SDCC 2024: Tom King Teases “Biggest Wonder Woman Issue in Decades”

DC has been pretty busy over the course of San Diego Comic-Con, revealing news regarding Absolute Power, its recently announced All In and Absolute initiatives and even a bit about some upcoming Elseworlds stories. New series and creative teams have also been in that mix, but DC teased a bit about one of its current series as well during the Jim Lee and Friends panel. ComicBook’s Jenna Anderson was on hand for the panel, which featured Wonder Woman writer Tom King teasing something epic for the upcoming Wonder Woman #14. When we say epic, we mean it too, as it will bring some long-teased elements to the forefront.

A Can’t-Miss Issue

King and Daniel Sampere have already been doing some big things in the pages of Wonder Woman since taking over the series, and there have been a host of unforgettable moments throughout the series thus far. That’s nothing though in comparison to what King has planned for Wonder Woman #14, as during the panel King teased that #14 is the “biggest Wonder Woman issue in decades”, and even said it’s bigger than Batman #50.

As for the reason why that issue will be such a major event, that’s because it will feature the birth of Wonder Woman’s daughter Trinity, who was introduced as part of King and Sampere’s new run. That’s not all though, as not only will this be her first appearance in mainline continuity, but the issue will reveal who her father is as well. It’s easy to see why this will be such a major and must-read event,

A Worthy Challenge

During an interview with ComicBook Nation, King previously discussed that the challenge in writing Wonder Woman comes from some contradictions in her approach to things and her mission. “That’s the hard part of writing her, is that she’s almost radical in some of her belief in love, compassion, and peace. Much more so than Superman or Batman, but she’s also a warrior or war. She’s someone who comes from a society involved with a sort of endless conflict that trains you to fight. She comes from that sort of Game of Thrones atmosphere, and those two contradictions live inside of her,” King said. “She’s someone who wants peace but makes war, and her having to deal with that I think makes her one of the more interesting characters in fiction.”

When compared to Superman and Batman, Wonder Woman stands apart and charts her own path. “Wonder Woman’s not that. Wonder Woman is more rebellious than that. Wonder Woman is not with the system. She’s not trying to enforce the system. She’s against the system. She’s rebellious. Iconoclastic, and I wanted to bring that out in her,” King said. “So in this, she is not with the government, she’s against the government, which I think in sort of our modern time, a lot of us have had the instinct that there are some great injustices happening with the people in power, and I wanted Wonder Woman to be the person who stands against that. Absolutely.”

Wonder Woman #14 hits stores on October 16th.

