New James Bond Series Officially Confirmed, With One of Our Best Writers Taking Over the Character

IDW Publishing has acquired the rights to James Bond and they’re starting off on the right foot, with comic wunderkind Grant Morrison announced as the writer of their upcoming series. IDW has been a leading name in licensed comics, with The Last Ronin making a huge splash across the publishing world in recent years. Adding James Bond to their publishing slate is a huge win, one that is compounded by bringing Morrison on board. The Scottish scribe is one of comics’ most beloved, their work on Superman, Batman, the X-Men, the Justice League, and many more making them a legend of the printed page. They’re known for their big imagination, something that’s perfect for the Bond franchise.

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“Pairing a renowned franchise like James Bond with the visionary writer Grant Morrison is a perfect example of IDW doing what it does best with licensed properties. Our goal isn’t to simply provide supplemental and optional stories. We strive to take radical swings which celebrate and stay true to the very qualities that make the franchise special while also reinventing it for the modern comic book landscape,” said IDW CEO Davidi Jonas to The Hollywood Reporter. Bond hasn’t had the comic hits that other big names franchises have, but bringing Morrison aboard could change all of that. The scribe and the spy are a match made in heaven.

Grant Morrison Is the Perfect Choice to Make James Bond a Comic Superstar

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James Bond has become one of the most venerable franchises in pop culture. Created by author Ian Fleming, who had worked as a spy during World War II, in a series of novels, Bond was the perfect Cold War secret agent, a suave ladies man who never failed to accomplish the mission. His novels were a hit and eventually the character would come to the big screen, with Sean Connery playing the spy in Dr. No. The movie captured the zeitgeist of the time perfectly and a new franchise was born, one that survive longer than the Cold War did.

Bond movies went in every direction you could imagine, from the gritty spy dramas of the Daniel Craig era to the campy comedies that were the Roger Moore movies. Currently, fans are waiting for news on the 26th James Bond film, as Eon Productions has teamed with Amazon for the character’s big screen adventures. Everyone wants to know who the next James Bond will be and with more and more news coming about the next movie, a new comic is just what the doctor ordered. Choosing Morrison for the character makes a lot of sense, and for more reasons than that both Morrison and Bond are officers of the British Empire.

Morrison is mostly known for their over the top superhero tales, their stories exercises in imagination. Some of Morrison’s earliest comic characters, like Gideon Stargrave, were partly based on James Bond, as the swinging ’60s was a favorite of the Scot when they were younger. “I’ve been a James Bond fan for as long as I can remember and this opportunity to put my own stamp on a British character as iconic as King Arthur, Robin Hood or Sherlock Holmes, was too good to miss,” said the writer about their upcoming run on the character. They’re giving readers classic Bond goodness – fast cars, amazing gadgets, beautiful women, and a new ultimate villain, ripped right from the headlines.

“Our opening 6-part adventure, Sunbreaker, attempts to create a definitive Bond story featuring everything fans love about the character and his world, while adding a whole lot more. Expect to see James Bond in a few unfamiliar situations, facing unfamiliar foes, in a world very like our own as reflected in a deadly funhouse mirror – a world of intrigue, violence, double cross and deception. A world through which James Bond glides like a killer shark among minnows. Charismatic, ruthless, unstoppable,” Morrison said about their Bond story.

Bond’s history with comics is practically nil. Marvel tried to make adaptations of the Moore movies, but they never really came to much. Companies such as Eclipse Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and Dynamite have all published Bond comics, but much like the Marvel books, they never really made a splash either. Getting a writer the level of Morrison is exactly what the character needs to make a splash in the comic world, allowing the character to find the same kind of success in comics that he’s found otherwise in the world of the printed page.

“James Bond is a character with an incredible legacy across books, films, video games and comics. At Ian Fleming Publications we are always looking for the best medium for each Bond story and there are some adventures that can only be told through comics. The team at IDW wowed us with their vision for the future of 007 original comics and as someone who has been reading Grant Morrison for many years, I think we’re in for something new and very special,” said Ian Fleming Publications publishing director Simon Ward, showing the support that Morrison has for their run.

Morrison and Bond Are a Match Made in Heaven

We’re reaching that time when fans are starting to rumble more about where James Bond is again. We haven’t gotten much Bond since Amazon acquired the film license, and IDW putting out a new comic is just what fans of the character have been asking for. Bringing in Morrison is perfect; anyone who’s read The Invisibles, a book that lived partly in the spy thriller world that makes Bond stories so exciting, knows that they have the goods when it comes to imaginative uses of the tropes of the spy genre. No release date or artist has been announced for the upcoming project.