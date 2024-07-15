Rob Liefeld Reveals Avengelyne 30th Anniversary Edition Covers (Exclusive)

San Diego Comic-Con will see the release of special edition covers celebrating the 30th anniversary of Rob Liefeld’s Avengelyne. 2024 is already shaping up to be a big year for the creator behind Deadpool and Cable. The Merc With a Mouth is returning to the big screen in Deadpool & Wolverine, reuniting Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as their iconic X-Men characters. There’s also San Diego Comic-Con coming up in a few weeks, where there will be even more big announcements. With a live-action Avengelyne movie in the works from Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde, Liefeld is capitalizing on the excitement by debuting a set of covers from some of the comic book industry’s best and brightest talents.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal three covers for the Avengelyne 30th anniversary editions set to be available at San Diego Comic-Con this month. The covers come from artists Shannon Maer, Angela Wu, and Billy Tucci. Naturally, the covers feature Avengelyne in all of her sword-bearing glory, looking fierce and deadly all at the same time. There will also be foil variants of the select covers as well. Avengelyne and SDCC are both celebrating 30th anniversaries, with the former taking place in 2025 and the latter this year, so it only makes sense for the big collaboration.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde’s Avengelyne movie lands at Warner Bros.

April saw the reports that Warner Bros. was close to a seven-figure deal for the film rights to Avengelyne. The project will reportedly come to WB by way of Margot Robbie’s production company, with Robbie expected to star as the title character and Olivia Wilde expected to direct. Poor Things writer Tony McNamara will write the screenplay, and according to Deadline, who first reported the talks, “most of the deals are closed,” meaning this is closer to reality than any prior attempt to bring the property to the screen.

“Avengelyne resonated so powerfully with the audience because her story of redemption is one that is so relatable,” Liefeld said in a previous interview. “A fallen angel, sentenced to redeem herself by serving humanity, Earth is a foreign environment to her, she must adapt in order to save herself as well as mankind. Her dilemma provides humor amidst the larger plot engine driving her journey.”

What is Avengelyne about?

Avengelyne 30th anniversary covers by Shannon Maer, Angela Wu, and Billy Tucci for San Diego Comic-Con

The description of the Avengelyne comic from Maximum Press/Image Comics reads, “Avengelyne is an angel who fights the forces of evil and often finds herself face-to-face with demons and monsters. She was the most feared warrior in Heaven’s Warhost, having single-handedly broken into Pandemonium, the outer fortress of Hell, to confront the Devil himself. She is a fallen angel, banished from Heaven by God after being tricked into questioning his love for humans. Avengelyne was stripped of all her angelic abilities, other than her great strength and her blood, which, once extracted from her body, could be used as a weapon or a miracle once empowered by quoting verses from the Bible. Avengelyne uses her powers to fight demons on earth and is being groomed to be humankind’s last hope in a coming Armageddon.”

You can find the Avengelyne 30th anniversary covers by Shannon Maer, Angela Wu, and Billy Tucci below. San Diego Comic-Con takes place on July 25-28th, and don’t miss out on the foil variants available as well!

Shannon Maer

Avengelyne 30th anniversary edition cover by Shannon Maer

Angela Wu

Avengelyne 30th anniversary edition cover by Angela Wu

Billy Tucci