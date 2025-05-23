Ms. Marvel Meets the Age of Apocalypse’s X-Men in First Look at Marvel Event (Exclusive)

The Age of Apocalypse is back for one more go-round, except this time, Ms. Marvel will be there to see its gruesome end. The 1990s saw Marvel reboot its X-Men line of comics for Age of Apocalypse, a publishing initiative that replaced the X-Men books with Astonishing X-Men, Amazing X-Men, X-Calibre, Weapon X, Factor X, Gambit and the X-Ternals, Generation Next, and X-Man. This alternate universe was created when Professor Charles Xavier was killed 20 years in the past, with Magneto forming the X-Men to oppose Apocalypse. Fans will get to revisit Age of Apocalypse in a giant-sized one-shot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, and C.F. Villa. Three of the pages come from the main story of Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1, with one page from the “Revelations” backup story by Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo that leads into the X-Men of Apocalypse series launching later this year.

giant-size age of apocalypse #1 first look

giant-size age of apocalypse #1 first look

giant-size age of apocalypse #1 first look

We see Ms. Marvel staring at a statue of Apocalypse while Legion (David Haller) gathers wood to make a fire. Legion appears to be the villain who has tossed Ms. Marvel into the X-Men’s past, with her story progressing through a set of one-shots: Giant-Size X-Men #1, Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1, Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1, Giant-Size House of M #1, and Giant-Size X-Men #2. Fans got a sneak peek at the overarching story in the Free Comic Book Day issue of Fantastic Four/Giant-Size X-Men #1.

Ms. Marvel and Legion are confronted by Rogue, who leads the X-Men alongside Magneto. They soon regroup at the X-Men’s headquarters, where we see familiar faces from Age of Apocalypse like Quicksilver, Sabretooth, Wild Child, Storm, Angel, Colossus, and Nightcrawler. Part of their base is created from the remains of various Sentinels.

The “Revelations” backup story page features Wolverine confronting Sabretooth, with Logan possibly looking to bring an end to their long-running feud. We see Sabretooth turning his head once he senses Wolverine standing behind him, with Logan popping his Adamantium claws through the stub on his missing right hand.

giant-size age of apocalypse #1 first look

The description of Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 reads, “The future is up for grabs. Kamala Khan has prevailed in her fight against Legion – but now the two are stuck in the darkest future of all: the Age of Apocalypse! Worse yet: It’s only hours from its inevitable end; if Kamala can’t find what’s left of the X-Men, she’ll burn in nuclear hellfire. Former enemies must learn to rely on one another as they journey through a land of charred bones and broken promises…but can Legion truly be trusted? And how far will Rogue go to teach Kamala the true meaning of mutant identity? Welcome back to the Age of Apocalypse – where no one survives the experience! PLUS: Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo team up for a Revelations backup tale that reveals a sinister secret about the Age of Apocalypse – one that will have dire consequences in the future! THE THIRD OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS!”

Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 goes on sale June 25th. Let us know your thoughts on the first look in the comments below!