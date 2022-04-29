Comics Industry Remembers Legendary Arist Neal Adams

Comic book icon and artist Neal Adams is dead at the age of 80 – and the comic book industry is certainly feeling the grief, and showing love. Condolences and eulogies for Neal Adams are currently flooding social media: famous writers, artists, editors, and entire waves of new talents – all of them are making posts in remembrance of Neal Adams. Check those out below!

Adams' artwork has defined both Marvel and DC Comics going all the way back to 1969, when he did his first cover for an X-Men comic. His work for DC was even more extensive, as Adams not only did iconic art, but helped create the characters Ra's al Ghul, Man-Bat, and Green Lantern John Stewart – as well securing proper pensions and acknowledgement for Superman creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

In short: Neal Adams is a comic book legend, well worth remembering. RIP.