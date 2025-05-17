Princess Shark is the DC Character I Didn’t Know I Needed (But I’d Die for Her)

The Summer of Superman is in full swing at DC Comics, and they’re not pulling any punches with their new releases. Not only is the Man of Steel starring in an all new comic, but Krypto is getting his own limited series, and Supergirl is spearheading her own solo ongoing once again. It’s a good time to be a Super Family fan, especially with the way the releases have been shaping up so far. There’s plenty of awesome ideas already at the forefront, but by far one of the funniest new ideas yet came in Supergirl #1, which graced the world with the unveiling of an all new, perfect villain for the Last Daughter of Krypton. DC gave us the illustrious Princess Shark, and I already love her to pieces.

Who is Princess Shark?

Princes Shark appeared at the very start of issue one of the new Supergirl run. She’s what appears to be an eight-ish feet tall anthropomorphic shark woman, ala Orca or King Shark. She wears what looks like a torn apart octopus as a dress, and honestly it just screams fashion. When we see her, Princess Shark is in the middle of enacting her master plan to transform Metropolis into Sharkopolis, a land where sharks would rule the surface, likely eventually expanding out to the world. How was she starting this grand sea-dweller revolution? By literally raining sharks from the sky.

I cannot explain how much I love the image of random, normal sharks just falling onto the streets of Metropolis. They clearly don’t know what’s going on, and it’s not like they can do anything either. They’re certainly causing damage to the road and some cars, but that’s far more incidental than anything. Again, they are just sharks being dropped from the sky, they have no say in the matter. It’s like if a budget Sharknado was in the DC Universe and I will forever thank Princess Shark for that. It is pure Silver Age level fun in the best way possible.

Criminally, we only see Princess Shark for two pages, as Supergirl arrives and immediately takes care of her. The Girl of Steel dropped Princess Shark off in the ocean, far off the shore of Metropolis, before heading back to the city to return all those unwilling displaced sharks to the water. As she flew away, Princess Shark cursed Supergirl, swearing her vengeance, which gives me hope that we’ll be seeing more of Princess Shark in the very near future, because she is without a doubt one of the most adorable and hilarious villains DC has introduced in a while.

Princess Shark is Perfect

Princess Shark’s entire plan was to somehow drop sharks from the sky, which she is apparently just able to do, and populate Metropolis with completely normal sharks. She fully expected this to just work, and I love her for it. Princess Shark is the perfect kind of non-serious throwaway villain because she’s stupid in the best way possible. Her plan obviously makes no sense whatsoever, but it’s so over the top and extravagant that it makes watching her work incredibly enjoyable. It’s turn-your-brain-off funny, and that’s one of the core foundations that comic books were built on. Superhero comic books too often forget that their genre is allowed to be silly and weird, but Princess Shark is the perfect example of why you should go off the rails and design characters that sound downright idiotic to anyone above the age of twelve. Princess Shark is awesome!

And she also has a really cool basis to be tied to the grander lore of the Super Family’s rogues gallery. Obviously, having a character named Princess Shark brings to mind the beloved character King Shark, who got his start as a Superboy enemy. Being the son of the Shark God, King Shark was able to magically hurt his Kryptonian adversary, and honestly what else beyond being related to the Shark God could or should give you the power to kidnap sharks and turn them into paratroopers? The bottom line is that Princess Shark is an incredible new villain that scratches that perfect itch of being just silly and cool enough to be really, really fun, and I hope we see a lot more of her in the future.

Supergirl #1 is on sale now!