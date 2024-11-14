Agatha and Scarlet Witch Reunite to Discuss Wanda’s New Protege (Exclusive)

Scarlet Witch was a hot topic on Agatha All Along, but if fans want to see a reunion between Agatha Harkness and Wanda Maximoff, they’ll have to tune into Marvel’s Scarlet Witch series. The comic has done a good job of re-establishing Scarlet Witch’s place in the Marvel Universe while expanding her supporting cast by reintroducing a de-aged Agatha. Wanda’s world is going to be thrown upside down when Agatha presents her with a protege named Amaranth. Her backstory remains a mystery — as well as Agatha’s motivations — but for now, we can take a look at the Scarlet Witch issue where Amaranth makes her Marvel debut.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Scarlet Witch #6 by Steve Orlando, Lorenzo Tammetta, Frank William, and VC’s Ariana Maher. It begins with Scarlet Witch and Agatha having a conversation in Wanda’s basement in her Lotkill shop. They recount how Agatha stole the elder god Chthon from Wanda’s soul in Scarlet Witch Annual #1, but now Agatha comes in good faith! Agatha has brought a student for Wanda, but the Scarlet Witch smells a catch. When Wanda asks Agatha why she doesn’t teach this student herself, Agatha claims not every teacher can reach every student.

Meanwhile, Amaranth is busy talking with Darcy Lewis upstairs. Amaranth reveals that Agatha saved her life and that she was adopted by her father when she was 10 years old. Amaranth’s father tried to help her uncover her past, but she wound up driving him mad. She ultimately ran until she met Agatha, who tried to help Amaranth but failed. Amaranth is now Scarlet Witch’s problem.

Who is Amaranth, Scarlet Witch’s new protege?

Amaranth is a new character created by artist Jen Bartel for Marvel’s New Champions variant cover program. Amaranth and the other young heroes featured on the New Champions variant covers will soon star in an ongoing series titled New Champions, set to debut in January. That’s pretty much all we know about Amaranth at the moment, though the description of Scarlet Witch #6 says that Wanda will be tasked with helping unravel Amaranth’s shadowy past.

“Ever since she debuted in Jen Bartel’s gorgeous variant cover, I’ve been intrigued by Amaranth,” Orlando shared. “Who was she? What was her story–no, her mystery? So, when the chance came to bring her into SCARLET WITCH and explore those questions with the rest of the creative team, I leapt. Bringing Amaranth through the Last Door gives us a chance to upend Wanda’s dynamic with a scenario where Wanda’s faced with a powerful, mysterious being she struggles to figure out–an inverse of her own dynamic earlier in her life. Amaranth’s unique gifts hint towards an auspicious parentage and impressive power, but her life has been tinged with tragedy. There might be no one in the Marvel Universe that can help her, but if there was one–it would be the Scarlet Witch.”

The exclusive preview of Scarlet Witch #6 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, November 20th.

