The X-Men’s Krakoan Age was one of change for the shape-shifting mutant terrorist known as Mystique. The blue-skinned metamorph died helping the X-Men battle the anti-mutant organization Orchis, only to be resurrected by The Five before joining the Quiet Council on the mutant nation-state of Krakoa. She renewed her wedding vows with her wife, the resurrected Destiny, revealed the truth about her son Nightcrawler’s birth, and forged a new relationship with her adopted daughter, Rogue, leader of the Uncanny X-Men. But the Krakoan Age of mutantkind is over.

July’s X-Men #1 launched the X-line’s all-new From the Ashes era, which continues in October with Mystique’s first solo series since 2003.

“Now that the mutant nation has fallen, Mystique’s vicious methods are required once more to protect mutants everywhere,” reads the synopsis for the five-issue series from writer and artist Declan Shalvey (Moon Knight, Dead Man Logan). “With a hit list as long as her rap sheet, Mystique’s actions catch the attention of Nick Fury,erupting in a deadly game of cat and mouse as the elusive shapeshifterinfiltrates her way across the Marvel Universe. Complete with a newcostume, Mystique’s new saga harkens back to her beloved early ’00s spyseries as she takes on a new and pivotal role in the current mutantlandscape.”

The synopsis continues: “How do you track a subject with a history that contradicts itself?How do you stop a force whose motives change like quicksilver? How doyou stop a target that can be anyone? That’s the question that confrontsNick Fury as he stumbles upon a web of lies and espionage leading backto Mystique. From the ashes of Krakoa, the shape-shifting mutantterrorist returns to remind the world exactly why it hates and fearsher.”

Featuring interior artwork and a cover by Shalvey, October’s Mystique #1 will also feature variant covers from artists David Baldeón (Dead X-Men), Yasmine Putri (Phoenix), Rose Besch (Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver), and Rickie Yagawa (Marvel’s Voices: Identity), including a pair featuring Deadpool and Wolverine (who adorn issues of Marvel’s comics with their own line of variant covers through August). The covers, below, hit stands October 16th.

MYSTIQUE #1 variant cover by David Baldeón

MYSTIQUE #1 Deadpool Variant Cover by Rickie Yagawa

MYSTIQUE #1 Wolverine Variant Cover by Rickie Yagawa

MYSTIQUE #1 variant cover by Yasmine Putri

MYSTIQUE #1 variant cover by Rose Besch