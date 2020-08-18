The Weekly Pull: Empyre: X-Men, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn, and More

It is nearly a new comic book day once again. New releases are on the way and will hit comic book stores and digital comics platforms. Every week in The Weekly Pull, ComicBook.com's team highlights some of the releases we're most excited about that will be arriving in stores. Those releases might be from the big two or a smaller publisher. They might be new monthly issues, an original graphic novel, or a collected edition. It can involve superheroes or come from any other genre. Whatever it may be that has us excited, if it goes on sale this week, then we're going to let you know all about it. This week, Wonder Woman's post-apocalyptic epic comes to a close, as does the X-Men's venture into Plants vs. Zombies territory. The Power Rangers enter a "new dawn," Dark Horse presents its latest hardcover Dragon Age collection and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're most excited about reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly review roundup and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Dead Day #2 (Photo: AfterShock Comics) Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Evgeniy Bornyakov

Published by AfterShock Comics Dead Day #2 is finally out this week, and if you're looking for a slick zombie story mixed up with a bit of The Purge, you'll not want to miss this second issue of one of the strongest debut series of 2020. The concept is pretty simple: one day a year the dead return, and while many use this opportunity to reconnect with family, at least one -- Jeremy -- is looking for revenge with his ex-girlfriend Melissa helping him. After a first issue setting up most of the tension between Melissa's current life, Jeremy, and a cult-like group that may have sinister intent, Dead Day #2 kicks the story into high gear, making it an exciting read you'll definitely want to check out. -- Nicole Drum prevnext

Dragon Age: Blue Wraith (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Nunzio DeFilippis, Christina Weir

Art by Fernando Heinz Furukawa

Published by Dark Horse Comics A Dragon Age fan favorite makes his return to comics in Dark Horse Comics’ Dragon Age: Blue Wraith and fans of the games are going to find a lot to love. Writers Nunzio DeFilippis and Christina Weir’s enthusiasm for the world’s lore and characters shine through, and artist Fernando Heinz Furukawa and colorist Michael Atiyeh deliver stylish action sequences that showcase each character’s strengths. Dark Horse has succeeded in crafting its own little corner of the Dragon Age universe, and mixing in a fave like Fenris makes it even better. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

Empyre: X-Men #4 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Jorge Molina

Published by Marvel Comics As someone who generally disdains superhero event comics and has even less tolerance for their tie-ins, I’m as astonished as anyone that Empyre: X-Men has been a highlight of 2020 summer reading. The first issue managed to land the surprisingly delightful punchline that this series would literally be about plants versus zombies but has also managed to maintain that madcap energy across each issue while further exploring new X-Men lore. It’s a must-read miniseries for anyone invested in the “Dawn of X” with lots of fun features for minor characters and some consideration of Genosha’s legacy. The series has focused on fun above all else, and it pays off with lots of inventive sequences featuring a surprising array of mutants. Even those simply curious about what makes the new X-Men line so compelling will receive some clear answers and a lot of entertainment from the extraordinarily rare event tie-in that actually feels essential. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

I Want You (Photo: Drawn and Quarterly) Writing and art by Lisa Hanawalt

Published by Drawn and Quarterly Lisa Hanawalt is definitely one of my favorite creatives in animation right now, and since I can’t shove a physical copy of Season 1 of Tuca & Bertie into everyone's hands, this newly-released version of Hanawalt’s I Want You is the next best thing. This graphic novel collects Hanawalt’s early minicomics, which feature a wide array of deeply personal, genuinely weird, and unabashedly beautiful stories. This is a must-have for anyone who loved Hanawalt’s work on Tuca & Bertie and BoJack Horseman — or just anyone who appreciates off-the-wall cartooning. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #1 (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by Anthony Burch

Art by Simone Ragazzoni

Published by BOOM! Studios The Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer One-Shot changed up the world of the Coinless in a huge way, and now we get to see what that new world actually looks like in Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn. Writer Anthony Burch, artist Simone Ragazzoni, colorist Raul Angulo, and letterer Ed Dukeshire are taking the baton and running full speed ahead, introducing new mysteries into this already compelling world while also exploring the fragile alliance that serves as this universe’s foundation at the moment, and it’s going to be something Power Rangers fans won’t want to miss. — Matthew Aguilar prevnext

The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage #4 (Photo: DC Comics) Written by Jeff Lemire

Art by Denys Cowan and Bill Sienkiewicz

Published by DC Black Label DC’s Black Label imprint has been one of the most intriguing entities in comics in recent years, and The Question miniseries, which comes to a close this week, is absolutely no exception. This four-issue run has taken Vic Sage into a reality-bending, time-traveling rush throughout history, all of which is expected to come crashing down in present-day Hub City. The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage has been an understated, but incredibly profound noir, one that elevates its titular character to epic heights. You definitely need to check out this final issue — or go back and read the previous issues, if you haven’t already. — Jenna Anderson prevnext

The Quotable Giant Days (Photo: BOOM! Studios) Written by John Allison

Art by Max Sarin

Published by BOOM! Studios Giant Days has ended; long live Giant Days! Allison and Sarin’s comedic romp through the college years of three young women in England managed to provide readers with big laughs and feelings on every last page of its nearly 60 issue run. While a reread will be in order for fans, there’s a joy to rediscovering the highlights—moments of embroidered emotion and absurd responses—and that makes The Quotable Giant Days feel like a necessary self-care tool for surviving what’s left of 2020. Sarin’s expressive artwork and perfect character designs allow each of Allison’s witty retorts and sincere instructions to land exactly as intended, and flipping through highlights of their collaboration is bound to bring a smile to any reader's face. While Giant Days may be complete, the fun and love infused throughout the series remain and this new volume is a perfect way for readers to retain those smiles and warmth for a little bit longer. -- Chase Magnett prevnext

Shadow Service #1 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Cavan Scott

Art by Corin Howell

Published by Vault Comics This week, Vault Comics debuts its latest series, Shadow Service by Cavan Scott and Corin Howell. Ther series follows a private investigator in the United Kingdom who also happens to be a witch. The premise feels a little bit like Jessica Jones meets Harry Potter. But Vault has a strong enough reputation for taking ideas that sound tried and true and turning them into something special at this point to believe the series will transcend its (admittedly, pretty cool) elevator pitch. If noir, modern fantasy, or modern fantasy-noir is your thing, then Shadow Service should be worthy of your attention. -- Jamie Lovet prevnext

Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #4 (Photo: DC Comics) Writing and art by Daniel Warren Johnson

Published by DC Black Label Daniel Warren Johnson's Wonder Woman: Dead Earth has been a Wonder Woman story unlike any I've read. Taking Diana into a post-apocalyptic world where the other Justice League heroes are dead has put the spotlight firmly on here. It's provided an opportunity to interrogate why and for whom she fights. And it's been a beautiful, gritty, epic ride, as Johnson brings his signature art style to the page as he depicts mythic, mutated created and twisted versions of Diana's friend and foes. The story concludes in Wonder Woman: Dead Earth #4, and I can't wait to see how it all ends. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext