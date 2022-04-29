Comics Industry Remembers Legendary Arist Neal Adams
Comic book icon and artist Neal Adams is dead at the age of 80 – and the comic book industry is certainly feeling the grief, and showing love. Condolences and eulogies for Neal Adams are currently flooding social media: famous writers, artists, editors, and entire waves of new talents – all of them are making posts in remembrance of Neal Adams. Check those out below!
Adams' artwork has defined both Marvel and DC Comics going all the way back to 1969, when he did his first cover for an X-Men comic. His work for DC was even more extensive, as Adams not only did iconic art, but helped create the characters Ra's al Ghul, Man-Bat, and Green Lantern John Stewart – as well securing proper pensions and acknowledgement for Superman creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.
In short: Neal Adams is a comic book legend, well worth remembering. RIP.
Mondo
RIP to one of the greatest comic creators of all time: Neal Adams.
A constant inspiration. pic.twitter.com/hhnKqLBIQe— Mondo (@MondoNews) April 29, 2022
Show-stopping comic book artwork is now such a commodity there are entire businesses based around it (Mondo). Neal Adams is they type of pioneer that made it possible.prevnext
Gail Simone
I just heard that comics industry giant Neal Adams just passed away. ‘Legend’ hardly seems to cover the man’s talents and achievements.
So many of the keystone comics in my life were his.
My favorite were his Tarzan paperback covers.
This frankly sucks. pic.twitter.com/37wrYyGSCS— Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) April 29, 2022
Comics creator Gail Simone took the appreciation of Neal Adams all the way back to his Tarzan cover days.prevnext
Jimmy Palmiotti
Neal Adams, one of my comic book heroes, just passed away.— Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) April 29, 2022
This great man changed the industry in so many ways, all of them for the better.
Personally, he's always been kind, giving, and always had a piece of advice for me every time I saw him.
I will miss him dearly.
R.I.P pic.twitter.com/LoXTzli4HS
Jimmy Palmiotti has been one person who has really embraced the larger possibilities for this comic book industry. Neal Adams helped get him there.prevnext
Jock
R.I.P. Neal Adams. The absolute best #batman pic.twitter.com/1E6MozlPmd— jock (@Jock4twenty) April 29, 2022
One of the most famous comic artists of today recognizes the greats that came before him.prevnext
C.B. Cebulski
Comics would not be the same without the influence of Neal Adams. Devastated we lost the legend. My deepest sympathies to his family, friends and fans. He will be truly missed. https://t.co/33SGUdA6dI— C.B. Cebulski (@CBCebulski) April 29, 2022
Marvel's comic editor is a big voice to add to this collective eulogy.prevnext
Rob Liefeld
I am literally devastated at Neal Adams passing. He was so kind and generous and just the most amazing talent. So grateful to have called him friend.— robliefeld (@robertliefeld) April 29, 2022
You can practically see the DNA of Neal Adams' work in Rob Liefeld's art.prevnext
Chris Conroy
The man who completely and totally transformed comics in every way. https://t.co/5s1FAmU2go— Chris Conroy (@ConroyForReal) April 29, 2022
The editor of DC's Black Label imprint represents just how much adult-level complexity and maturity comics have grown to have.prevnext
Bruce McCorkindale
Neal Adams was one of my last remaining comics giants still living, and I am gutted to hear that he has passed.
Left: the first Neal book I ever read, X-MEN #60, 1969. Right: the last: FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #4, 2020.
R.I.P. Neal, and thanks for all your brilliant work. pic.twitter.com/4MMGvQQOXL— Bruce McCorkindale (@brucemccorkinda) April 29, 2022
Bruce has a "From then til now" perspective of Neal Adams' work that few comic creators could.prevnext
Ande Parks
Neal Adams has passed. I can't express how much the man and his work mean to me. Along with Kirby, Neal instilled in me the notion that comics could be truly magical. Later, my life as a creator was greatly enriched by battles he fought and won. Our world is dimmer without him. pic.twitter.com/GMoRFJ3Nvq— Ande Parks (@andeparks) April 29, 2022
Parks recognizes that Neal Adams improved the careers (and finances) of comic creators everywhere.prevnext
Paul Harding
Farewell, Neal Adams. Here’s an image that captured my imagination unlike anything I’d seen before. pic.twitter.com/D5CllSfWgX— Paul Harding (@HardingArt) April 29, 2022
Harding pulled an image that speaks volumes about Neal Adams impact on the Batman franchise, alone.prev