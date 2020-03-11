Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/11/2020

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Decorum #1, Cable #1, and Superman #21.

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #11

Batman and the Outsiders #11 is almost two issues in one. The first part is the big battle between Black Lightning and the Outsiders and Ra’s villains while the other part is Batman trying to guide Sofia to her own heroic identity while the two stories are connected by Ra’s actual journey to find an ultimate power. In truth, there is a lot of establishing in this issue, but it works well in that it helps resolve some of the emotional notes that have been running through the series as well as bring all of the major players to a spot where the real fight can jump off: going up against Ra’s. Pair these narrative elements with the great fight scenes as the Outsiders face off with the villains, it’s a fun read that helps put the title on a good track for more action to come. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE BATMAN’S GRAVE #6

Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch continue their maxi-series that focuses on a compelling mystery taking place in the world of Gotham City, but unfortunately, the art work falls a little short with this latest installment. Hitch seemingly can’t get the look of Bat-Man right here, with his mask changing proportions from what we’ve seen before. The story lives up to the installments of the past issues, but this one definitely could have been kept in the oven a tad longer. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 3 out of 5

CATWOMAN #21

Catwoman’s time in Villa Hermosa has officially come to a close, and the way it concludes is emotional, action-packed, and surprising. The issue sees Selina’s final battle against Raina Creel, which simultaneously reveals more about the Princess of Plunder than she might’ve expected. The issue makes Selina’s move back towards Gotham make a heck of a lot of sense, while also tying up her time away with a satisfying bow. Joelle Jones has absolutely left her mark on Selina across this run thus far, and here’s hoping it’s far from the last time she’ll be tied to the character. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE DOLLHOUSE FAMILY #5

Una’s disappearance into the dollhouse understandably brings with it some complications that can’t be so easily explained, forcing Alice to go to extreme lengths to find the source of the antique. As you could imagine, she is confronted with even more mysteries, some of which solve her questions and others that make the situation even more horrifying. This chapter might not have as many horrifying reveals as its predecessors, but as the narrative starts to become more clear, readers will be relieved to see all the disparate threads starting to weave together for a perplexing and disturbing storyline. Luckily, this installment still has some creepy revelations about the origins of the dollhouse, so this book isn’t entirely an exposition dump, leaving us even more exciting to see how narrative’s upcoming issue will bring the whole series together. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE FLASH #751

The story that pits Barry Allen against the new villain Paradox is a good one, if not a little rushed. Of course, this isn’t relating to the Flash’s speed, but rather, how the plot is seemingly trying to knock out betrayals and character beats at a rapid pace. Williamson and Duce provide another serviceable story here, but it certainly doesn’t live up to the origin issue of Paradox, though it has quite the stinger. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 3 out of 5

THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #2

The Green Lantern Season Two started off in a bold new fashion, and #2 looks to continue that trend, but ultimately fumbles along the way. Writer Grant Morrison hits the ground running from the very first panel, setting up a new city and supporting cast, but despite the extensive exposition it continued to feel incredibly disjointed from where things left off the last issue. The plot also takes an odd jump early, and nothing ever grounds the quirkier aspects of the story, leaving you confused at best and bored at worst. On the positive side, artist Liam Sharp and colorist Steve Oliff’s work is fantastic throughout the issue, producing some poster-worthy renditions of GL and some memorable if slightly off-putting bird people. By the end of this issue there still doesn’t seem to be a reason for it in the larger context of the story, so if that changes then great, but if not it feels like not much more than filler. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 2 out of 5

DC #2

HAWKMAN #22

I can’t say I’ve ever been so excited in a comic that takes place in virtually the same scene for its duration. Despite being out among the cosmos in an arc that is peak science fiction—something Pasarin darws exceptionally well, might I add—this issue packs a major punch for how “small” it really is. Equal parts thrilling and deceiving, this title still manages to crank out quality stories 22 issues in. Venditti’s plotting is as sharp as ever, nevermind his peak pacing. Either way, Hawkman is firing on all cylinders nearly two years after its launch and this specific arc might be my favorite yet. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 5 out of 5

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #19

House of Whispers is weaving some interesting threads. The chaos set in motion by the Corinthian, Aesop’s return to the mortal realm and friendship with Papa Midnite, Erzulie’s ongoing marriage strife are all solid hook. But having them all at once, they each feel like they’re fighting for space, and so we only get the most basic, surface-level depictions of the characters and the events they’re going through. It feels like the changing of the guards at the House of Watchers should be treated with more weight, but instead, we get a matter-of-fact telling. It’s not bad, but it also doesn’t feel like it is fulfilling its full potential. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERMAN #21

Superman #21 is what every superhero comic needs to be. It lingers on the big moments when it needs to, it doesn’t rush through conversations or scenes, and it doesn’t fall prey to padding an issue for the trade. By building a story slowly (but not too slowly), every issue of Superman provides both payoffs to past readers and new surprises and complications to be solved in the next issue. — Christian Hoffer



Rating: 5 out of 5

THE TERRIFICS #26

While this issue doesn’t pack the punch of last month’s “Choose Your Own Adventure” anniversary issue, it still is a pretty solid installment of The Terrifics. The saga puts a lot of factors into focus, as the Terrifics and Stagg Industries partner on a project that somehow manages to go wrong. Yang, Davila, Cifuentes, and company are all in pretty good form this issue, there’s just a lot of questions left unanswered. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 3 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #753

There’s a lot going on in Wonder Woman #753. The battle with Valda and the related ramifications with the Boston PD both have resolutions while, in Norway, Paula Von Gunther continues to assemble her Horswomen. The result is an issue that is heavy on action which is always fun to read, but it also comes across as a bit haphazard, narrative-wise, and muchof the Valda element of things just feels superfluous once it comes to a rather lackluster end. The real high point of the issue is the final surprise at the end, but with this being the end of an arc hopefully there’ll be something of more substance coming after. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 3 out of 5

YOUNG JUSTICE #14

Young Justice serves up an action-packed climax filled with plenty of superheroes and monsters both on Earth and in Skartaris. With so many faces, both familiar and brand new, running through these pages, it would be easy to lose track of what’s happening. However, tightly crafted introductory pages and some enthralling spreads make each new phase of this battle a delight to follow, never even flirting with confusion. The two art styles at play continue to pay dividends, with Oeming’s Skartaris panels offering the highest highs in this issue. Young Justice #14 is a giant brawl, but it’s a very well executed giant brawl and it deserves props for sticking the landing on a story that refuses to quit growing in scope and scale. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #41

The Amazing Spider-Man hits up shelves this week with a new issue, and it does some curious narrative jumps that will delight most readers. The start of the issue finds Spider-Man and Boomerang in hot water as they face monsters in the sewer, but some flashbacks explain how the pair ended up together. Filled with witty lines, this fast-paced story is as energetic as Peter Parker himself, and we’re looking forward to reading its next release. — Megan Peters



Rating: 4 out of 5

ANT-MAN #3

Zeb Wells’ Ant-Man continues to impress with #3. We get some a couple of interesting continuity callbacks, some fun interactions between Scott and the rest of The Avengers and another clue as to what the new group of villains are planning. There isn’t as much insect body horror this time around, but that can be forgiven given what’s being teased for future issues. Four words: Savage Land Bug Lords. — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS #32

Avengers #32 is ambitious to say the least, and yet the team is absolutely making it work, setting up what should be a battle of epic proportions. First off though enough can’t be said of the work Ed McGuinness and Francesco Manna are doing on the visuals. From Namor and the ocean he calls home to an army of vampires, Blade and Man-Thing, Thor and a Star-Brand baby and everything in-between, there’s not a page that isn’t superb or full of life, and we haven’t even seen this massive clash happen yet. Aaron does a remarkable job of bringing all these characters together that will have you sold by issue’s end, and that final page will definitely raise some questions as well. Avengers is the epitome of a whirlwind rollercoaster ride, and we’re definitely here for it. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS OF THE WASTELAND #3

The power of the “Old Man Logan” comics came from the build up of its narrative which was actually a tearing down of the hero and putting him at his lowest. That was The Wasteland in a nutshell. Avengers of the Wasteland isn’t an “Old Man” comic so it’s not playing by that type of story, instead it’s working on building a legacy of hope in this hopeless world, but I don’t think it’s working. Frankly, the story seldom feels like it’s actually set in the Wasteland at all, just a part of the Marvel Universe with other characters away from the action. It always feels just okay too until a final page twist hooks you back in. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 3 out of 5

CABLE #1

Cable #1 doesn’t break the wheel, but it shows us a side of the X-Men that has otherwise gone untold in this new era. It is a comic that focuses on the younger, mutant generation, and gives us a fun, frantic story that is one of the best of the ancillary X-Books for this day and age. — Evan Valentine



Rating: 4 out of 5

GHOST RIDER #6

If there’s been one constant in Brisson’s Ghost Rider series, it has been the book’s ability to consistently one-up itself. Featuring major moments involving various characters from the Underworld, and Earth alike, this book comes with the run’s biggest—and gnarliest—change yet. The plot continues to churn forward ever so slowly, trying to drag something that could be wrapped up in a few issues into a full arc. The cameos from Marvel’s edgier characters—you know, like Punisher and Wolverine—still feel really hollow; instead of diving into Danny Ketch’s massive transformation, it feels the character is using the aforementioned A-list names as a crutch to hobble along. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 3 out of 5

GWEN STACY #2

Slice of life, man on the street stories are where the Marvel Universe feels most alive and Christos Gage & Todd Nauck’s Gwen Stacy series fundamentally understands this. Nauck continues to build on the classic look of the world and characters in a series that feels as timeless as any of the stories fans love from the 70s and 80s, with the kind of narrative delineation that feels like they took over from Gerry Conway and Gil Kane. Gwen Stacy remains as compelling and interesting as ever as well, with fun beats for obscure and fan-favorite Spider-Man villains as well. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 4 out of 5

HAWKEYE: FREEFALL #4

Hawkeye: Freefall #4 is one of the most fun and most frustrating issues yet, but it’s frustrating in a way only Hawkeye can be. The constant lies and coverups have about reached their peak in this issue which sharpens the juxtaposition between a lovable, do-good hero and his underhanded, deceitful sides better than ever before. The humor’s just subtle enough to liven things up without derailing things, and many of the best moments from the issue are conveyed not through what the characters say but rather their expressions and reactions to their faulty dynamics and situations that grow more tangled with each issue. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

THE IMMORTAL HULK #32

After finishing The Immortal Hulk #32, I wanted to crack open Neil Postman’s Amusing Ourselves to Death and start working on an essay. That’s an idiosyncratic compliment, but please trust me that it’s a compliment. This is an issue that fits neatly into the middle of a much larger story, building on the re-introduction of Xemnu and building toward a battle delayed until The Immortal Hulk #33. However, what comes between the starting point and climax of Xemnu’s return is a wonderfully articulated story that hangs a creeping sense of horror and realization around a diverse array of character beats, confrontations, and twists. It’s a masterpiece in comic book scripting and a script that is masterfully executed on each page by Joe Bennett with some surprise assistance from one of the other best draftsman working in superhero comics today. This is exceptional work and a reminder that even “middle chapters” can aim to blow readers’ minds. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: THE BLACK CAT STRIKES #3

Once again, Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes managed to prove its worth with #3. For those who don’t know, the series takes place inside the version of Spider-Man created in Insomniac’s hit PS4 game from 2018. The series revolves the story from the Black Cat/Hammerhead-centric DLC, “The City That Never Sleeps,” and when the book is simply retelling those plot points it’s at its weakest. But when the book dives into storylines and character moments that were only implied in the game, it absolutely shines. This issue goes deep into MJ and Peter’s initial breakup, a huge yet unseen moment from the game, and gives her side of the story as well as her reaction to Spidey’s sudden fling with Black Cat. It’s all incredibly well-written and feels right at home with the three-dimensional version of Mary Jane we got to know in the game. — Connor Casey



Rating: 4 out of 5

NEBULA #2

The first issue of Nebula was a pleasant surprise, but the second fails to merge the familiar tropes and conceptual premise into anything more satisfying than a casual boredom read. Nebula #2 is loaded up with Western tropes featuring Nebula as a mysterious stranger protecting a young lady from the unscrupulous local power broker. It’s the sort of familiar story that can still be enjoyable when told with special style or a new twist, but neither of those elements are present here. It’s all executed competently with a few notable pages of gun-slinging, fist-swinging action. However, Nebula’s new operating system is never successfully integrated into that story, often appearing in an afterthought-like manner. Nebula #2 is a fine sci-fi western, but never much more than fine. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

NEW MUTANTS #9

The New Mutants return from space and reunite with the other young mutants they left behind. Ed Brisson writers some fun interactions here as Magik stand her ground when Cyclops gets condescending and the New Mutants insist clinging to their “better to beg forgiveness…” attitude. Flaviano gives these interactions an appropriate mood and offers some great design moments, but his storytelling falls short when the action kicks in. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 3 out of 5

PUNISHER: SOVIET #5

The penultimate issue of Punisher: Soviet plays out with explosive style and melodrama of an 80s action flick, but still manages to deliver the over-the-top brothers-in-arms sincerity that Ennis has transformed into its own sub-genre of his comics. The opening sequence is a genuine shocker, quickly wrapping up one idea that could have lasted much longer in a decision that will likely play out in another Punisher-related issue from this same creative team. After that it’s a never-too-surprising series of action-oriented reversals, complete with a notable final gambit that delivers plenty of bloody heroism and sacrifice along very familiar lines. Even when you see each next step coming, this showdown is delivered with masterlike competency and that means it’s still plenty easy to enjoy, even with a story that many fans have seen in some form dozens of times before. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-HAM #4

Spider-Ham has managed to deliver a decently high hit:miss ratio while also delivering plenty of jokes per page. Nothing tops Captain Americat’s unwillingness to take himself or his world seriously though. It’s the sort of gag that keeps on giving with each subverted moment of resilience or virtue capable of evoking a genuine guffaw. The inclusion of a council of Kangs and several well-considered homages to superhero tropes and famous moments make this another very enjoyable installment in a series that manages to deliver a unique element of spectacle with each new issue. It’s enough to make you sad this goofy series is coming to a close. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #1

Some of the most memorable bounty hunters in Star Wars lore—Boba Fett, Beilert Valance, and Bossk—unite in this series, with the added bonuses of Doctor Aphra and Black Krrsantan joining the mix for, well, some sort of adventure. This debut issue depicts not only the former alliances they had with one another, but teases how their paths will once again collide, even if Fett has precious cargo in the form of a frozen Han Solo in his ship. The first issue of this series feels like the bridge between bounty hunter tales from the Legends line of books and comics, while embracing some mythology and terminology from The Mandalorian to make a more cohesive canon. Much like your standard Western, this issue brings together a number of unlikely allies who are willing to set aside their differences if it means settling a score, though we’re left with little more than a handful of exciting action sequences and exposition that might allow the second issue to deliver us more in terms of narrative. The book is off to a good start for bounty hunter fans, but offers little to convince non-fans that this won’t be your average mercenary mission. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #3

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #2

After thinking he was confronting Padmé, we learn that Vader has instead found Sabé, one of her handmaidens, as the two both seek to make whoever caused her demise pay for what they’ve done. Given that she died at Vader’s hand, his motivations are slightly different, but their path points them towards an important part of Anakin and Padmé’s history, certainly bringing a certain amount of doom with him. Despite the previous issue ending with a “shocking reveal,” it’s nice to see the book quickly move forward with its reality instead of prolonging any mystery, with Padmé fans sure to appreciate that the upcoming narrative is set to honor her in spirit. Seeing Vader express even the faintest glimmer of vulnerability towards Sabé is strange to see, given that he is a totem of villainy, so we hope this all ends up being part of a ruse or the effects of a fractured psyche instead of the Sith Lord actually attempting to connect with another individual. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF KYLO REN #4

Ben Solo’s journey comes to an end while Kylo Ren’s begins in this final issue of the series, which sees the former hero become the villain he believes he was born to become, featuring a number of intense showdowns with a variety of unlikely combatants. Given that we know where the character’s journey takes him, the reveals of this final installment aren’t entirely surprising, though it does allow for unexpected moments that unite important characters throughout the Skywalker Saga together, cementing the importance of Kylo’s embrace of the Dark Side as a key moment in the history of the galaxy far, far away. The book makes for an action-packed conclusion to this part of the character’s journey, which Ben Solo fans are sure to relish, while the rest of readers will be satiated to see one of the final puzzle pieces in the Skywalker Saga pressed into place. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 4 out of 5

SUB-MARINER MARVELS SNAPSHOT #1

It’s not clearly exactly what this one-shot glimpse into the life of a post-war Namor was intended to be, but it lands with a big ol’ “yikes!” The story is presented as an homage to early Marvel Comics with a tin ear for dialogue and urge to address social issues in the broadest fashion possible. This approach of being old fashioned for its own sake is complemented surprisingly well by Jerry Ordway’s draftsmanship, which offers well-crafted expressions and plenty of details to draw readers in. It even becomes an absurdly enjoyable romp with the introduction of a Nazi-robot-shark, but that quickly ends when some graphic depictions of the Holocaust are interspliced in a story already torn between self-seriousness and wackiness. Like I said, it’s unclear if there was a specific tone that should have guided this entire issue, but instead it reads like a mad patchwork that becomes deeply troublesome considering the subject matter it struggles to address. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 1 out of 5

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: ALIEN REALITY #4

After an uneven issue #2, Symbiote Spider-Man: Alien Reality #4 evens back out and delivers an interesting issue that despite feeling very expected and not particularly groundbreaking does offer a bit of an adventure as we head into the Nightmare Realm. What works best here is the honestly the art as both Spidey and Doctor Strange work their way to Nightmare. It’s colorful and vibrant and feels fitting for the quest. It’s still a fairly average issue, but it’s less flat this week even with the still rather lackluster twist regarding Red Cat. The real “best” part of the issue is that it’s clear we’re building towards a showdown and that momentum keeps things nicely afloat. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 3 out of 5

THOR #4

Thor #4 boasts several successes, but one of the most important ones is how it manages to convey just how devastating the Black Winter is. Past issues have tried their hand at it—if Galactus is afraid of it and he and Thor need to team up, it most be monumental—but the latest chapter sells it better than ever before. Thor’s continent-shattering powers being reduced to mere seconds of time against the threat that moves on without hardly any delay is the perfect example of its power. That example is accentuated with some artistic interpretations of the Black Winter that manage to pack every word into the entire issue into a few powerful depictions the threat that Galactus and Thor are finally about ready to face. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 4 out of 5

VENOM #24

Venom #24 is far from the strongest individual issue of Cates’ run. It’s oddly paced and seriously missing Ryan Stegman. That said, there’s no denying just how grand and exciting this overall narrative is becoming. The future of Venom is incredibly bright, and Dylan continues to establish himself as a star. — Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 3 out of 5

X-MEN #8

Plot threads Jonathan Hickman seeded in the pages of New Mutants come home to roost in X-Men #8. The result is a full-on superhero throwdown between a nation of mutants and a legion of Brood. This issue, more than any other, is about spectacle and action and tapping Madmun Asrar for the job was the right choice. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

AGGRETSUKO #2

Aggretsuko #2 hit me on a personal level this week. The endearing comic finds Retsuko at a thrift store shopping for deals after she was made to feel insecure about her wardrobe. But when her ritzy coworker shows up, well—Retsuko is shown how the other side lives when a shopping spree is at hand. This fast-paced issue shows how crazy things can be when you have money, but you’re never able to enjoy it fully… and that goes doubly when you’re being treated as a charity case just for being fiscally responsible. So if you are looking for real talk about a real issue, Aggretsuko is the best series you’ll find to do the job. — Megan Peters



Rating: 5 out of 5

B.B. FREE #3

Like any good coming-of-age story, b.b. free is still trying to figure out exactly what it wants to be, but the end result is still a delight to read. In this issue, we get slightly more backstory for the world of the series, as well as more development for both b.b. and Chulita’s worlds. While there’s no telling where the story is going to head next, this is the kind of diverse magical girl story that needs to exist, and deserves to be celebrated. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5

BLACKWOOD: THE MOURNING AFTER #2

Blackwood: The Mourning After introduces a new wrinkle for the strange occult school while the main cast continues with their plan to bring one of their own back from the dead. While the school prepares to bury Dean Ogden, who died during the first miniseries, we’re reminded that things still aren’t well at Blackwood. The latest issue of Evan Dorkin and Veronica Fish’s Dark Horse miniseries introduces IN.S.P.E.C.T., a strange government organization who seems to have a vested interest in having the school fail. We also get a glimpse at the school’s library, a beautiful cathedral dedicated to occult knowledge. As with past issues, Blackwood mixes the macabre with humor, angst with lightheartedness, and ties everything together with the perfect amount of weirdness. –– Christian Hoffer



Rating: 5 out of 5

BLOODSHOT #7

I’ll admit, Bloodshot had me fooled into thinking it was going in a different direction with its latest arc. Unfortunately, Bloodshot #7 finally let the cat out of the bag regarding The Burned, and now we’re right back to where we usually are with an evil organization wanting to use Bloodshot for their own means. At the very least the cliffhanger promises for some fun fights. — Connor Casey



Rating: 3 out of 5

CRIMINAL MACABRE: THE BIG BLEED OUT #4

The latest Cal McDonald mystery officially comes to a close, in a way that is both admirable and a little underwhelming. Cal is forced to race against the clock to find out what’s happening with Victoria and the other vampires in L.A., and he’s not necessarily happy with the answer he finds. This issue will probably be more satisfying to diehard Cal fans, but those who have just jumped in for this story might be left wanting more. That being said, the art from Gyula Nemeth is delightfully creepy and beautifully-colored, which makes this issue worth reading. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 3 out of 5

DEATH TO THE ARMY OF DARKNESS #2

Readers witnessed Ash’s personality get split multiple ways in the debut issue, with Ash himself now realizing not only what has occurred, but also learning what must be done to stop the threat of the Army of Darkness once and for all, which includes a visit to famous locales in Evil Dead lore. While Ash has always been a key component to the success of the franchise in any medium, it’s possible to have too much of a good thing, as his new supporting players are just various versions of the same attitude, instead of being compelling foils that could bring out a new side of the famous hero. As strange as it might seem to say, this second entry into this series has as hoping for more backstory and world-building than Ask Williams quips, which the final moments of this chapter luckily tease, setting the stage for the story to possible explore uncharted territory in the franchise. If you’re hoping for the familiar beats of the series, you’re still in luck, as there’s plenty of blood and puns to satisfy longtime fans. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 3 out of 5

DECORUM #1

The most difficult part of writing about Decorum #1 is defining exactly what this series is. It’s a critical examination of systems of power through a sci-fi lens; it’s a comic that reimagines its style and design every few pages; it’s a scintillating crime story filled with assassins and secret packages. There are so many appealing facets to this debut, largely because every element of the comic itself and story it’s telling are considered on each page. Each read through of this issue offers new connections and levels of appreciation. Decorum #1 is a reminder of the immense possibilities held in the comics form and how a work being “smart” doesn’t mean it can’t be a lot of fun. This is the sort of comic that can make even the most cynical critic remember why they fell in love with the medium. I suppose the only response for that is: Thanks. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 5 out of 5

ELFQUEST: STARGAZER’S HUNT #3

The real adventure of Stargazer’s Hunt begins in the third issue of the ElfQuest miniseries. This issue sees time pass as Jink grows up following her father’s departure. She bears the responsibility and does all she can to prepare to seek him out later in life. That preparation takes up most of the issue and it will be a delightful read for longtime fans, with more on the horizon. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GHOSTED IN L.A. #9

This issue slowly ratchets up the tension in Ghosted in L.A., finally developing both the suspicious roommate and mysterious door in the basement beyond a single-panel reminder that these elements will eventually impact the story… somehow. Much of the issue is still devoted to interpersonal conflicts and small, human moments—where the series has always been strongest—but after so much time it’s essential to develop beyond these very familiar beats. Pacing still creeps along, but there are enough questions raised that even an underplayed cliffhanger still resonates and provides momentum for a future climax. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 3 out of 5

GO GO POWER RANGERS #30

Go Go Power Rangers marches towards its big finale, and while this isn’t the strongest issue of the series, it’s still quite entertaining. Writers Ryan Parrott and Sina Grace continue to fill in the blanks leading up to Necessary Evil, and it’s honestly a mixed bag. There’s gems in each part of the story being told, though taken as a whole the story feels too sluggish and without much in the way of surprise. Those gems are worth it though, and Parrott and Grace are in their element with Trini and Kiya, Grace Sterling, and pretty much every scene with Squatt, which was rather surprising to us too. The Kiya storyline is also where the visuals shine the brightest, as artist Francesco Mortarino and Simona Di Gianfelice utilize the opportunities presented by their surroundings to produce some stellar sequences, making the other sequences look a little drab by comparison. Go Go Power Rangers #30 is still worth checking out, but don’t expect to be floored. — Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 3 out of 5

JAMES BOND #4

James Bond #4 is strong enough on its own, but it truly brings into perspective the importance of having other characters like Brandy alongside Bond in their shared missions. Bond dominates the first half of the issue, and while his quips and outwittings are true to his nature, they can be taxing when dished out back-to-back without interruptions. It’s the second half of James Bond #4 that feels the strongest and more in line with past chapters’ strengths, though some of the best scenes are the best kinds of Bond clichés like his arrival at a swanky event and his triumphs in fights. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 3 out of 5

MANIFEST DESTINY #42

Manifest Destiny #42 delivers one of the best single-issue reading experiences in the series to date. After some substantial revelations and a serious change in approach, things are looking good for this crew of explorers. A series of splashes and journal entries lull readers into a steady rhythm alongside that same crew—effectively moving the story a great distance across the North American continent as well. However, throughout this issue (and former installments) there has been a trap laid and, when it goes off in the final pages of this issue, it delivers a cliffhanger that radically reforms the narrative as it enters its final leg. This is the sort of change that Manifest Destiny needed and one that flows naturally from the past several months of installments, a twist that is simultaneously shocking and inevitable. It’s a great moment and one that has me more excited for the next issue of Manifest Destiny since the series debuted. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 4 out of 5

MOONSHINE #17

Moonshine #17 wanders into a conclusion that doesn’t hold much meaning for readers or the ongoing story itself. Lou Pirlo sits in the background and is utilized as a prop. The voodoo subplot and all of its associated characters have been so poorly defined that it’s difficult to care about any of their fates (or even consider how they might matter going forward). It’s a shrug of an ending that delivers one truly great moment as presented by Eduardo Risso, an idea just twisted enough to still thrill horror fans, even if everything surrounding it can’t muster a small reaction. Well constructed pages and one good idea aren’t enough to salvage a story that has been shambling along for so long though, and it might have been for the best if Moonshine had opted to simply end here. — Chase Magnett



Rating: 2 out of 5

RAI #5

The first arc of Dan Abnett and Juan Jose Ryp’s new run on Rai comes to a thunderous conclusion and sticks the landing better than you could ask for by wrapping up the current story and setting up the next with precision. Without mincing words, this is my new favorite comic. It’s easy to read, accessible even to people unfamiliar with Valiant’s world, inventive in surprising ways, and just a plain fun story. If you’re in the market for a new obsession with little continuity baggage and a guaranteed good time, Rai will knock your socks off. — Spencer Perry



Rating: 5 out of 5

READ ONLY MEMORIES #3

Read Only Memories has some truly interesting settings and scenes to offer, but not being able to nail the execution of all of them diminishes their impact. The reveal of what the Harvest was provided an excellent opportunity to show off more of the inhabitants of Read Only Memories, but like the Harvest, they’re more of a backdrop than an element that’s built on. This issue does have its brief spats of action to liven things up during Lexi’s investigations, but the neon-bathed sameness of the series makes it hard to keep up with what’s happening in these more eventful scenes. — Tanner Dedmon



Rating: 2 out of 5

REAVER #7

Reaver #7 comes onto shelves this weekend as if it were an entirely different series. Readers will find one of the group’s largest members living a new life in a city where corruption reigns supreme. By the end of the chapter, I was so entranced by the timeskip that I had forgotten about the group entirely, and it seems another mission has come up for The Breaker to take on. — Megan Peters



Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

ROM: DIRE WRAITHS #2

ROM: Dire Wraiths #2 is as much of a boring, poorly-crafted, mess of a comic as its predecessor. The plot is basic and boring, and the dialogue is overwrought and overabundant. The artwork matches the quality of the writing. Individual panels are poorly rendered, and panels are placed awkwardly, hindering even the simplest aspects of storytelling. It’s a bad comic that lacks any saving grace. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 1 out of 5

RONIN ISLAND #11

Ronin Island impresses fans with its best chapter yet in #11. There is everything you could want between action and heartfelt conversation. The true cost of war is falling upon Hana at last, and she is forced to confront her loyalty to the island when the worst fall to its shore. Filled with heart and frustration, this story gives an honest look at otherness which fell other stories do, and it will leave readers better for it. — Megan Peters



Rating: 5 out of 5

SFSX #7

The first arc of SFSX officially comes to a close, and it leaves Avory and te rest of the series’ ensemble in some really interesting footing. There’s no shortage of surprising moments and chilling parallels to real life, all of which manifest into something that’s both heartbreaking and empowering. While the story of SFSX definitely isn’t over, this chapter definitely shakes up the game, with the help of Tina Horn’s nuanced narrative and Jen Hickman’s powerful and energetic art. — Jenna Anderson



Rating: 5 out of 5

SNOTGIRL #15

It’s been quite some time since the last issue of Snotgirl, but the comic is back this week with #15 and it’s a big one. Normgirl and Ashley’s wedding weekened has finally arrived and will be the major event everyone will be talking about—and not necessarily for good reasons. Generally, it’s a good issue. After a long build up readers finally get some answers about Coolgirl and some long-awaited definition of Lotties relationship with her and the art is clever as always. Unfortunately, the book lags as a single issue because of the wide gap of time between it and the last one and that doesn’t seem to be a trend that will change anytime soon as a notice at the end of #15 says it will be another long wait for more. The gist of it is Snotgirl is a fun comic that’s been sold short by its long publishing cycle and that’s painfully evident here. — Nicole Drum



Rating: 3 out of 5

STEALTH #1

The second you think you know what’s going on here, Costa & Co. turn everything on its head and drag you into a whole new direction. Stealth is a complex story with one twist after another; for a debut issue, that’s an incredibly welcome sign. This book was first announced side-by-side with a motion picture from Universal and admittedly, the book reads like it’s created with a film in mind. Blood-pumping action on most pages coupled with whodunnit-type aura and Stealth is off to a real solid start. — Adam Barnhardt



Rating: 4 out of 5

TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY: DEATH’S CHOIR #4

When Bernice discovers the person responsible for bringing the dead back to life, she realizes that matters of the supernatural aren’t always black and white, right and wrong, and that the best of intentions can come with unexpected consequences. As Bernice does what she feels to be right, her actions bring with it unintended consequences, while an unexpected reveal brings with it problems in her romantic relationships. What has always made the Harrow County stories so compelling is that, while dealing with the most macabre of subject matters, it always embraces the notion that “evil” is only a matter of perspective and the things that many might consider being scary also bring emotional relief to others. Whatever’s next for the series, we can’t wait to find out, no matter what conflicts a new issue might bring with it. — Patrick Cavanaugh



Rating: 4 out of 5

THE TRANSFORMERS #18

This issue of transformation focuses on the closest thing that Cybertronian society has to a traditional nuclear family. Arcee is a mentor to the newly-forged Gauge. She’s assisted by longtime companion Greenlight. This family unit of sorts finds itself running for safety when the Decepticons’ attack causes the Tether to fall across Cybertron. The result is a flight through dangerous territory that’s a nice change of pace, but not entirely successful as it doesn’t spend enough time digging into the emotional impact of everything that’s happening. — Jamie Lovett



Rating: 4 out of 5