Scarlet Witch Trends After Rumors Claim Wanda Could Return in Vision Series

It’s been an exciting day for the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. Not only was it confirmed that James Spader is returning as Ultron in Disney+’s new Vision series – marking his first appearance since he played the character in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015 – but there are also rumors circulating that the show could feature Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch. Ever since Wanda supposedly died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (we’re not buying it), fans have been eager to find out when she would be popping up next. There have been many calls for a Scarlet Witch solo movie, but fans are just happy rumors of her return are circulating. In fact, “Scarlet Witch” started trending as soon as Deadline dropped the report that Olsen might be in the Vision series.

“Do not give me hope… I can’t take it,” @maximoffgifs reacted to the rumors. “Elizabeth Olsen’s return as the scarlet witch is imminent,” @giselleb1234 added. “There’s NO WAY they’re doing all this to NOT make a Scarlet Witch movie like walk with me,” @wandasattorney tweeted.

It’s also worth noting that all of this news dropped on August 23rd, the date Wanda and Vision chose for their anniversary in the first episode of WandaVision. Coincidence? Maybe! But it sure is fun to speculate.

Will Elizabeth Olsen Be in Agatha All Along?

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) in WandaVision.

While there’s no official word on whether or not Elizabeth Olsen is returning to the MCU, many fans suspect she’ll be popping up in Disney+’s upcoming WandaVision spin-off, Agatha All Along. It was previously announced that nine actors from WandaVision would be returning for the upcoming series. In addition to Kathryn Hahn in the titular role, the series will also feature WandaVision‘s Emma Caulfield, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. MCU newcomers include Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasil, and Patti LuPone.

Olsen recently teased her MCU return despite previously saying she wasn’t involved with the new Disney+ series.

“I don’t know ever how to answer these questions except I don’t… I think I’ll be back,” Olsen said with a laugh while speaking with Deadline at SXSW. While she could have just been referring to the greater MCU, the question did seem to be specifically about Agatha, so hopefully, this means we’ll be seeing Wanda in Westview once again.

