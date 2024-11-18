Monarch: Legacy of Monsters First Photo Announces Season 2 Production Start With Cryptic Tease

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters took fans of Legendary’s MonsterVerse deeper into the lore with Season 1, following siblings Cate and Kentaro Randa as they searched for information about their missing father Hiroshi, a quest that led them through the history of Titans and MUTOs. The Apple TV+ show was successful, and that combined with the box office from the Godzilla and King Kong movies has seen the show picked up for a second season. Apple TV’s X account has released a cryptic photo for the new season, one which shows off the new setting of the show: King Kong’s home of Skull Island.

The photo shows two Monarch Jeeps with damaged equipment behind them, overlooking a dense jungle. It was already revealed that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters‘ setting would be moved to Skull Island for Season 2, but this is the first photo from the set of hit TV show. Focusing more on the King Kong side of MonsterVerse makes a lot of sense; Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire was a hit and beyond Kong: Skull Island, very little has been established about the Kong side of the MonsterVerse compared to the Godzilla parts of it. Setting Monarch’s second season there will allow the show to flesh it out.

Monarch‘s second season has other changes as well. Prey star Amber Midthunder has joined the cast, playing Isabel, a powerful businesswoman. The MonsterVerse’s ascendancy comes at an interesting time for kaiju movies. Godzilla Minus One took 2024 by storm, showing fans that these movies could tell poignant stories that still had all of the amazing action that they craved. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire expanded the MonsterVerse in new directions and, while it didn’t get the critical plaudits of Godzilla Minus One, its box office success and fan esteem have proven that kaijus are here to stay.

Beyond the trip to Skull Island in Season 2, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is also getting a spin-off series. While not much information has been released about this new series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 showrunner Chris Black will also be writing this spin-off series’ first episode. Putting the shows under one creative voice is a step in the right direction.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 is currently in production, but a release date hasn’t been given yet, although most assume it will drop at some point in 2025.