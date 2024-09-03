Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay Preview Released

Groot is the cause of a zombie outbreak in a new Marvel series. The Marvel Zombies franchise is seeing a revival with the upcoming release of animated series on Disney+. Fans got a taste of what’s in store for the Marvel Zombies during the first season of Marvel’s What If…?, with an episode dedicated to the undead. While we await for Marvel Zombies to drop on the streaming platform, the comics is revisting the theme in Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay. The miniseries stars the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, with two members from each team the only hope left to save the Marvel Universe.

Marvel released a preview of Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay #1 by Thomas Krajewski, Jason Muhr, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC’s Travis Lanham. It begins with the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy heading off on a mission in a Quinjet. Iron Man and Ant-Man (in his Giant-Man persona) just got done repairing the Quinjet and are arguing over the benefits of combining Pym tech with Tony Stark’s Iron Man armor. After the Quinjet takes off, Groot approaches Captain America from behind to tell him something. Unfortunately, the only words Groot can get out are his trademark, “I am Groot.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Groot then sneezes green spores in Captain America’s face, which is the true cause of the zombie outbreak. Rocket Raccoon tries to make Groot feel better, but in the background we can see Cap isn’t feeling too well. Black Widow notices Captain America go down on one knee, with Cap stating how his head feels like it’s burning. The preview ends before we can see Cap turned into a zombie.

What is Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay #1 about?

A new zombie virus is unleashed… and Groot is patient zero! Groot feels bad—not only because Rocket’s latest scheme put them firmly in the crosshairs of the Avengers, but also he’s just plain sick! Sap-dripping nose and all. Things go from bad to apocalyptic, however, after an ill-timed sneeze in Captain America’s face has unforeseeable consequences!

Suddenly, Groot is being attacked by a horde of zombified Avengers, and only he and Hulk, with his impenetrable green skin, remain impervious. Now it’s up to these two heroes to team up and fight their way through a blighted New York City to Banner’s lab in Avengers Tower to find a cure before it’s too late. But can Groot keep the hero in check and on track, or will Hulk unleash his deadly might on the zombies they once called friends?

The preview of Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, September 4th.

Cover

Cover of Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay #1

Preview 1

Credits page for Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay #1

Preview 2

Preview of Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay #1

Preview 3

Preview of Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay #1

Preview 4

Preview of Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay #1

Preview 5