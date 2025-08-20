An MCU Street-Level Hero Is About to Get a Mysterious Power Upgrade

One of the more proficient fighters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting a new power. While members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have a wide range of abilities, the heroes that patrol the streets typically have to rely on their God-given gifts, with a few rare exceptions. For example, Daredevil has enhanced hearing, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage are super-strong, and Danny Rand can control the Iron Fist. When dealing with the criminal underworld, any advantage you can get is welcomed. As fans are about to learn, a recent addition to the MCU street-level gang is getting a power boost.

Marvel Comics is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with Echo: Seeker of Truth, a Marvel’s Voices special one-shot co-written by Black Eyed Peas member Jimmy “Taboo” Gomez and B. Earl, with art by Jim Terry. Echo’s co-creator, David Mack, returns to the character for the main cover. Taboo and B. Earl reunite after collaborating on 2023’s Daredevil & Echo limited series that came out around the same time as Echo on Hulu/Disney+. As for Echo: Seeker of Truth, fans can look forward to Echo discovering a new gift that will redefine her adventures in the Marvel Universe.

What Does This Change Mean for Echo in the MCU?

Alaqua Cox portrayed Maya Lopez/Echo in Hawkeye before reprising the role in Echo. You could say that Echo came and went without much fanfare, with Marvel Studios releasing it simultaneously on Hulu and Disney+. It continued Echo’s story arc that started in Hawkeye, where she was a part of Wilson Fisk/Kingpin’s gang before Echo discovered Fisk was behind her father’s murder. Echo then turned on Fisk, shooting him in the face. Both Kingpin and Daredevil appeared in Echo, though it remains to be seen if we’ll see her again in the MCU.

Echo: Seeker of Truth takes the Cheyenne and Mexican American warrior to Los Angeles, where she has to protect her family from a new threat. This mission will force Echo to confront a secret about her legacy while also setting up this new power that she’ll gain. Echo already has the ability to copy the movements and fighting styles of others, so it’ll be interesting to see if the creative team behind Echo: Seeker of Truth expands on this, or if they come up with something completely different. Echo previously gained the powers of the Phoenix Force during Jason Aaron’s run on Avengers, though she no longer has them.

ECHO: SEEKER OF TRUTH #1

On Sale 11/5

NEW AGE OF ECHO!

When her cousin goes missing in Los Angeles, ECHO goes to the City of Angels to find out what happened to her. But what she discovers is a series of disappearances centered around a mysterious wellness cult called Wisteria Meadows. As Echo dives deeper into the mystery, she’ll discover a truth about herself she never imagined. But who is the faceless puppet master behind the cult, and what is their sinister plan?

“Being able to write our second Echo story feels like a super power or strength,” Taboo shared. “As a proud Native American/ Mexican storyteller, having that platform to co-write about super heroes that resonate within our Marvel Universe, is what I call ‘good medicine’ and much needed to inspire our readers. Celebrating the beauty of Echo as our hero is like painting a vibrant mural across the comic book landscape. We aren’t just creating stories, these are like bridges to communities, empowerment, and authentic representation.”

“Being a storyteller who loves to marry myth to pop culture, it’s exciting to be able to revisit Echo in a tale that will bring another dimension to her abilities,” B. Earl added. “When our editors asked us to develop a new power for her, we made sure to build it into our own mythic language that was revealed in a previous series. For me this story is also an homage to L.A., being born and raised on the East Coast with a dream to find my way to Hollywood… a dream that ultimately led me to this incredible Marvel journey with Taboo that we have been on for these past several years.”

Echo: Seeker of Truth #1 goes on sale Wednesday, November 5th. Let us know your thoughts on Echo’s new power in the comments below!