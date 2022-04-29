Comics Industry Remembers Legendary Arist Neal Adams

By Kofi Outlaw

Comic book icon and artist Neal Adams is dead at the age of 80 – and the comic book industry is certainly feeling the grief, and showing love. Condolences and eulogies for Neal Adams are currently flooding social media: famous writers, artists, editors, and entire waves of new talents – all of them are making posts in remembrance of Neal Adams. Check those out below! 

Adams' artwork has defined both Marvel and DC Comics going all the way back to 1969, when he did his first cover for an X-Men comic. His work for DC was even more extensive, as Adams not only did iconic art, but helped create the characters Ra's al Ghul, Man-Bat, and Green Lantern John Stewart – as well securing proper pensions and acknowledgement for Superman creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. 

In short: Neal Adams is a comic book legend, well worth remembering. RIP. 

Mondo

Show-stopping comic book artwork is now such a commodity there are entire businesses based around it (Mondo). Neal Adams is they type of pioneer that made it possible.

Gail Simone

Comics creator Gail Simone took the appreciation of Neal Adams all the way back to his Tarzan cover days.

Jimmy Palmiotti

Jimmy Palmiotti has been one person who has really embraced the larger possibilities for this comic book industry. Neal Adams helped get him there.

Jock

One of the most famous comic artists of today recognizes the greats that came before him.

C.B. Cebulski

Marvel's comic editor is a big voice to add to this collective eulogy.

Rob Liefeld

You can practically see the DNA of Neal Adams' work in Rob Liefeld's art.

Chris Conroy

The editor of DC's Black Label imprint represents just how much adult-level complexity and maturity comics have grown to have.

Bruce McCorkindale

Bruce has a "From then til now" perspective of Neal Adams' work that few comic creators could.

Ande Parks

Parks recognizes that Neal Adams improved the careers (and finances) of comic creators everywhere.

Paul Harding

Harding pulled an image that speaks volumes about Neal Adams impact on the Batman franchise, alone.

