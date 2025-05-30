Marvel Revealed a Surprising Character’s Mutant Power and it Could Have Major Implications

Jean Grey, also called Marvel Girl and the Phoenix, is easily one of the strongest mutants in all of Marvel. She is the de facto Omega Level mutant, easily the top of all telekinetics and only rivaled in telepathy by people like Professor X. She has threatened and saved the universe many times over the years, with her nearly limitless powers able to strike down any who get in her way. Now, a new mutant has risen who might be just as dangerous as Jean. Jean’s long thought dead and human sister Sara has returned, and her mutant ability might be able to change the Marvel Universe forever. At the very least, Cable seems to think so.

Who Is Sara Grey-Bailey?

Sara is Jean’s older sister, who was long thought to be a human instead of a mutant. She was an advocate for mutant rights, speaking out with her husband against bigotry and discrimination that mutants faced every day. Way back in X-Factor volume one #12, Sara and her husband Paul (an unfortunate name) went missing, and were thought to have been killed. Their children Gailyn and Joey continued on with their parent’s mission, until they too were killed by the Shi’ar Death Commandos in Uncanny X-Men #467 when the aliens sought to get rid of every member of the Grey bloodline, with only Jean and Cable surviving the purge. Now, after nearly forty years of being assumed dead, Sara has returned and awakened to her mutant power.

Where Was Sara All This Time?

Jean Grey has been on a space-farring odyssey in her own self-starring comic book for a bit now. In the most recent arc, Jean was forced to fight against Thanos, a young girl she granted a piece of the Phoenix Force to named Adani, and the Dark Gods that used Adani as a vessel to resurrect and strike out at every universe simultaneously. Needless to say, Jean is a busy woman. At the tail end of stopping the Dark Gods’ invasion of all realities, Jean received a psychic message from a woman who claimed to be her sister, saying that she was alive and had been searching for her.

Issue #11 began with Jean having a nightmare about demons kidnapping and killing her sister, with her powerless to stop it. A nightly occurrence since the message she received. Through their shared mental link, Cyclops comforts Jean and tells her that he doesn’t believe that it was really Sara who contacted her, but if Jean is sure it was she should investigate the White Hot Room. The White Hot Room is the pocket dimension where the Phoenix Force goes when it is not in the main universe. It rests and gestates there when Jean is killed, which does happen every now and again. More recently, it was transformed into a New Krakoa, a mutant heaven for all those who died far too soon.

Jean attempts to go to the White Hot Room, only for her connection to it to shatter, like someone or something is attacking the White Hot Room itself. Just when she thinks her mind is about to break apart, Jean hears her sister’s voice and passes out. She wakes up to find Sara very much alive and welcoming her to where she’s been all these years, Greyhaven. It’s an intergalactic city for mutants, named after Sara because of how she’s helped everyone here. Sometime after her disappearance, Sara awakened to her own mutant ability; the power to awaken the potential of other mutants. All of the mutants in Greyhaven had dormant or undeveloped powers, which Sara has brought to a whole new level. The psychics that live there combine their powers to let Sara connect to the White Hot Room and call out for Jean to find her, and finally the sisters are reunited.

A Loving Reunion With Disastrous Consequences

Unfortunately, whatever happened to the White Hot Room seems to have been felt not just by Jean, but sent a ripple of universal weight out across the entire universe. It was even felt centuries in the future. Specifically by Cable, the son of Cyclops and Madelyne Prior, a clone of Jean. Cable felt the shockwave of energy like the universe itself was falling down on top of him, and decided that it was time he returned to the present to confront his stepmom about what happened. At the same time, while Jean is ecstatic to be reunited with her sister, she also has a dark feeling about their future, the final page showing the two sisters hugging over a destroyed planet, Cable’s metal arm bloody and floating freely in space.

No matter how this all goes down, it is definitely apparent that Sara will be at the center of this next arc, and her ability to awaken people’s latent potential will be pivotal in what happens. If Sara uses her ability to awaken Jean’s own limitless power, well let’s just say that is definitely something that would make the universe shake. It’s gearing up to be a showdown between Jean and her sister and Jean’s somewhat estranged stepson, and oh boy is it going to be a climactic fight. Jean is being torn between both sides of her family; the Greys and the Summers, and it’s going to be absolutely brutal.