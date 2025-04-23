Sam Wilson Dons a New Captain America Costume (And It Looks Pretty Cool)

Sam Wilson finds a new costume when he has to be a one-man team against a new iteration of the Masters of Evil. Captain America: Brave New World just finished a theatrical run, and now fans wait for the Marvel film to arrive on Disney+ to stream. The Marvel Universe is currently in a state of chaos after Doctor Doom took over the world. The Avengers have been working to stop Doom, but while they’ve been preoccupied, another villainous group is coming out of the shadows for their own takeover attempt. Captain America will have an unlikely team-up that results in a cool new outfit for the Sentinel of Liberty. WARNING: Spoilers for Avengers #25 below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers #25 comes from the creative team of Jed MacKay, Valerio Schiti, Federico Blee, and VC’s Cory Petit. The new Masters of Evil — Mad Thinker, Dr. Hyde, Dreadknight, Madcap, and Oubliette Midas, the Exterminatrix — take advantage of the Avengers being distracted by Doctor Doom to commandeer the Impossible City, the sentient floating headquarters of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Mad Thinker uses Man-Slayers to insert a self-iterating virus inside the Impossible City to replace its consciousness with one loyal to the Masters of Evil.

The plan is set when Sam Wilson is the only Avenger in the Impossible City. Sam had to leave the fight against Doctor Doom due to injuries. While the Impossible City loads its consciousness into a Man-Slayer to mend Sam, the city is reset, essentially locking the Impossible City out and trapping its consciousness inside the Man-Slayer. Sam understands that he’s not a super-soldier like Steve Rogers, and the Impossible City doesn’t have combat experience. So, how are the two of them supposed to stop the Masters of Evil? The answer to that is easy: Impossible City’s Man-Slayer transforms into a new costume for Captain America.

Sam Wilson’s new costume is the Avengers’ floating headquarters

image credit: marvel comics

The first look at Captain America’s new costume comes when they get the drop on Madcap. Sam has broken bones in his arm, so wearing the Impossible City’s Man-Slayer plastic body allows Sam to be fully protected from harm. The costume covers Sam’s entire body, leaving just his head exposed. Sam still has his trust wings and shield to help him in the fight against Madcap.

Sam said he’s been an Avenger for a long time, and with that has come working alongside the likes of Tony Stark. Captain America’s costume is similar to the armor that Iron Man wears, and just overall looks stylish. One advantage to the costume is that it keeps Madcap’s bubbles from touching Sam’s skin, since the bubbles can turn Sam insane just like Madcap.

Captain America and the Impossible City’s union gets the best of the villain, with Cap’s shield beheading Madcap. Luckily, Madcap has a healing factor, so Cap takes the head with them. That’s one of the Masters of Evil taken out of the fight, but four still remain. However, backup may be on the way. The Impossible City’s teleportion device shows Black Panther requesting extraction, so he could show up next issue to lend a hand to Captain America.

How cool does Captain America’s armored costume look to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!