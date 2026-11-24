Everyone loves to talk about Batman’s no-kill rule and how it always results in villains coming back to kill more people. While that is the go-to argument for killing villains, Spider-Man has the same code in Marvel Comics. That same argument was brought up in a new comic where the Punisher told Spider-Man why his refusal to kill villains will always come back to haunt him. The series is Punisher vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and it had Spider-Man and the Punisher reluctantly teaming up, with each hero believing he could convince the other that his way was better. That all came to a head in the final issue of the miniseries.

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In Punisher vs. The Amazing Spider-Man #5 (2026) by Dan Abnett and Alvaro Lopez, the Punisher learned that the woman he was working with, Smokeshow, was a villain and was using him all along. With the Punisher gunning to bring her down, Spider-Man rushed into action to stop him. In the end, the Punisher called out Spider-Man for claiming to want to save everyone while allowing all his villains to live, which puts everyone in danger.

The Punisher Calls Out Spider-Man for Allowing His Villains to Always Return

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Smokeshow was shocked when she saw that the Punisher was gunning for her, and she didn’t understand why at first, until she realized Frank Castle had discovered the truth. This was the ultimate betrayal for Frank since he served with Smokeshow in the Marines, and he thought she was helping him get rid of drug cartels, but she was really clearing out the competition and was leading her own cartel as well. The Punisher was rushing in, with the intent of killing everyone. That is when Spider-Man showed up to stop him.

This led to Spider-Man fighting the Punisher, even as he gunned his way through the office building, trying to reach Smokeshow. It started when Spider-Man webbed the gun out of Frank’s hand before he could execute a man. Spider-Man said no one dies, and the Punisher opened fire on Spider-Man before racing up the stairs. This eventually led to Spider-Man reaching Smokeshow first, and he saved her by webbing the Punisher before he could kill her, although he was too late to stop Frank from killing Smokeshow’s main enforcer. When Frank killed the man, Spider-Man knocked Frank out for the count.

This is what then led to their big conversation about what makes the two men different. Spider-Man said he made a big mistake by believing that he could trust the Punisher. He then said things weren’t funny anymore, and he told Smokeshow to turn herself in. Then he told the Punisher he was going to jail too and apologized for not being able to help him. That made Frank say Spider-Man couldn’t because he was just being Spider-Man and Frank was being the Punisher. They were never a good fit. He then said Spider-Man would lose every time he got in a fight with a villain.

The Punisher Tells Spider-Man to Kill Him to Protect Others

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

This led to the argument that when a hero like Batman or Spider-Man allows the villains to live and sends them to jail every time, they would always come back to hurt them. When Spider-Man said he would never kill, the Punisher said that meant he lost every time. He said Spider-Man will beat the villains, and they will get up again. He said if Spider-Man were serious, he would see that he was never stopping the villains from hurting anyone else. To make his point, Frank said Spider-Man should kill him.

This shocked Spider-Man, but the Punisher pressed on. He said jail won’t stop him, and if Spider-Man doesn’t kill him, the Punisher will always be back, “just like every freak in your costume-parade life.” Spider-Man asked if it was a threat, and the Punisher said it was just a “statement of fact.” The Punisher said that Spider-Man would risk his life to stop the villains and then let them live, and they would always come back for more. The Punisher said that he would come back for more.

Spider-Man then said that Frank was smart and rational, and he doesn’t understand why Frank doesn’t get it. The Punisher responded bluntly that he is smart and rational and that “friendly” will only get Spider-Man so far. While the Punisher is right, Spider-Man is also a man of strong morals, so this was never going to work. That said, it was also a case of Spider-Man likely knowing that the Punisher was going to escape, since he had given Frank some web solvent earlier, Frank escaped, saying that Spider-Man would never finish what he started. On the other hand, the Punisher said he would finish what Spider-Man can’t.

What are your thoughts on the Punisher vs. The Amazon Spider-Man series? Let us know your thoughts on the Punisher’s description of Spider-Man in the comments below.