DC Reveals A New Supergirl & I’m Convinced I Know Who The Fake Really Is

DC is kicking off the Summer of Superman with a bang, and so it’s giving a bunch of the Super Family their own adventures to spearhead. For Supergirl and Krypto the Superdog, this means returning to being the leads in a comic all about them in their return to Supergirl’s old stomping grounds of Midvale. Kara Zor-El is back and once again starring in her own solo series, and she’s got some serious problems going on. Namely, she’s not even sure if she’s Supergirl! There’s two Supergirls in this comic, and by the end of it even Kara is doubting which one of them is the real one.

There’s a New Supergirl In Town

After taking care of the nefarious and adorable Princess Shark and doing a quick patrol around the Bottle City of Kandor, Supergirl gets a call from her adoptive parents, telling her they’ve gotten a break from the D.O.A. and are moving back to Midvale. Returning there is the last thing Supergirl wants, as she wants to avoid shoving herself deeper into Superman’s shadow by going back to the boring town she used to call home. Still, she decides she should at least visit her parents and say hi to a few friends, and busts out the Linda Danvers alter ego she used way back when.

Midvale isn’t exactly how she remembers it, however. Kara finds the entire place is obsessed with advertising Supergirl. Practically everyone is either wearing or holding onto some kind of Supergirl merch, and it’s impossible to look anywhere without seeing some kind of sign about her. The problem is that Supergirl hasn’t been in Midvale in years, and the woman in the advertisements looks almost nothing like her. To make matters even weirder, once she gets home she finds a few boxes of her old things on the side of the road, including her old costumes. Her parents would never throw those away like that, if not for sentimental reasons, then at least for secret identity ones.

Either way, Supergirl suits up to save her old friend Clarissa from getting hit by a car, and everyone is ecstatic to see her. That is until they start calling her an imposter. As they scream, another Supergirl appears, the exact lookalike from the advertisements. And she even has her own adorable bunny super-pet!

She sprays Kara with what she calls her Discombobulation Generator Prototype and flies away, leaving Kara in a confused heap. She hides her old costumes and goes home to see if her parents know anything about what’s going on, but they don’t recognize her. Worse, the other Supergirl comes down the stairs in full Linda Danvers attire, and her parents only recognize her. By this point, even Kara is questioning if she’s the real Supergirl.

Who is This Imposter Supergirl?

As far as first issues go, this one introduces a ton of fun and interesting plot points to tackle in a jaunty, Silver Age style. There’s a fake Supergirl, new villains like Princess Shark, and Kandor’s lycanthrope Lar-On, who Supergirl will certainly have to help by the end of this series. Also, quick side note, but while in Kandor Supergirl saves a young redheaded woman who takes an immediate shine to her and is very adamant in calling her better than Superman, and she has an L-crest. A redhead who has a fixation on the Super Family and has an L-crest? I know a Luthor when I see one, or at least someone associated with him.

Anyway, there’s no clear indication of who this fake Supergirl could be yet, though my money is on Lesla-Lar. Lesla is one of Supergirl’s enemies from the Pre-Crisis days, and she had an obsession with replacing Supergirl and stealing her life. Of course, that Lesla was a Kryptonian like Kara, and this new Supergirl seems to rely more on technology than superpowers. Still, she is able to fly and does have this kind of track record, so she’s someone to keep an eye on. Especially because she tends to want to make Kara forget who she is, and by the end of the issue Kara was specifically hit by a Discobombuation blast and was questioning who she is. Lesla hasn’t made an appearance in over forty years, having never shown up Post-Crisis, so this could be an awesome callback to a long forgotten Supergirl nemesis. Either way, I’m definitely looking forward to seeing who this fake Supergirl is eventually revealed to be!

Supergirl #1 is on sale now!