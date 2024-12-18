Solomon Kane’s Titan Comics Series Debuts a Daniel Brereton Cover and a Sneek Peek

Acclaimed illustrator Daniel Brereton is the latest artist to offer his talents to Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring. The four-issue limited series spins out of Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics’ Conan the Barbarian series and puts the spotlight on the “Sword of Vengeance.” Fans of legendary writer Robert E. Howard’s creations have new content to digest in 2025 as Solomon journeys across the Barbary Coast and Southern Europe in search of the fabled Serpent Ring of Set. ComicBook has been exclusively revealing covers and interior art for Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring all week, and next up is art by writer/artist Patrick Zircher and Daniel Brereton.

The Daniel Brereton cover for Solomon Kane: The Serpent Ring #1 features Solomon on a painted red background similar to the colors of fall. What looks like leaves falling from a tree take on the shape of bats in an unexpected twist. The interior page by Patrick Zircher shows Solomon riding a horse in the rain. Solomon and the horse make their way into a dark cave, which helps block the rain.

Daniel brereton cover e for solomon kane: the serpent ring #1

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #1 (OF 4)

(W/A) Patrick Zircher

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale March 26, 2025

The ‘Sword of Vengeance’ slashes into his own new series, SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING! Kane battles from the Barbary Coast; across Southern Europe, to the canals of Venice, as a band of rogues forms around him in their quest for the fabled SerpentRingof Set!

IT’S THE MUCH ANTICIPATED RETURN OF SOLOMON KANE FROM PATRICK ZIRCHER (SUPERMAN, IRON MAN, SAVAGE AVENGERS, MOON KNIGHT)!

THE FIRST SOLOMON KANE SOLO SERIES IN 15 YEARS!

SPINNING OUT OF THE PAGES OF THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN!

COVER E: DANIEL BRERETON

patrick zircher interior art for solomon kane: the serpent ring #1

