The Weekly Pull: Robin, The Marvels, Cyberpunk 2077, and More

It's almost new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, we've got a number of first issues across Marvel, DC, and more, the recent Suicide Squad run gets a new collection, and more! What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word #1 (Photo: Dark Horse Comics) Written by Bartosz Sztybor

Art by Jesus Hervas

Colors by Giulia Brusco

Letters by Frank Cvetkovic

Even after all of its highly-publicized glitches and bugs, I can't help but love Cyberpunk 2077, with its fictional world oozing with style and high-octane energy. This week kicks off You Have My Word, the latest comic tie-in to the recent CD Projekt Red game, and it definitely seems like it embodies that style in spades. This four-issue miniseries tackles gentrification and class inequality as only this universe can, as the proposal for a new urban development leads to a conflict involving gangs and cyberpunks. The art from Jesus Hervas and Giulia Brusco looks to be a sunset-hued fever dream, and the narrative from Bartosz Sztybor appears to lend a whole new look at the game's series. Even if you haven't played the game, Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word looks like the kind of futurist fun that would probably be up your alley. — Jenna Anderson

The Marvels #1 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Written by Kurt Busiek

Art by Yildiray Cinar

Colors by Richard Isanove

Letters by Simon Bowland

A must-read this week is The Marvels #1. A new take on the Marvel universe that skips around time and where the entirety of Marvel is on the table, this first issue has everything, with a new Avengers team assembling to take on Lady Lotus. It's hard to describe The Marvels #1 in a way that really sells it, but the bottom line is that it is a book unlike anything else, that brings together the new and the old in a way that is unexpected and an absolute thrill. -- Nicole Drum

The Plot Vol. 2 (Photo: Vault Comics) Written by Michael Moreci and Tim Daniel

Art by Joshua Hixson

Colors by Jordan Boyd

Letters by Jim Campbell

The Plot concluded its tale of family secrets, long-lasting regret, and swamp monsters in spectacular fashion earlier this year and is now prepared to rest comfortably on bookshelves of comics and horror fans alike. Vault Comics has consistently produced some of the best original series to appear over the past several years, and there's no better example of what the publisher is pursuing than this series. From the very first page, Joshua Hixson's compositions captured a genuinely creepy and claustrophobic air, only enhanced by his monster designs and settings. Yet in the midst of so much tension, the story of the Blaine family is filled with rich characters and relatable motives, which make the horror encroaching upon them all the more real. If you missed The Plot on comic shelves, don't miss the complete series collected in two volumes as of tomorrow. -- Chase Magnett

Robin #1 (Photo: DC Entertainment) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Gleb Melnikov

Lettering by Troy Peteri

I'll be perfectly honest, the biggest draw of this Robin solo series for me has been the already-confirmed return of Connor Hawke, who will be facing off against Damian Wayne in a battle royale tournament with the League of Lazarus after nearly a decade-long absence from DC's main canon. But outside of that, there's a lot in this debut issue that I'm excited about — the idea of exploring who Damian is outside of Batman's direct shadow, the debut of new character Flatline, and a unique angle to the criminal underbelly of the DC universe. Especially with Joshua Williamson at the helm, who has established himself as one of the definitive writers of the past half-decade of DC, and Gleb Melnikov's energetic art, Robin is definitely one my most anticipated titles of this week. -- Jenna Anderson

Snatched #1 (Photo: Scout Comics) Written by Sheldon Allen

Art by Mauricio Campetella

Colors by Warnia Sahadewa

Letters by Matt Bowers

Most crime comics take the reader into worlds that, while still mysterious, are well-known things like drugs, gangs, even the occasional heist. But Snatched #1 takes the reader into the criminal underworld of the hair trade. Yes, you read that right. Hair is big business with customers willing to pay premium prices for top quality human weave and wigs and while most people don't think about hair having a dark side, writer Sheldon Allen along with artist Mauricio Campetella take you into that surprising and shadowy world that is just as dangerous and violent as anything you might expect in a more familiar crime story. It's a unique premise, but one that is well-rooted in the real world and you don't want to miss it. -- Nicole Drum