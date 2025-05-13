Captain America: Brave New World Gets a Disney+ Premiere Date (And It’s Sooner Than You Think)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe collection on Disney+ is about to grow, as one of the latest films in the ever-expanding franchise is finally set to make its streaming debut. Captain America: Brave New World was the first of three Marvel Studios movies to hit theaters in 2025, first debuting on the big screen in February. While the film wasn’t exactly a box office success, many have been awaiting its streaming debut on Disney+, and now we finally know when that will be.

On Tuesday, Marvel and Disney announced that Captain America: Brave New World is set to begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on May 28th. That streaming debut is just a couple of weeks away, giving fans a chance to stream Brave New World sooner than they might have expected.

The announcement of the Brave New World‘s Disney+ debut comes on the same day as the film’s physical release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. We have a full review of the 4K Steelbook and, if you want your own copy of Captain America: Brave New World, you can purchase one here.

Captain America: Brave New World Special Features

The digital and physical home releases of Captain America: Brave New World include several special features that you won’t be able to find on Disney+, including a trio of deleted scenes. Below, you can check out the full lineup of Brave New World’s special features.