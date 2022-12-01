Mister Sinister Is About to Reboot the Marvel Universe in Immortal X-Men #9 (Exclusive)

Quiet Council member Mister Sinister is back to his scheming, conniving ways. With Judgment Day officially over, Marvel is gearing up for its next event series, Sins of Sinister. Its story spins out of current Immortal X-Men issues that began with Mister Sinister secretly cloning former X-Men friend/current enemy Moira MacTaggert, who has the mutant power of reincarnation. After each death, Moira restarts her life back over from the beginning but retains her memories, which also reboots the Marvel Universe. Mister Sinister is using these powers to gain valuable intel after murdering each Moira clone, and he's about to do another reboot in the next issue of Immortal X-Men.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Immortal X-Men #9 by Kieron Gillen, Lucas Werneck, and David Curiel. It finds Mister Sinister and Destiny on Krakoa, "bonding" over the judgment that came down in Judgment Day. In particular, Destiny being judged by the Celestial God deciding not to judge Mister Sinister. Of course, Mister Sinister isn't taking being looked over well, but Destiny promises to always be there to judge him, and to not give up. After mentioning the Sinister clone Doctor Stasis, the real Mister Sinister returns to his lab to prepare for his universe reboot. He ultimately decides to wait, since he has the "Moira Engine" and Hope Summers on the Quiet Council to help him achieve his goals.

We also learn that each Moira clone puts a strain on the timeline, and he has ten shots left to murder the Quiet Council, which will either be the lead-in to Sins of Sinister or take place during it.

"Sinister's lurked around, being sinister for all the Krakoan Age. Eventually, he was going to make a play. This is it, and it's bigger than you can imagine, stretching across 1000 years of nightmares," Gillen revealed. "Dystopic future stories are an X-Men classic. We wanted to find a new way to approach that, and give something we haven't seen before. I think we've pulled it off. Sinister gets exactly what he wants, and it's hell for everyone. Including Sinister."

The exclusive preview of Immortal X-Men #9 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 7th.