Captain America: Brave New World Gets a Disney+ Premiere Date (And It’s Sooner Than You Think)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe collection on Disney+ is about to grow, as one of the latest films in the ever-expanding franchise is finally set to make its streaming debut. Captain America: Brave New World was the first of three Marvel Studios movies to hit theaters in 2025, first debuting on the big screen in February. While the film wasn’t exactly a box office success, many have been awaiting its streaming debut on Disney+, and now we finally know when that will be.
On Tuesday, Marvel and Disney announced that Captain America: Brave New World is set to begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ on May 28th. That streaming debut is just a couple of weeks away, giving fans a chance to stream Brave New World sooner than they might have expected.
The announcement of the Brave New World‘s Disney+ debut comes on the same day as the film’s physical release on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. We have a full review of the 4K Steelbook and, if you want your own copy of Captain America: Brave New World, you can purchase one here.
Captain America: Brave New World Special Features
The digital and physical home releases of Captain America: Brave New World include several special features that you won’t be able to find on Disney+, including a trio of deleted scenes. Below, you can check out the full lineup of Brave New World’s special features.
- Deleted Scenes
- A Heartfelt Thanks – President Ross praises Agent Taylor for her actions.
- The Mission – Sam Wilson tries to extract information out of Agent Taylor in the boxing ring.
- Stick Around – President Ross extends an apology and an unexpected invitation to Isaiah.
- Assuming the Mantle – Ever since his high-flying debut in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” audiences around the world have known that Sam Wilson was destined for great things. Join the cast and crew as they look at Sam’s past, present, and potential future in the MCU.
- Old Scores, New Scars – Brave New World finds Captain America locked in a battle of brains and brawn in the forms of The Leader, Red Hulk, and Sidewinder. From prosthetics to visual effects to stunt work, get the lowdown on these formidable foes and how they’re brought to life.
- Gag Reel – Enjoy some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Captain America: Brave New World.
- Audio Commentary – Listen to Director Julius Onah and Director of Photography Kramer Morgenthau talk about the film