts to fall under the Phoenix's spell a bit, and that's when he has to make a decision. So, after Avengers, where does this leave the Phoenix? We've got the answer to that and more, but spoilers incoming for Avengers #37 so if you haven't read the issue yet you've been warned.

We see Moon Knight knock away Captain Marvel and Iron Man without much of a fuss with the supreme power at his command, but he then starts to have some doubts about his newfound power, since with it comes a thirst for death.

"But all I hear is the burning inside my head," Moon Knight says. "The great cosmic inferno exploding inside me. What if I were...to let it out? What if I purged the Earth from above? Like a great moon of fire. What if I destroyed the deformed parasite that is human civilization? And from the ash that remained...grew something new. I would be the hero who saved the world. By setting it ablaze."

"Make the entire world into the burnt place screams the voice of flame from a great white room," Moon Knight says. "I consider it. God help me, I consider genocide. Which is when I realize for the very first time, that I have truly lost my mind. I needed power to help defeat my God. But I am not the phoenix. And this is not the saga of Dark Moon Knight."

That prompts him to seek out the voices he usually listens to, which while fractured don't crave death like the Phoenix.

(Photo: Marvel)

"I break the spell of darkness. I reignite the sun. And I reach through the fire for my usual madness. My name is Marc Spector. I wear white. So the bad guys will see me coming. And so I'll always be able to find my true self. Even in the darkest night," Moon Knight says.

It's unclear if he still has the power of the Phoenix, but that becomes crystal clear after Moon Knight is challenged by a pissed off God of Thunder, and Thor gives him a whooping. We then see Moon Knight laid out on the ground below, looking pretty rough. He then says "I'm just a man again. A man without a God. And with very many broken bones."

He then mentions the threat of Mephisto lingers and says "The Age of Khonshu couldn't stop it. Maybe the Phoenix can."

As that last part hits we see the Phoenix force flying on its own towards an unknown place, though the X-Men are well aware of its presence. This will lead into the next arc which sees several heroes transformed by the Phoenix. For now though the Phoenix is free and traveling towards its next host, and we're eager to find out who that is.

Avengers #37 is written by Jason Aaron with art by Javier Garron, and you can find the official description below.

THE AGE OF KHONSHU COMES TO ITS THUNDEROUS CONCLUSION! The ragtag Avengers take the fight to the power mad Khonshu, deep in the heart of New Thebes City. But which side will Moon Knight choose? And is Earth doomed either way?

Avengers #37 is available in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!