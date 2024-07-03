Marvel TV Head Teases Upcoming Surprises, Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies got a surprising shout out this week. The Official Marvel Podcast had Marvel TV head honcho Brad Winderbaum on and he couldn’t resist teasing the mature animated series. “There’s a lot of surprises around the bend and I can’t choose a favorite but I’m very excited for people to see what we’ve done with Marvel Zombies,” Winderbaum said. So, it seems like there’s been some real momentum with the show since the last time it was mentioned at D23. The show is still coming and the comics series is still really beloved among fans, so Marvel Studios is still hammering away at it.

One big bright spot from Marvel Zombies is going to be Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan. She’s the center of the story and leading the fight against the undead in this universe. Speaking to The Direct, the Ms. Marvel star said, “Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it’s like, ‘She’s basically the Frodo of the story.’ And I was like, ‘That’s amazing.’” As an added bonus, Vellani also mentioned that the recording sessions have basically ended. So, the release of the series is down to Marvel’s discretion and how long animating the show takes. So, just like before, the waiting game is on!

Marvel Zombies Represents Another Big Swing For Marvel Studios

Ms. Marvel is at the center of Marvel Zombies.

As people are navigating The Multiverse Saga, there are more different projects than ever. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked the need to take risks last week. He told the Official Marvel Podcast that the upcoming slate leans into some of this thought a lot. Stuff like Wonder Man, Agatha All Along, and Daredevil: Born Again explore new ground. Back when WandaVision hit, the massive experiment did numbers for Disney+. A lot of the series that seemed out of left field have done just fine viewership-wise. Marvel Zombies is going to windmill some of the momentum from X-Men ’97 and What If…?. Here’s what the President of Marvel Studios had to say!

“Marvel is The House of Ideas, it’s always been The House of Ideas, and I hope we’ll always be the House of Ideas. Which means, taking new storylines and new characters to new places. Sometimes they’ll hit and sometimes they won’t,” Feige shared with the show. “When you stop trying is when you atrophy and the whole thing will fall in on itself. I think it’s trying to tell new and unique stories in different ways. We have a show coming up that we’ve talked very little about called Wonder Man, that I won’t talk about much today either except to say it’s extremely different than what we’ve done before.”

