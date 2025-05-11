The X-Men of Apocalypse Will Crossover With the Main Marvel Universe

“Enter now… the Age of Apocalypse.” With those words, Marvel launched new X-Men titles in the 1990s: Astonishing X-Men, Amazing X-Men, X-Calibre, Weapon X, Factor X, Gambit and the X-Ternals, Generation Next, and X-Man. Set in the time of AX — or “After Xavier” — the X-Men’s Age of Apocalypse envisioned an alternate reality divergent from the main Marvel Universe on Earth-616. When Professor Charles Xavier was killed twenty years in the past, his oldest friend, Magneto, formed a team of mutant freedom fighters to oppose En Sabah Nur, the ancient and powerful lord Apocalypse who ensured mutant rule and the survival of the fittest in this post-apocalyptic age.

1995’s X-Men: Alpha #1 introduced the Age of Apocalypse versions of the X-Men named in honor of the late Xavier. Magneto and Rogue led the rebellion against Apocalypse with the likes of Quicksilver, Storm, Iceman, Morph, Nightcrawler, Blink, Sabretooth, and Wild Child. In time, the Great Conflict saw other factions of mutants arise, including Gambit’s band of thieves, the X-Ternals; Nightcrawler and his mother, Mystique, formed the mutant group X-Calibre and founded flatscan haven Avalon; and Generation Next, the next gen of young mutants trained by Colossus and Shadowcat.

X-Men: Omega #1 seemed to erase this potential future when Europe’s Human High Council launched nuclear weapons against the Apocalypse-ruled continent of North America, and Magneto managed to send Bishop back in time to prevent Xavier’s death.

While the original timeline was restored, the Age of Apocalypse continued — first in the pages of the Jeph Loeb-penned X-Man and then in 2005’s X-Men: Age of Apocalypse, a six-issue sequel series marking the 10th anniversary of AoA. Marvel revisited the event in 2011’s Uncanny X-Force and 2012’s 14-issue Age of Apocalypse, and commemorated the 20th anniversary with an alternate-universe Age of Apocalypse tying into Secret Wars and Battleworld in 2015.

Another decade later, Marvel returns to the Age of Apocalypse in X-Men of Apocalypse, a new six-part event series written by Loeb with art by Simone Di Meo. Loeb and Di Meo will set up their Age of Apocalypse 30th anniversary series in a backup story included in the Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 one-shot in June, and the X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1 one-shot in September. The four-issue X-Men of Apocalypse will hit stands starting in November, and the event will conclude in X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1.

The cover for the Alpha (below) shows the X-Men Gambit, Sabretooth, Wild Child, Blink, and the cyborg Forge, formerly of the Outcasts, who will cross paths with the mainstream X-Men of Earth-616.

“Thirty years ago, the X-Men of Apocalypse took the comics world by storm and I was lucky enough to be part of it,” Loeb said in a statement. “There were new characters! New designs! Heroes who were villains and villains who were heroes! Now, for the 30th anniversary, an all-new, all-different story with spectacular art by Simone Di Meo brings us to this uncanny team that shouldn’t even exist — and they are coming here! Join Gambit, Sabretooth & Wild Child, Blink, Forge and Morph and more as they try to save one universe without dooming another!”

“Working with a legend like Jeph is really exciting,” Di Meo said. “I’ve known his work for years along with the great impact it’s had on this industry and I’m really honored. Beyond that, I’ve really found a friend and someone who’s passionate about his work so it’s really nice to work with him, Marvel and [editor] Tom [Brevoort] together day by day trying to build the best book of my career.”

Di Meo continued, “Being able to touch a legendary story like Age of Apocalypse is unexpected for me, that event has an important place in Marvel history, and being able to enter it and give my own take is absolutely incredible. I’m giving my all to make all the readers happy, from the longtime fans who loved the event in the ’90s and the new ones who I hope can become just as passionate about it. I’m excited and nervous at the same time!”

Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1

The future is up for grabs. Kamala Khan has prevailed in her fight against Legion – but now the two are stuck in the darkest future of all: the Age of Apocalypse! Worse yet: It’s only hours from its inevitable end; if Kamala can’t find what’s left of the X-Men, she’ll burn in nuclear hellfire. Former enemies must learn to rely on one another as they journey through a land of charred bones and broken promises…but can Legion truly be trusted? And how far will Rogue go to teach Kamala the true meaning of mutant identity? Welcome back to the Age of Apocalypse – where no one survives the experience! PLUS: Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo team up for a Revelations backup tale that reveals a sinister secret about the Age of Apocalypse – one that will have dire consequences in the future! THE THIRD OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS!

On sale: June 25

X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1

A dystopian future created when Charles Xavier was killed in a tragic time-travel accident, AGE OF APOCALYPSE is home to a wartorn group of X-Men led by Magneto. In order to free their Earth from Apocalypse’s cruel reign, they were willing to sacrifice their very existence—or so they thought! The main timeline was restored, Apocalypse was defeated, but their world lived on!

Taking place in the direct aftermath of the original crossover’s explosive finale, X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE reignites the mission of this iconic reality’s X-Men as they journey here to ensure their universe’s survival. This desperate mission will take them into the main Marvel Universe, where they will come into conflict with their classic counterparts, forever impacting both team’s destinies!

On sale: September 3