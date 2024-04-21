Skull Island Writer Shares New Update on Season 2

It has been a hot minute since the world last heard from Skull Island. While the MonsterVerse is on top of the box office with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, plenty of fans are just starting their titan trek. From Godzilla to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, there is a lot to take in. And not long ago, the writer behind Skull Island updated fans on how season two is looking.

The update comes straight from Brian Duffield, the developer and writer behind Skull Island. If you did not realize, Kong was given his own animated spin-off series back in June 2023. The show earned solid reviews from fans as it explored more of Skull Island's mysterious terrain. Many expected a second season to come along quickly, and Duffield says season two was written. The question is whether the comeback will ever happen.

"Scripts are all done and I hope it sees the light at some point – think we got unlucky with timing and story changes in the bigger 'Verse. But I had a great time, which is all that matters," Duffield shared.

Of course, the future of the MonsterVerse is up in the air as is. The IP got its start in 2014 with Gareth Edwards' take on Godzilla, and the MonsterVerse exploded from there. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has given great evidence for why the movies should continue given its box office dominance. With over $440 million USD earned globally, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a beast, and it isn't the only project thriving. Not long ago, Apple TV+ shared news that Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season two was in the clear. The live-action drama earned impressive reviews upon its release last year, and now Apple TV+ is eager to expand its MonsterVerse vision.

As for Skull Island, well – only the future can tell what will happen. Netflix is notorious tough on season renewals, that much we know. Skull Island may be a part of Netflix's quiet cancellations, but hopefully, the animated series will get another run of episodes.

What do you think about this latest update on Skull Island? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!