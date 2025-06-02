10 Most Powerful MCU Heroes Introduced Since Avengers: Endgame

In the movies and TV shows released since Avengers: Endgame, there have been many new heroes introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Adapting the stories and characters of Marvel Comics into live-action movies and TV shows has established the MCU as one of the most successful franchises of all time. With so many super-powered characters existing in a single continuity, there have been some incredible heavy-hitters in the franchise even from its earliest days. However, not all of Marvel’s most powerful heroes were brought in right away, with many major powerhouses not making their MCU debut until the franchise’s Multiverse Saga had already begun.

The end of Avengers: Endgame also marked the beginning of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga, which brought with it the need for even more powerful heroes. This has seen the introduction of cosmically powerful figures, as well as heroes with impressive power sets and, in some cases, literal gods. Even after the unforgettable events of Endgame, the MCU has been able to produce a number of exciting and powerful new superheroes.

10. Ms. Marvel

First introduced in the 2022 Disney+ series of the same name, Ms. Marvel is one of the MCU’s most exciting young heroes. The show followed the franchise’s reworked version of the hero’s origin story, involving cosmic powers bestowed by powerful inter-dimensional bangles. It was later revealed that Ms. Marvel’s abilities were also the result of a latent mutant gene, establishing a whole new layer to the already promising young superhero.

What makes Ms. Marvel such a powerful addition to the MCU’s Multiverse Saga is her adaptability. Her powers can be used in a number of creative ways, and considering her origins within the MCU, it would seem that she will only grow stronger over time. Kamala Khan has already been confirmed as the leader of the MCU’s Young Avengers, further cementing her as one of the most powerful new heroes introduced since Endgame.

9. America Chavez

America Chavez made her MCU debut in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, providing an all-important entry point into the franchise’s wider Multiverse narrative. Chavez’s ability to travel at will between different realities served as a major plot point in the movie, but also establishes her as a deceptively powerful figure within the franchise. Though she was initially shown to lack complete control over her abilities, the implications that come with them make her a key player in the franchise’s Multiverse narrative.

Chavez’s ability to travel freely between realities without risking incursions was immediately established as unique within the MCU. This means that in relation to the Multiverse Saga, Chavez is one of the most powerful new heroes in the franchise, as her abilities could prove to be immeasurably useful. The potential uses for her reality-hopping abilities are seemingly infinite, making America Chavez an unexpectedly important hero in the MCU.

8. Shang-Chi

Perhaps one of the Multiverse Saga’s most obvious contenders to join the ranks of the MCU’s new Avengers team is Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi. He made his franchise debut in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which introduced him as a powerful master of kung fu and the son of the MCU’s real Mandarin, Xu Wenwu. Shang-Chi is depicted as an incredibly strong hero from the beginning, but the movie sees him earn the status of one of the MCU’s most powerful new heroes.

After establishing Shang-Chi’s remarkable combat prowess, the movie sees the hero inherit his father’s Ten Rings. In the franchise, the Ten Rings are a powerful cosmic artifact that imbue their wearer with increased strength and longevity, as well as the ability to produce blasts of energy and to manipulate them telekinetically. The hero’s inherent skill combined with his use of the Ten Rings undeniably qualifies him as one of the franchise’s most formidable new characters.

7. The Eternals

2021’s Eternals brought a whole new element to the MCU, with a cosmic-level narrative that spanned millennia. The heroes of the titular team each possessed different impressive abilities, which, combined with their longevity, saw them treated as gods by early humans. Though they didn’t all survive the events of the movie, the Eternals still undeniably rank as some of the MCU’s most powerful figures.

The Eternals’ status as a team is part of what makes them so powerful, although even individually they possess remarkable abilities. Combined, however, they are able to stop the Emergence of a Celestial, effectively killing a member of the most powerful race in the universe. Alone, that’s a noteworthy feat, but combined with their impossibly long life spans and other staggering powers, the Eternals stand out as some of the most valuable heroes introduced in the Multiverse Saga.

6. Wiccan

Introduced into the cast of Agatha All Along simply as Teen, the true identity of Joe Lock’s MCU character was a major plot point in the Marvel series. It was later revealed that he was none other than Billy Maximoff, the reincarnated son of the Scarlet Witch. The revelation that he was, in fact, the hero Wiccan came with some other major developments, including the confirmation that he had unwittingly created one of the most powerful displays of magical ability in the history of the franchise.

While Agatha All Along doesn’t delve deeply into the finer points of Billy Maximoff’s powers, it’s immediately clear that he’s one of the MCU’s most powerful magic users. His inherent magical ability remonstrates raw power, making him an incredibly useful hero within the franchise and a potentially crucial member of the Young Avengers team. As the precursor to Wiccan’s story didn’t begin at all until WandaVision, he’s another immensely powerful being to being introduced after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

5. Reed Richards

Reed Richards’ absence from the MCU has been relatively conspicuous, though the franchise is gearing up to introduce him in earnest. However, Mister Fantastic already made his debut in the franchise via a Multiversal cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and he can tentatively be named as one of the MCU’s most powerful new heroes. John Krasinski’s Reed Richards may have been unceremoniously killed by the Scarlet Witch, but it would seem that Pedro Pascal’s version of the character is set to play a much more substantial role in the MCU.

Considering Reed Richards’ traditional role in the Marvel Universe, it can be assumed that he will be appropriately powerful upon his full MCU debut. His stretching ability comes with surprising and innovative uses that make him one of Marvel’s most prominent heroes and leaders. If even a part of this importance is translated into Pedro Pascal’s version of the character, Reed Richards is set to be one of the MCU’s most important Multiverse Saga heroes.

4. Moon Knight

Moon Knight made his MCU debut in the Disney+ series of the same name, and instantly proved himself one of the franchise’s most powerful new heroes. Oscar Isaac’s role as Marc Spector began as an intriguing examination of the character’s dissociative identity disorder, establishing Moon Knight as a fascinating character as well as a powerful hero. The show delved into the nature of Moon Knight’s abilities and origins, helping to cement him as an important new MCU hero.

Moon Knight’s abilities stemming from Khonshu, the Egyptian lunar god, make him one of the franchise’s strongest hero characters. As well as increased strength, speed, and durability, being Khonshu’s avatar effectively gives Moon Knight god-like powers on many levels. Though Moon Knight is undoubtedly a complex figure as well as something of an anti-hero, he is certainly one of the Multiverse Saga’s most powerful new additions.

3. Hercules

Though Hercules has not yet made a full MCU appearance, he has made his franchise debut. Appearing in the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder, the MCU teased that Hercules will feature as a rival of Thor, before presumably going on to play his more traditional role as a Marvel hero and prominent Avenger. Brett Goldstein’s debut as Hercules was fleeting, but it can already be surmised that he’s one of the MCU’s strongest new heroes.

In the comics, Hercules ranks among the most powerful Avengers. Love and Thunder established little more about the character than the fact that he is the son of Zeus, but this alone suggests impressive power possibly in line with or even greater than that of Thor. He may have yet to fully appear as a hero in the MCU, but Hercules’ post-Endgame introduction teased that he will be remarkably powerful.

2. G’iah

2023’s Secret Invasion may be one of the MCU’s worst releases, but it still went some way toward changing the power dynamic of the whole franchise. The series’ tense story saw Nick Fury attempting to thwart a Skrull rebellion, aided by a few loyal members of the shape-shifting species. One such character was G’iah, who was later imbued with the Harvest, giving her the abilities of multiple Avengers all at once.

G’iah’s extensive set of abilities makes her one of the most powerful single beings in the entire MCU. As she acted in Earth’s best interests by stopping Gravik, she can tentatively be considered an MCU hero, although whether G’iah will return is not yet clear. Even so, possessing the abilities of all of the most powerful Avengers at once makes her an incredible addition to the ranks of the MCU.

1. Sentry

Thunderbolts* may have introduced a brand new team into the MCU, but it also gave the franchise one of Marvel’s most powerful heroes. Acting as the film’s unwitting villain, Sentry made his long-awaited live-action debut, and he did not disappoint. Sentry’s status as one of Marvel’s most powerful characters was quickly established, making him an important post-Endgame addition.

Thunderbolts* ended with Sentry’s abilities being called into question, but it seems a certainty that the hero will return. His impossible strength, durability, and telekinetic powers make him a hugely powerful figure, making him a valuable asset to the Avengers in the franchise’s future. It’s impossible to deny that Sentry could well be the MCU’s new strongest Avenger, upping the power balance of the entire franchise with his Multiverse Saga debut.